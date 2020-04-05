CanbecFX GOLD

EA GOLD CANBECFX

An automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) that trades only when four timeframes align with the trend, featuring automatic risk management and daily capital protection. A VPS is required. Please note that this is not a Martingale or Grid EA; it will not trade until the necessary conditions are met. Withdraw profits at regular intervals.

Take a medium- to long-term perspective.

WHAT IS IT?

EA GOLD CANBECFX is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It analyzes the market, decides when to buy or sell, and manages trades for you fully automatically.

It is a tool for traders looking to trade gold with a clear trend-following strategy, without the need to be sitting in front of the screen.

WHAT DOES IT DO?

  • Analyzes the gold market across multiple timeframes simultaneously (from short-term to long-term).

  • Detects when the market is trending and in which direction.

  • Opens buy or sell trades only when conditions are favorable.

  • Automatically places the Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

  • Protects profits by moving the Stop Loss to break-even.

  • Limits daily losses to protect account capital.

  • Displays an on-chart panel showing the status of each timeframe, the current signal, and daily performance.

  • Avoids trading during low-liquidity hours and, optionally, during high-impact economic news releases.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Analyzes 4 timeframes simultaneously, combining several trend indicators in each.

  • Strict hierarchy: The higher timeframe defines the trend direction, and lower timeframes must confirm it. If even a single timeframe disagrees, the trade is canceled.

  • Trend strength filter: Acts only when the market shows a real, strong trend. If the market is ranging (side-ways), it does not trade.

  • Pullback entry: Does not chase price. It waits for the price to pull back in favor of the trend before entering, securing better entry prices.

  • Automated management: Every trade opens with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and is monitored tick-by-tick until closure.

SAFETY PROTECTIONS

  • Market hours validation: Checks actual gold trading sessions and operates only when the market is open, adding safety buffers around openings and closings to prevent execution errors.

  • Volume validation: Verifies the broker's minimum, maximum, and step lot size before placing any order. Never sends invalid volume sizes.

  • Margin validation: Checks available margin before opening a position. If funds are insufficient, it reduces the lot size to the maximum allowed or waits before retrying, preventing rejected orders.

  • Safe order modifications: Only sends Stop Loss and Take Profit updates when there is an actual change and the price is outside the broker's freeze zone.

  • Minimum Stop Loss distance compliance: Automatically adjusts levels if the broker requires a minimum stop distance from the current price.

ADVANTAGES

  • Trades only high-probability signals (multiple aligned timeframes).

  • The long-term trend rules: a opposing timeframe invalidates the signal.

  • Avoids ranging markets, where most accounts suffer drawdown.

  • Enters on pullbacks rather than chasing price: improves entries and overall performance.

  • Comprehensive protection: Stop Loss, Take Profit, auto break-even, and daily loss limits.

  • Robust against broker execution conditions: respects real market hours, margins, and account volumes.

  • CONSERVATIVE MINIMUM BALANCE: $100

  • AGGRESSIVE MINIMUM BALANCE: $800

Recommended ready-to-use preset configuration included. Informative visual on-chart panel. No advanced technical knowledge required: load and trade.

CONFIGURATION GUIDE / PARAMETER DESCRIPTION

Parameters are grouped in the exact order they appear on the settings panel.

1. Entry Signals

  • Use Moving Averages as signal: Enables or disables the primary signal engine.

  • Moving Average method: Type of moving average (Exponential or Simple) used for calculations.

  • Applied price: Price type used to calculate indicators (Close, Open, etc.).

  • Slow MA period: Defines the long-term trend. Higher values yield more stable, less frequent signals.

  • Medium MA period: Balances signals between long and short term.

  • Fast MA period: Detects immediate price movement. Lower values increase sensitivity.

  • Analyzed timeframes: The 4 timeframes reviewed to confirm the trend (configured by default from short-term to Daily).

  • Minimum aligned timeframes: Number of timeframes required to agree before opening a trade. Set to maximum for full alignment only.

2. Timeframe Hierarchy

  • Enable hierarchy: Makes the higher timeframe dictate direction; an opposing timeframe invalidates the signal.

  • Enter on pullback only: Prevents chasing price; waits for a favorable retracement.

  • Pullback search bars: Number of historical bars checked to detect the pullback.

  • Pullback reference: Selects the reference indicator (Fast or Medium MA) used to measure the pullback.

3. Core Trading

  • Allow Buy trades: Enables or blocks long positions.

  • Allow Sell trades: Enables or blocks short positions.

  • Hedging mode: Allows simultaneous open buy and sell positions.

  • Max simultaneous trades: Maximum limit of active positions allowed at once.

