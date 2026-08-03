RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5

Adaptive trend analysis, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and live segment evaluation

RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5 by VitalTradeTech combines adaptive trend lines, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and visual segment analysis.

The indicator can be used on all broker-supported instruments, including:

Forex

Metals

Indices

Stocks

Energy products

Cryptocurrencies

Other CFD instruments

Trend and signals

A cyan line shows a detected uptrend. An orange line shows a detected downtrend.

BUY and SELL arrows mark confirmed direction changes. The calculation considers current volatility and market regime.

In live mode, a signal is stored only after additional confirmation and is then locked for the relevant candle. A confirmed arrow is designed not to disappear again within the same candle.

Non-repaint does not mean that every signal will be correct or profitable.

Signal segments

A segment starts at a BUY or SELL signal and ends at the next opposite signal.

BUY to SELL: Long segment

SELL to BUY: Short segment

A line connects both signals and shows the complete market move between them.

Green values indicate positive segments. Red values indicate negative segments.

Live profit and loss

The current open segment is extended to the latest market price.

Its estimated profit or loss is recalculated on every tick and displayed directly on the chart.

The result can be displayed in:

Money

Points

Percent

Money and points

The calculation uses the selected reference lot size.

Main features

Adaptive trend lines

Market-regime detection

Confirmed BUY/SELL signals

Signal-to-signal segments

Profit/loss display for completed segments

Current open segment with live P/L

Popup, push, e-mail and sound alerts

Presentation mode for a clean chart

Five buffers for iCustom and EA integration

Important notice

Displayed segment values are analytical estimates. They are not executed trades and not account history.

Spread, commission, slippage, swap and broker-price differences may change actual results.

The indicator can produce false or delayed signals and does not guarantee profit. The user remains fully responsible for trading decisions, position size and risk management.

To the extent permitted by law, VitalTradeTech accepts no liability for financial losses or other damage arising from the use of the indicator.

Test the indicator in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.