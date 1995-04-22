Canbecfx V75

EA_V75_SMC

Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC): identifies "smart money" market movements and trades structure shifts with automated risk management.

A VPS is required. Please note that this is neither a Martingale nor a Grid EA; it will not trade until the right conditions are met. Make withdrawals at regular intervals.

Take a medium- to long-term perspective.

Key Features:





Trades structure shifts (BOS and CHoCH) on the entry timeframe.

Confirms direction using higher timeframe structure (trades only in the direction of the trend).

Automatic Stop Loss placed below the structural swing; no unlimited exposure.

Flexible Take Profit: fixed, based on liquidity targets, or trend-following (letting profits run).

Automatic Breakeven: secures the trade once it moves into profit.

Optional structure-based trailing stop to capture full trends.

Daily limits: closes trades and ends the trading day upon reaching the daily profit or loss target.

Floating loss protection: protects the account by closing trades if floating loss becomes excessive (ideal for small accounts).

Entry filters: maximum spread, session timing, and trend strength (ADX).

Risk management: fixed lot size or risk percentage per trade.

Optional on-screen information panel displaying strategy status.

Advantages:

Timeframes Entry timeframe: candle where signals are detected. Recommended: M5. Trend timeframe: higher timeframe candle defining the direction. Recommended: M15. Liquidity timeframe: candle used to identify targets. Recommended: H1. Internal structure (signal) Pivot candles: number of candles on each side forming a pivot point. More candles = more filtered signals. Lookback candles: number of past candles analyzed. Recommended: 300. External structure (direction) Higher timeframe pivot candles: size of pivot points on the higher timeframe. Respect trend: enable to trade only in the direction of the higher timeframe. Recommended: enabled. Entry Entry type: direct upon crossing the level, or waiting for a pullback to the level. Trigger margin: extra buffer to confirm the breakout and avoid false signals. Signal validity: number of candles the signal remains valid. Recommended: 5. Structure change only: trade only confirmed reversals (recommended: enabled). Additional confirmation: require extra confirmation from the higher timeframe (optional). Stop Loss SL location: below the internal pivot point, external pivot point, or the further of the two. SL margin: extra buffer beyond the pivot point to avoid triggering due to market noise. Take Profit TP type: fixed, liquidity target, or let it run with the trend. Fixed TP: target distance. Recommended: 1800 units. Liquidity tolerance: how close two extremes must be to form a target. Minimum extremes: number of equal touches forming a liquidity pool. Min/Max TP distance: safety limits for the target. Management Trailing by structure: move SL to each new pivot point (lets the trend run). Close on opposite reversal: close if a structural change occurs in the opposite direction. Breakeven: move the SL to the entry point after a certain profit is reached (recommended: enabled). Breakeven points: how far the price must move in your favor to lock in the trade. Recommended: 450 units. Breakeven buffer: a small extra margin above the entry point. Risk Risk type: fixed lot size or percentage of account balance per trade. Fixed lot: trade size. Recommended: 0.01 for $100 accounts. Risk percentage: risk per trade. Recommended: 1%. Filters Maximum spread: do not trade if the spread exceeds this value. Trading hours: time window for trading (24/7 if not defined). Strength filter: use ADX to trade only strong trends (optional).



100% automated strategy; no manual intervention required.

Capital protection as the top priority.

Configurable parameters to suit specific symbols and risk profiles.

Recommended for:





Small to medium-sized accounts with conservative risk management.

High-volatility symbols (e.g., V75-type volatility indices).

Trading on the M5 timeframe with M15 confirmation.

Configuration Guide

General Settings

Magic Number: identifies the EA's trades. Change this if using multiple EAs on the same account.

Order Comment: visible label on trades for identification in the history.

Maximum Positions: number of simultaneous open trades. Recommended: 1.