Cosmo Prop Guardian
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Prop Guardian — Daily Loss & Drawdown Monitor (Free)
According to OneFunded's own published data, 78.7% of failed prop-firm evaluations end on a daily loss limit breach — not the overall drawdown. Most traders don't lose because their strategy fails; they lose because the one number that mattered wasn't on their screen at the right moment.
Prop Guardian puts it there.
WHAT IT DOES
- Live money-and-percentage tracking of both your daily loss limit and your maximum drawdown, side by side
- Translates your remaining budget into losing trades left, at your own risk-per-trade setting
- Three drawdown modes: static, trailing, and trailing-with-lock — matching how different firms actually define the rule
- Configurable early-warning alerts (popup, sound, push) before you get close, not after
WHY IT'S DIFFERENT Every daily-loss calculation depends on one number: your equity at the start of the server day. If your terminal was closed at midnight, that number doesn't exist — most tools quietly guess. Prop Guardian tells you which of three states produced its number: Live (captured in real time), Rebuilt (reconstructed from your deal history), or Approximate (a position was already open at the rollover, so the exact figure is unrecoverable — and it says so, in the panel, in words).
It is entirely read-only. It never opens, modifies, or closes a position, so it needs no AutoTrading permission and cannot interfere with any EA running on the same chart.
OTHER DETAILS
- Fully draggable and resizable panel, auto-fits to your chart size
- Available in English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese, with automatic terminal-language detection
- Your size, position and account state persist across terminal restarts
- Free
Built by Cosmo Tech Labs. If it earns its place on your chart, an honest review helps other traders find it.