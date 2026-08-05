EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse

EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse is a multi-market scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines market structure, price zones, multi-timeframe analysis and adaptive trade management.

The Expert Advisor automatically scans supported instruments, evaluates trading conditions and manages every opened position according to its individual trading plan.

Trading Approach

VantaPulse combines several market components before creating a trading setup:

  • Higher-timeframe trend and directional context
  • Market structure and swing analysis
  • Break of Structure and Change of Character
  • Supply and demand areas
  • Order Block zones
  • Fair Value Gap zones
  • Price reaction and displacement
  • Volatility and spread conditions
  • Entry quality scoring
  • Structural Stop Loss and target planning

A trade is opened only when the active conditions meet the configured entry requirements. The strategy does not rely on one indicator alone.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The Expert Advisor uses lower timeframes for entry detection and higher timeframes for trend and market context.

The automatic timeframe engine can evaluate:

  • M1 for lower-timeframe price reaction
  • M5 for the main scalping setup
  • M15 for structure and directional confirmation
  • Higher timeframes for broader market bias when required

The chart timeframe does not need to be the same as the active signal timeframe. The current signal timeframe is displayed on the cockpit panel.

Multi-Market Scanner

VantaPulse can scan multiple instruments from one chart.

Supported market categories may include:

  • Forex
  • Gold and other metals
  • Stock indices
  • Energy instruments
  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Instrument availability depends on the broker.

The built-in symbol resolver can detect broker-specific names and suffixes. Examples include:

  • XAUUSD, XAUUSDm or GOLD
  • US30, US30m or WallStreet
  • USTEC, NAS100 or US100
  • USOIL, WTI or XTIUSD
  • BTCUSD, BTCUSDm or broker-specific variants

A manual symbol mapping option is also available for brokers that use uncommon instrument names.

Entry Engine

The entry engine can evaluate several types of market opportunities:

  • Trend continuation
  • Pullback and retest
  • Supply or demand reaction
  • Order Block reaction
  • Fair Value Gap reaction
  • Structure breakout
  • Breakout retest
  • Liquidity reaction
  • Early zone reaction when the configured conditions are satisfied

Each setup receives an entry score. The minimum score and confirmation requirements can be adjusted through the input settings.

Risk and Trade Management

Every position is opened with a defined Stop Loss and target plan.

The management system includes:

  • Structure-based Stop Loss placement
  • ATR-aware Stop Loss distance
  • Spread-aware order protection
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 target planning
  • Minimum risk-to-reward filtering
  • Break-even management
  • Staged profit locking
  • Stop Loss movement after target milestones
  • Optional trailing management
  • Target front-run adjustment
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Maximum open-position limits
  • Fixed-lot and risk-based volume options

When TP1 is reached, the EA can move the Stop Loss toward break-even according to the selected settings.

When TP2 is reached, the EA can move the Stop Loss toward the TP1 level.

Every open position is managed independently using its position identifier. Opening a new trade on the same symbol does not intentionally stop management of an earlier position.

Note: Multiple simultaneous positions on the same symbol require an MT5 hedging account.

On-Chart Cockpit

The built-in cockpit provides access to the main monitoring and control functions.

Available sections include:

  • Trade status and active position plan
  • Support and resistance monitoring
  • Trend analysis
  • Currency strength monitoring
  • Trading-session information
  • Market structure and zone analysis
  • Multi-market scanner
  • Performance report panel

The panel can display:

  • Current entry price
  • Active Stop Loss
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 levels
  • Current trade score
  • Open-position status
  • Break-even status
  • Stop Loss lock stage
  • Trailing status
  • Current signal timeframe

Analysis drawings can be shown or hidden without removing the Expert Advisor from the chart.

HTML Performance Report

VantaPulse includes a local HTML reporting system for trades opened by the Expert Advisor.

The report panel supports:

  • From-date and to-date selection
  • Calendar-based date filtering
  • Market dropdown filter
  • All-markets selection
  • Closed-trade count
  • Net trading result
  • Win-rate calculation
  • Detailed trade history
  • Performance statistics
  • HTML report export

Reports are generated locally inside the MetaTrader 5 Files directory.

Broker Adaptation

The Expert Advisor reads the actual trading specifications of every detected instrument, including:

  • Digits and point size
  • Tick size and tick value
  • Contract size
  • Minimum and maximum volume
  • Volume step
  • Minimum Stop Loss distance
  • Freeze level
  • Filling mode
  • Current trading availability

Volume calculation, Stop Loss distance and order execution are adjusted using the instrument information supplied by the broker.

Main Features

  • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Automated multi-market scanning
  • Multi-timeframe market analysis
  • Trend and market-structure filtering
  • Order Block and Fair Value Gap analysis
  • Supply and demand zone monitoring
  • Rule-based entry scoring
  • Adaptive Stop Loss and target planning
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 management
  • Break-even and staged profit lock
  • Independent multiple-position management
  • Universal broker symbol resolver
  • Interactive trading cockpit
  • HTML performance report
  • Automatic and manual trading controls

Basic Installation

  1. Install the Expert Advisor through MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open one chart, preferably M5.
  3. Attach EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Select the required scanning source and instruments.
  6. Configure the lot size and risk settings.
  7. Confirm that the cockpit displays AUTO ON.
  8. Keep MetaTrader 5 open and connected while automated trading is enabled.

The Expert Advisor can monitor multiple markets from one chart. It is not necessary to attach a separate copy to every scanned instrument.

Important Input Groups

  • Market scanning and watchlist
  • Universal broker symbol resolver
  • Automatic timeframe selection
  • Entry score requirements
  • Trend and structure filters
  • Order Block and Fair Value Gap settings
  • Spread and volatility filters
  • Fixed-lot and risk settings
  • Maximum open positions
  • Structure-based Stop Loss
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 planning
  • Break-even and staged profit lock
  • Trailing management
  • Chart drawings
  • Cockpit display
  • HTML report filters

Recommended Use

Broker specifications, spread, execution speed, available instruments and price history can affect trading behavior.

Use the default settings as a starting point and test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before enabling live trading.

For continuous operation, MetaTrader 5 must remain open and connected. A suitable virtual hosting environment may be used according to the trader's own requirements.

Platform

MetaTrader 5 only.

Risk Notice

Trading Forex, metals, indices, energy instruments and cryptocurrency CFDs involves financial risk. Market conditions can change, and historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.

The Expert Advisor does not eliminate trading risk. The user remains responsible for the selected lot size, risk settings, broker conditions and trading account.

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专家
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FREE
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5 (5)
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3.56 (9)
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Tingting Yu
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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John Folly Akwetey
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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
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X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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You Liang Tham
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
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Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
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Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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