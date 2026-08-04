Cosmo Prop Guardian

Prop Guardian — Daily Loss & Drawdown Monitor (Free)

According to OneFunded's own published data, 78.7% of failed prop-firm evaluations end on a daily loss limit breach — not the overall drawdown. Most traders don't lose because their strategy fails; they lose because the one number that mattered wasn't on their screen at the right moment.

Prop Guardian puts it there.

WHAT IT DOES

  • Live money-and-percentage tracking of both your daily loss limit and your maximum drawdown, side by side
  • Translates your remaining budget into losing trades left, at your own risk-per-trade setting
  • Three drawdown modes: static, trailing, and trailing-with-lock — matching how different firms actually define the rule
  • Configurable early-warning alerts (popup, sound, push) before you get close, not after

WHY IT'S DIFFERENT Every daily-loss calculation depends on one number: your equity at the start of the server day. If your terminal was closed at midnight, that number doesn't exist — most tools quietly guess. Prop Guardian tells you which of three states produced its number: Live (captured in real time), Rebuilt (reconstructed from your deal history), or Approximate (a position was already open at the rollover, so the exact figure is unrecoverable — and it says so, in the panel, in words).

It is entirely read-only. It never opens, modifies, or closes a position, so it needs no AutoTrading permission and cannot interfere with any EA running on the same chart.

OTHER DETAILS

  • Fully draggable and resizable panel, auto-fits to your chart size
  • Available in English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese, with automatic terminal-language detection
  • Your size, position and account state persist across terminal restarts
  • Free

Built by Cosmo Tech Labs. If it earns its place on your chart, an honest review helps other traders find it.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a mean-reversion approach on EURUSD, M15 timeframe. The EA opens a position when momentum and trend-strength conditions indicate an oversold or overbought state. Each position is managed with a fixed take-profit target and a time-based exit if the target is not reached within a defined number of bars. The number of concurrent positions is limited by a risk setting. The strategy was developed and te
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