Tradescloser

- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 4 January 2025
TRADE CLOSER is an Expert Advisor which manage your manual trades.
One click and all your manual trades are handled, the Expert Advisor doesn't trade.
The Expert Adviser can :
CLOSE ALL TRADES
CLOSE PENDING ORDERS
CLOSE PROFITABLE TRADES ONLY
CLOSE LOSABLE TRADES ONLY
CLOSE MOST PROFITABLE,LOSABLE TRADES
CLOSE PAIR ON PROFIT, you specify the amount and the target pair will close profit
CLOSE ACCOUNT ON PROFIT, you specify the amount of all pairs on profit and account will close profit.