Tradescloser

TRADE CLOSER is an Expert Advisor which manage your manual trades.

One click and all your manual trades are handled, the Expert Advisor doesn't trade.

The Expert Adviser can :

CLOSE ALL TRADES
CLOSE PENDING ORDERS 
CLOSE PROFITABLE TRADES ONLY 
CLOSE LOSABLE TRADES ONLY
CLOSE MOST PROFITABLE,LOSABLE TRADES 
CLOSE PAIR ON PROFIT, you specify the amount and the target pair will close profit
CLOSE ACCOUNT ON  PROFIT,  you specify the amount of all pairs on profit and account will close profit.
Recommended products
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Experts
Looking to maximize your profits and minimize risks? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combines Heikin-Ashi signals with the robust risk management of the SENTINEL module, optimized to provide you with advanced yet user-friendly tools. Starting points (backtested in 2024 ): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Adaptable to various assets and timeframes Identify precise opportunities : Capture profitable trades thanks to the combination of Heikin-Ashi signals, RSI, and the new moving averages crossover filt
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA for XAU/USD Trading on MetaTrader 5 The GoldMaster EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is tailored for traders who prefer a straightforward approach and want to explore automated trading without the need for complex setups. Features : Automated Trading: The EA handles all trading operations independently. Pre-Configured Setup: No manual configuration is required, making it easy to use. Optimized for Small Accoun
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Forex Grid EA
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.          input start_enum      inp_start= 2 ; //S
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Rsi MA Pullback 2
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
DO YOU WANT TRADING ROBOTS? READ THIS. Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robo
QFL for Crypto and Forex
German Mazzaferro
Experts
Based on the most famous QFL strategy (a DCA strategy), this bot combines new entry techniques and many characteristics of the famous QFL strategy. Recommend to backtest everything before you go live. Original setup is for BTCUSD M15 and you need 10k usd on real account or 100 usd in CENT account in ROBOFOREX.  (read below how to create setups for XAG, XAU and others) Please preserve Quantity 1 , 2 ,3 and 4 in relation with EarnTarget. Multiply or divide this values all with the same factor to a
White Bird For MT5
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA. The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes   with a high level of safeness . The real price of the EA is 350 USD. Only 10 EA's will be sold the current price. The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling : - The distance between orders - The lot size of orders - The level of Equity - The level of security  Safeness: A hedging system might be used  to secure the positions . (See the parameters o
Xetera Multi TP Manager for FX
Oteng Micheal
Experts
XETERA MULTI TP MANAGER Xetera Multi TP Manager for FX is an Expert Advisor specially designed for Forex on the Meta Trader 5 platform to manage trades even while you are away or asleep. Many Forex Signal Services out there use multiple take profit levels such as TP1, TP2, and TP3. The signal services give you multiple target levels to increase your profit, but the problem is you always need to monitor your trades and move the Stop Loss, trailing.   So, we fixed this issue by developing our EA t
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Experts
The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order. The EA uses pending orders   BuyStop and SellStop. The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 The EA places a protective stop order on all orders. The adviser is safe and does not require any s
EA Red Vision MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses two strategies based on indicators: Moving Average, Envelopes, Commodity Channel Index, Average True Range. Trading takes place according to certain trend patterns (patterns of the price market), the adviser searches for a signal pattern and opens an order, then an order for averaging the first order can be opened. If the first order is closed at a loss, then the EA will open the second order with an increased lot. The adviser also uses economic news to achieve more accur
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
Chaoszillator
Oleksandr Powchan
Experts
Chaoszillator Expert Advisor is a swing trader designed to be not only profitable but be stable and consistently profitable in uncertain times. Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades, the system does not take new trades every day. To make our system as user friendly as possible we have spent hundreds of man hours finding the best pairs and fine tuning the settings for each currency pair, so you don’t have to. Our technology is design
Track MT5
Wen Tao Xiong
Experts
