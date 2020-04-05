Canbecfx V75

EA_V75_SMC

Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC): identifies "smart money" market movements and trades structure shifts with automated risk management.

A VPS is required. Please note that this is neither a Martingale nor a Grid EA; it will not trade until the right conditions are met. Make withdrawals at regular intervals.

Take a medium- to long-term perspective.
Key Features:

Trades structure shifts (BOS and CHoCH) on the entry timeframe.
Confirms direction using higher timeframe structure (trades only in the direction of the trend).
Automatic Stop Loss placed below the structural swing; no unlimited exposure.
Flexible Take Profit: fixed, based on liquidity targets, or trend-following (letting profits run).
Automatic Breakeven: secures the trade once it moves into profit.
Optional structure-based trailing stop to capture full trends.
Daily limits: closes trades and ends the trading day upon reaching the daily profit or loss target.
Floating loss protection: protects the account by closing trades if floating loss becomes excessive (ideal for small accounts).
Entry filters: maximum spread, session timing, and trend strength (ADX).
Risk management: fixed lot size or risk percentage per trade.
Optional on-screen information panel displaying strategy status.
Advantages:
Timeframes
Entry timeframe: candle where signals are detected. Recommended: M5.
Trend timeframe: higher timeframe candle defining the direction. Recommended: M15.
Liquidity timeframe: candle used to identify targets. Recommended: H1.
Internal structure (signal)
Pivot candles: number of candles on each side forming a pivot point. More candles = more filtered signals.
Lookback candles: number of past candles analyzed. Recommended: 300.
External structure (direction)
Higher timeframe pivot candles: size of pivot points on the higher timeframe.
Respect trend: enable to trade only in the direction of the higher timeframe. Recommended: enabled.
Entry
Entry type: direct upon crossing the level, or waiting for a pullback to the level.
Trigger margin: extra buffer to confirm the breakout and avoid false signals.
Signal validity: number of candles the signal remains valid. Recommended: 5.
Structure change only: trade only confirmed reversals (recommended: enabled).
Additional confirmation: require extra confirmation from the higher timeframe (optional).
Stop Loss
SL location: below the internal pivot point, external pivot point, or the further of the two.
SL margin: extra buffer beyond the pivot point to avoid triggering due to market noise.
Take Profit
TP type: fixed, liquidity target, or let it run with the trend.
Fixed TP: target distance. Recommended: 1800 units.
Liquidity tolerance: how close two extremes must be to form a target.
Minimum extremes: number of equal touches forming a liquidity pool.
Min/Max TP distance: safety limits for the target.
Management
Trailing by structure: move SL to each new pivot point (lets the trend run).
Close on opposite reversal: close if a structural change occurs in the opposite direction. Breakeven: move the SL to the entry point after a certain profit is reached (recommended: enabled).
Breakeven points: how far the price must move in your favor to lock in the trade. Recommended: 450 units.
Breakeven buffer: a small extra margin above the entry point.
Risk
Risk type: fixed lot size or percentage of account balance per trade.
Fixed lot: trade size. Recommended: 0.01 for $100 accounts.
Risk percentage: risk per trade. Recommended: 1%.
Filters
Maximum spread: do not trade if the spread exceeds this value.
Trading hours: time window for trading (24/7 if not defined).

Strength filter: use ADX to trade only strong trends (optional).


100% automated strategy; no manual intervention required.
Capital protection as the top priority.
Configurable parameters to suit specific symbols and risk profiles.
Recommended for:

Small to medium-sized accounts with conservative risk management.
High-volatility symbols (e.g., V75-type volatility indices).
Trading on the M5 timeframe with M15 confirmation.
Configuration Guide
General Settings
Magic Number: identifies the EA's trades. Change this if using multiple EAs on the same account.
Order Comment: visible label on trades for identification in the history.
Maximum Positions: number of simultaneous open trades. Recommended: 1.

Maximum Pending Orders: limit on waiting orders. Recommended: 1.

Daily limits (protection)

Daily profit: upon reaching this, the position closes and the trading day ends. Recommended: $4.

Daily loss: upon reaching this, the position closes and trading is blocked for the day. Recommended: $5.

Floating loss guard: closes the position in the event of excessive floating loss without waiting for the broker's Stop Loss (SL) to trigger. Recommended: enabled (crucial for small accounts).

Panel

Information panel: displays the strategy status on screen (direction, signal, TP/SL, daily result). Optional.

Symbol adaptation

Safety factor: margin added to the minimum distance required by the broker.

Maximum factor: upper limit for this automatic adjustment.

Retry: interval (in seconds) between retries for a failed signal. Recommended: 60.


⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


RISK WARNING

Trading derivatives and using leverage involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can amplify both gains and losses. EA CANBECFX is an assistive tool; the user is solely responsible for their decisions and risk management. Always test the robot on a demo account before using it with real money, and do not risk funds you cannot afford to lose.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
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