  • Order comment: Identifier text string assigned to trades.

  • Magic Number: Internal ID number to prevent interference with manual trades or other EAs.

4. Capital Management

  • Fixed Lot: Position size used when auto-lot management is turned off.

  • Auto Lot management: Calculates position size based on account balance.

  • Auto Lot divisor: Adjusts aggressiveness for automatic lot calculation.

  • Lot multiplier: Increases position size progressively (grid/accumulation mode, for advanced users).

5. Stop Loss

  • SL in points: Fixed Stop Loss distance in points. Set to 0 to disable.

  • SL in cash: Sets maximum risk in dollars per trade.

  • Auto Swing SL: Places the Stop Loss at key market swing levels (recent high or low).

  • Swing search bars: Number of bars checked to identify swing levels.

  • Extra buffer: Additional safety margin added above/below swing levels.

  • Adaptive SL (Volatility): Adjusts Stop Loss based on market volatility: wider in volatile markets, tighter in quiet markets.

6. Take Profit

  • TP in points: Fixed Take Profit distance in points. Set to 0 to disable.

  • TP in cash: Closes the trade upon reaching a specific dollar gain.

  • Risk/Reward TP: Calculates target as a multiple of the risk taken.

  • Minimum ratio: Lowest acceptable risk-to-reward ratio required to open a trade.

  • Target ratio: Desired profit target relative to risk.

7. Profit Protection

  • Auto Break-even: Moves Stop Loss to entry price once the trade achieves a set profit, eliminating risk.

  • Points to activate break-even: Required gain in points to trigger break-even protection.

  • Extra points: Additional profit margin locked in above entry when moving Stop Loss.

  • Trailing Stop: Trails price in favorable directions to lock in profits incrementally.

8. Position Grid System (Optional)

  • Grid distance: Distance interval for adding positions if price moves against the trade.

  • Distance multiplier: Adjusts spacing between successive grid orders.

  • Auto partial closure: Closes a portion of grid positions when exceeding a set count.

  • Activation order count: Number of open positions required to trigger partial closure.

  • Reduction percentage: Percentage of open positions closed during reduction.

9. Market Filters

  • Max Spread: Blocks trading if bid/ask spread exceeds the defined threshold. Set to 0 for unlimited.

  • Start hour: Time of day when the EA can begin opening trades.

  • End hour: Time of day when the EA stops opening new trades.

  • Trend filter: Enables trend strength verification before trade execution.

  • Strength indicator period: Sensitivity setting for trend strength evaluation.

  • Strength threshold: Minimum trend strength required to trade. Set to 0 to disable (allows trading in ranging markets).

10. News Filter (Optional)

  • Enable news filter: Automatically pauses trading around high-impact economic releases.

  • Data source: Server URL for economic calendar data.

  • Access key: API credentials if required by data provider.

  • Minutes before: Inactive period prior to news release.

  • Minutes after: Inactive period following news release.

  • Minimum impact level: Minimum event impact level (Low, Medium, High) required to trigger pause.

11. Daily Limits

  • Reference mode: Basis for limits calculation: Balance, Equity, or fixed USD amount.

  • Daily profit limit: When reached, closes all trades and pauses trading until the next day.

  • Daily loss limit: Core protection feature: when hit, closes all trades and blocks further trading until the next day.

  • Amounts and percentages: Limit threshold defined in currency or percentage based on chosen mode.

12. Total Profit Closure (For Grid Mode)

  • Enable basket closure: Closes all positions simultaneously upon reaching combined target profit.

  • Target amount: Floating profit threshold that triggers full basket closure.

  • Close all: Determines whether to close all positions or partial volume.

13. Visual Panel

  • Show panel: Displays or hides the on-chart information dashboard.

  • Background color: Customizes panel color to match chart templates.

RECOMMENDED PROFILES

The package includes ready-to-load preset configurations:

Conservative Profile

  • Single trade at a time, no grid/accumulation positions.

  • MINIMUM BALANCE: $100

  • Defined Stop Loss with favorable Risk/Reward Take Profit.

  • Auto Break-even and Daily Loss Limit activated.

  • Trades strictly during peak liquidity hours.

  • Backtested over multiple years of historical gold market data.

Aggressive Profile

  • For experienced traders seeking higher returns.

  • MINIMUM BALANCE: $800

  • Features grid accumulation with automatic risk reduction.

  • Requires higher capital to withstand Gold volatility.

The sets are delivered once the purchase is made.

    RISK WARNING: Trading precious metals with leverage carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can magnify both profits and losses. EA GOLD CANBECFX is an execution tool; users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.


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