"Track MT5"   is an adaptive expert advisor based on  t rend tracking.  It has a built-in unique   price tracking algorithm . Pending orders   for each price   retracement. Every transaction will analyze the   current price trends   and   fluctuations. Sold at 60% the original price , $299 USD only 2 weeks !  the original price is $499 USD . After purchasing, please leave me a comment or message, I will send the private telegram group to you. Important information Mainly operate with  EURUSD 
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
AutoGrid Sensei
Narnet Oxim O'g'li
Experts
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ ATTENTION HURRY TO BUY ON PROMOTION NEXT THE PRICE WILL BE $755 THE ROBOT WILL BE PAYBACK IN 3 TIMES, WHOEVER BUYS IT HAS A BONUS [[[1 ROBOT]]] FOR FREE HURRY UP THE PROMOTION IS VALID UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK ‼️‼️‼️‼️ AutoGrid Sensei is a powerful and disciplined grid trading robot based on the logic of Kijun-sen (from Ichimoku) or EMA, selectable by the user. The robot automatically opens and manages a grid of orders with customizable lot sizes, distances, and take profits. It is i
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Gold Mafia
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Live signal : CLICK   Symbol   XAUUSD/ DE30 /AUDJPY   Time Frame H1 SETTINGS Symbol Move SLto BE1  ProfitTarget1 XAUUSD 500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS  DE30  500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS  AUDJPY  5.0   PIPS  10.0 PIPS XAUUSD / DE30 & AUDJPY .You have to open these 3 charts then place the EA on every chart. Minimum requirements and recommendations Broker: Any broker with a low swap.I recommend Exness you might qualify for a swap free account. Recommended initial deposit: above $2000 in accounts with
ZoneRecoveryHW
Hao-Wei Lee
5 (2)
Experts
This is a high-risk strategy; it is recommended to set appropriate parameters. 1. Pending Opposite Stop Order – Used for breakout trading. 2. Multiplier – Determines the lot size of the opposite order. 3. Recovery Point – the distances of Pending Opposite Stop Order. For example, setting 200 for EUR/USD is reasonable. 4. Built-in Strategies – (Manual: Manually click-to-trade with your own strategy. AutoSpike & AutoVolatility) 5. SL USD and TP USD – Money-based stop-loss or take-profit to close
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Rela
Pafpaf BTCUSD
裕介 石野
Experts
１．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Red Aros MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Limited price for 5 users only Red Arowanas is the MT5 version of Red Aros (MT4). Red Arowanas is an advanced and thoroughly forward tested automatic trading system to manage trade positions dynamically. We strongly believe that forex market is very dynamic, thus should be treated accordingly. From signal, how position is managed, and even like trailing stop should also be dynamic. We provide also two fresh live signals from the very first time of this product launch and every improvement made i
True Turbo MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Experts
Turbo performance comes first. Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA. Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests.  True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends wi
Smart Hedge MT5
Francesco Baldi
Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113290 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, and
EA Modern Deviation Trend Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
The EA uses a strategy based on strong price deviations, trading is carried out on major currency pairs. For this strategy, the author's indicator "Indicator Maximum Price Deviation" was developed - the algorithm detects deviations in timeframes: M5 and H1 , and if deviations are found, then the advisor opens the first order and then if the price moves in a positive direction, then the adviser opens additional orders on each bar (a total of 9 additional orders are supported). The EA does not inc
UsdJpy Morning Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
Introducing the USDJPY Morning Breakout EA. This Expert Advisor only trades during the morning (European time). This EA uses proven strategies and doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA shows that safe and reliable automated trading systems don't need to cost that much. This carefully crafted Expert Advisor opens one position every day after a range has been set on the USDJPY currency pair. Because it only opens one position with a stop loss and closes autom
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
More from author
Tradesclosermt4
Beyignin Derrick N Tcha M Po
Experts
TRADE CLOSER is an Expert Advisor which manage your manual trades. One click and all your manual trades are handled, the Expert Advisor doesn't trade. The Expert Adviser can : CLOSE ALL TRADES CLOSE PENDING ORDERS  CLOSE PROFITABLE TRADES ONLY  CLOSE LOSABLE TRADES ONLY CLOSE MOST PROFITABLE,LOSABLE TRADES  CLOSE PAIR ON PROFIT, you specify the amount and the target pair will close profit CLOSE ACCOUNT ON  PROFIT,  you specify the amount of all pairs on profit and account will close profit.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review