EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse

EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse is a multi-market scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines market structure, price zones, multi-timeframe analysis and adaptive trade management.

The Expert Advisor automatically scans supported instruments, evaluates trading conditions and manages every opened position according to its individual trading plan.

Trading Approach

VantaPulse combines several market components before creating a trading setup:

  • Higher-timeframe trend and directional context
  • Market structure and swing analysis
  • Break of Structure and Change of Character
  • Supply and demand areas
  • Order Block zones
  • Fair Value Gap zones
  • Price reaction and displacement
  • Volatility and spread conditions
  • Entry quality scoring
  • Structural Stop Loss and target planning

A trade is opened only when the active conditions meet the configured entry requirements. The strategy does not rely on one indicator alone.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The Expert Advisor uses lower timeframes for entry detection and higher timeframes for trend and market context.

The automatic timeframe engine can evaluate:

  • M1 for lower-timeframe price reaction
  • M5 for the main scalping setup
  • M15 for structure and directional confirmation
  • Higher timeframes for broader market bias when required

The chart timeframe does not need to be the same as the active signal timeframe. The current signal timeframe is displayed on the cockpit panel.

Multi-Market Scanner

VantaPulse can scan multiple instruments from one chart.

Supported market categories may include:

  • Forex
  • Gold and other metals
  • Stock indices
  • Energy instruments
  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Instrument availability depends on the broker.

The built-in symbol resolver can detect broker-specific names and suffixes. Examples include:

  • XAUUSD, XAUUSDm or GOLD
  • US30, US30m or WallStreet
  • USTEC, NAS100 or US100
  • USOIL, WTI or XTIUSD
  • BTCUSD, BTCUSDm or broker-specific variants

A manual symbol mapping option is also available for brokers that use uncommon instrument names.

Entry Engine

The entry engine can evaluate several types of market opportunities:

  • Trend continuation
  • Pullback and retest
  • Supply or demand reaction
  • Order Block reaction
  • Fair Value Gap reaction
  • Structure breakout
  • Breakout retest
  • Liquidity reaction
  • Early zone reaction when the configured conditions are satisfied

Each setup receives an entry score. The minimum score and confirmation requirements can be adjusted through the input settings.

Risk and Trade Management

Every position is opened with a defined Stop Loss and target plan.

The management system includes:

  • Structure-based Stop Loss placement
  • ATR-aware Stop Loss distance
  • Spread-aware order protection
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 target planning
  • Minimum risk-to-reward filtering
  • Break-even management
  • Staged profit locking
  • Stop Loss movement after target milestones
  • Optional trailing management
  • Target front-run adjustment
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Maximum open-position limits
  • Fixed-lot and risk-based volume options

When TP1 is reached, the EA can move the Stop Loss toward break-even according to the selected settings.

When TP2 is reached, the EA can move the Stop Loss toward the TP1 level.

Every open position is managed independently using its position identifier. Opening a new trade on the same symbol does not intentionally stop management of an earlier position.

Note: Multiple simultaneous positions on the same symbol require an MT5 hedging account.

On-Chart Cockpit

The built-in cockpit provides access to the main monitoring and control functions.

Available sections include:

  • Trade status and active position plan
  • Support and resistance monitoring
  • Trend analysis
  • Currency strength monitoring
  • Trading-session information
  • Market structure and zone analysis
  • Multi-market scanner
  • Performance report panel

The panel can display:

  • Current entry price
  • Active Stop Loss
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 levels
  • Current trade score
  • Open-position status
  • Break-even status
  • Stop Loss lock stage
  • Trailing status
  • Current signal timeframe

Analysis drawings can be shown or hidden without removing the Expert Advisor from the chart.

HTML Performance Report

VantaPulse includes a local HTML reporting system for trades opened by the Expert Advisor.

The report panel supports:

  • From-date and to-date selection
  • Calendar-based date filtering
  • Market dropdown filter
  • All-markets selection
  • Closed-trade count
  • Net trading result
  • Win-rate calculation
  • Detailed trade history
  • Performance statistics
  • HTML report export

Reports are generated locally inside the MetaTrader 5 Files directory.

Broker Adaptation

The Expert Advisor reads the actual trading specifications of every detected instrument, including:

  • Digits and point size
  • Tick size and tick value
  • Contract size
  • Minimum and maximum volume
  • Volume step
  • Minimum Stop Loss distance
  • Freeze level
  • Filling mode
  • Current trading availability

Volume calculation, Stop Loss distance and order execution are adjusted using the instrument information supplied by the broker.

Main Features

  • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Automated multi-market scanning
  • Multi-timeframe market analysis
  • Trend and market-structure filtering
  • Order Block and Fair Value Gap analysis
  • Supply and demand zone monitoring
  • Rule-based entry scoring
  • Adaptive Stop Loss and target planning
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 management
  • Break-even and staged profit lock
  • Independent multiple-position management
  • Universal broker symbol resolver
  • Interactive trading cockpit
  • HTML performance report
  • Automatic and manual trading controls

Basic Installation

  1. Install the Expert Advisor through MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open one chart, preferably M5.
  3. Attach EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Select the required scanning source and instruments.
  6. Configure the lot size and risk settings.
  7. Confirm that the cockpit displays AUTO ON.
  8. Keep MetaTrader 5 open and connected while automated trading is enabled.

The Expert Advisor can monitor multiple markets from one chart. It is not necessary to attach a separate copy to every scanned instrument.

Important Input Groups

  • Market scanning and watchlist
  • Universal broker symbol resolver
  • Automatic timeframe selection
  • Entry score requirements
  • Trend and structure filters
  • Order Block and Fair Value Gap settings
  • Spread and volatility filters
  • Fixed-lot and risk settings
  • Maximum open positions
  • Structure-based Stop Loss
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 planning
  • Break-even and staged profit lock
  • Trailing management
  • Chart drawings
  • Cockpit display
  • HTML report filters

Recommended Use

Broker specifications, spread, execution speed, available instruments and price history can affect trading behavior.

Use the default settings as a starting point and test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before enabling live trading.

For continuous operation, MetaTrader 5 must remain open and connected. A suitable virtual hosting environment may be used according to the trader's own requirements.

Platform

MetaTrader 5 only.

Risk Notice

Trading Forex, metals, indices, energy instruments and cryptocurrency CFDs involves financial risk. Market conditions can change, and historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.

The Expert Advisor does not eliminate trading risk. The user remains responsible for the selected lot size, risk settings, broker conditions and trading account.

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Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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