RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5

RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5

Adaptive trend analysis, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and live segment evaluation

RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5 by VitalTradeTech combines adaptive trend lines, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and visual segment analysis.

The indicator can be used on all broker-supported instruments, including:

  • Forex
  • Metals
  • Indices
  • Stocks
  • Energy products
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Other CFD instruments

Trend and signals

A cyan line shows a detected uptrend. An orange line shows a detected downtrend.

BUY and SELL arrows mark confirmed direction changes. The calculation considers current volatility and market regime.

In live mode, a signal is stored only after additional confirmation and is then locked for the relevant candle. A confirmed arrow is designed not to disappear again within the same candle.

Non-repaint does not mean that every signal will be correct or profitable.

Signal segments

A segment starts at a BUY or SELL signal and ends at the next opposite signal.

  • BUY to SELL: Long segment
  • SELL to BUY: Short segment

A line connects both signals and shows the complete market move between them.

Green values indicate positive segments. Red values indicate negative segments.

Live profit and loss

The current open segment is extended to the latest market price.

Its estimated profit or loss is recalculated on every tick and displayed directly on the chart.

The result can be displayed in:

  • Money
  • Points
  • Percent
  • Money and points

The calculation uses the selected reference lot size.

Main features

  • Adaptive trend lines
  • Market-regime detection
  • Confirmed BUY/SELL signals
  • Signal-to-signal segments
  • Profit/loss display for completed segments
  • Current open segment with live P/L
  • Popup, push, e-mail and sound alerts
  • Presentation mode for a clean chart
  • Five buffers for iCustom and EA integration

Important notice

Displayed segment values are analytical estimates. They are not executed trades and not account history.

Spread, commission, slippage, swap and broker-price differences may change actual results.

The indicator can produce false or delayed signals and does not guarantee profit. The user remains fully responsible for trading decisions, position size and risk management.

To the extent permitted by law, VitalTradeTech accepts no liability for financial losses or other damage arising from the use of the indicator.

Test the indicator in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.


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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT4
Vitali Schmidt
Indicators
RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT4 Adaptive trend analysis, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and live segment evaluation RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT4 by VitalTradeTech combines adaptive trend lines, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and visual segment analysis. The indicator can be used on all broker-supported instruments, including: Forex Metals Indices Stocks Energy products Cryptocurrencies Other CFD instruments Trend and signals A cyan line shows a detected uptrend. An orange line shows a detected downtrend.
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