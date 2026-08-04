Cosmo Prop Guardian

Prop Guardian — Daily Loss & Drawdown Monitor (Free)

According to OneFunded's own published data, 78.7% of failed prop-firm evaluations end on a daily loss limit breach — not the overall drawdown. Most traders don't lose because their strategy fails; they lose because the one number that mattered wasn't on their screen at the right moment.

Prop Guardian puts it there.

WHAT IT DOES

Live money-and-percentage tracking of both your daily loss limit and your maximum drawdown, side by side

Translates your remaining budget into losing trades left, at your own risk-per-trade setting

Three drawdown modes: static, trailing, and trailing-with-lock — matching how different firms actually define the rule

Configurable early-warning alerts (popup, sound, push) before you get close, not after

WHY IT'S DIFFERENT Every daily-loss calculation depends on one number: your equity at the start of the server day. If your terminal was closed at midnight, that number doesn't exist — most tools quietly guess. Prop Guardian tells you which of three states produced its number: Live (captured in real time), Rebuilt (reconstructed from your deal history), or Approximate (a position was already open at the rollover, so the exact figure is unrecoverable — and it says so, in the panel, in words).

It is entirely read-only. It never opens, modifies, or closes a position, so it needs no AutoTrading permission and cannot interfere with any EA running on the same chart.

OTHER DETAILS

Fully draggable and resizable panel, auto-fits to your chart size

Available in English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese, with automatic terminal-language detection

Your size, position and account state persist across terminal restarts

Free

Built by Cosmo Tech Labs. If it earns its place on your chart, an honest review helps other traders find it.