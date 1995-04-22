Gold Impulse Engine

  • Эксперты
  • Maricel Villanueva
    Maricel Villanueva

    Maricel Villanueva

    Hi! I’m a trader who loves working with Gold (XAUUSD) and building simple, smart trading robots that anyone can use — from beginners to experienced traders. I focus on making things easy: clear instructions, optimized SET files, and honest results that help people trade with confidence.
  • Версия: 1.42
  • Активации: 5

Built for traders who refuse to give up — a disciplined impulse‑breakout engine for XAUUSD with real SL/TP, full protection, and a mission to help traders succeed in this career.

Gold trading is one of the most unforgiving paths a trader can choose — but also one of the most rewarding. Gold Impulse Engine was created with a simple motivation: to give traders a structured, disciplined tool that supports their journey toward becoming consistently profitable in this chosen career.

Gold moves in bursts of momentum. When it expands with force, it often continues — but only if the conditions are right. Gold Impulse Engine is built to detect those moments with precision.

On each closed bar, the EA evaluates volatility, trend direction, and candle structure. A valid impulse candle must exceed a configurable ATR multiple, close near its extreme, and align with the trend EMA. When those conditions line up inside your trading window, the EA opens one position — never stacking, never averaging — with a stop placed beyond the impulse and a take‑profit defined by the active profile.

This EA was built for traders who want clarity, discipline, and defined risk. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging, no hedging, no recovery multiplier. Risk is known before entry and never compounds.

A full protection suite surrounds the entry logic:

  • Volatility‑regime filter — trades only when ATR sits inside a healthy band, avoiding dead or chaotic markets. Automatically adapts to any symbol or broker digits.

  • Session control — restrict entries to London/NY windows or allow full‑day operation.

  • Manual news filter — pause around scheduled releases (no external files or WebRequest).

  • Spread, rollover and weekend guards — skip wide spreads, midnight rollover, and optionally flatten before the weekend.

  • Daily loss limit, daily target and equity protection — halt trading or close positions at your chosen thresholds.

  • Own‑account risk scoping — daily limits apply only to this EA’s trades; other EAs or manual orders never interfere.

  • Consecutive‑loss cooldown, per‑day trade cap, minimum bars between entries, optional time‑based exit.

  • Execution safety — ATR minimum‑stop guard, minimum‑lot guard, per‑trade risk ceiling, margin check, volume‑limit check, freeze‑level handling.

The on‑chart dashboard shows the active profile, ATR, spread, trend direction, session status, news blocks, trades taken, open position, and daily P/L — ideal for monitoring and screenshots.

Manual trading panel

The dashboard includes optional BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons. Manual entries receive the same SL/TP, breakeven, and trailing logic as automated trades. CLOSE flattens only this EA’s positions. Every position — automated or manual — is managed individually, so stacked manual trades are handled precisely.

Why this EA exists

Gold Impulse Engine was not created as a “magic box.” It was created because many traders struggle with:

  • emotional entries

  • undefined risk

  • inconsistent decision‑making

  • over‑trading

  • revenge trading

  • lack of structure

This EA gives traders a framework — a disciplined, rule‑based system that removes noise and focuses only on high‑probability impulse continuation setups.

It is a trading tool built to support traders who are serious about their craft and committed to improving their results.

Configuration

The EA ships with the recommended Swinger preset: wide ATR‑based stop, 1:3 reward‑to‑risk target, no session restriction, and active trailing. Attach it to an XAUUSD M5 chart and it is ready to run. Advanced users can switch to Custom to control every stop, target, session, limit, and exit directly from the inputs.

Gold Impulse Engine is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk settings appropriate to your capital.

Strategy logic (high‑impact summary)

Gold Impulse Engine follows a simple, powerful rule: When gold shows real momentum, join the move — once, with defined risk.

  1. Evaluate ATR and trend EMA

  2. Confirm volatility regime

  3. Confirm session and protection filters

  4. Detect impulse candle

  5. Open one position with ATR‑guarded SL and profile‑defined TP

  6. Manage with breakeven, trailing, time‑exit, and daily/equity protection

Features

  • Single‑entry momentum strategy for XAUUSD

  • Real SL/TP on every trade

  • No grid, martingale, averaging, hedging or recovery

  • Swinger preset + full Custom mode

  • Scale‑free volatility‑regime filter

  • Session, news, spread, rollover, weekend protection

  • Daily loss limit, daily target, equity protection, cooldowns

  • ATR minimum‑stop guard, minimum‑lot guard, per‑trade risk ceiling

  • Fixed‑lot or risk‑percent sizing

  • On‑chart dashboard + optional manual trading panel

  • Managed manual orders (same SL/TP/breakeven/trailing)

  • Per‑position trailing and breakeven

  • Own‑account risk scoping

  • No DLLs, external files, custom indicators or WebRequest

Benefits

  • Built for traders who want structure and discipline

  • Defined risk on every trade — no hidden compounding

  • Ready out of the box — Swinger preset includes a matching .set file

  • Prop‑friendly — daily loss limit, equity protection, per‑trade risk ceiling

  • Transparent — dashboard shows exactly why the EA is or isn’t trading

  • Portable — auto‑scales to any broker digits or symbol suffix

Recommended settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (any suffix)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Default profile: Swinger (1:3 target, trailing on)

  • Account: raw/ECN gold account; VPS recommended

  • Minimum deposit: suitable for 0.01 lots from ~$200; scale risk to capital

  • Broker digits: auto‑detected

  • Set Files can be downloaded below link ranging from $200 to $3000 labeled as High Risk, Medium Risk and Low Risk.

  • Easy SET File & Instructions - My Trading - 17 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

Version history

v1.42 — Initial MQL5 Market release

  • Momentum impulse breakout engine

  • Swinger preset + Custom mode

  • Scale‑free ATR volatility filter

  • Dashboard + manual trading panel

  • Per‑position breakeven and trailing

  • Own‑account risk scoping

  • Full protection suite

  • Execution safety layer

Support / contact

For setup help, guidance, or profile tuning, message me on MQL5: 

Disclaimer This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit or eliminate the risk of loss. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and you should evaluate your own financial situation and risk tolerance before using any automated system. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings appropriate to your capital.

Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 private messages. I do not sell this EA or any settings outside MQL5. If someone contacts you on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any external platform claiming to represent this product, it is a scam.

🚨 SCAM WARNING — READ BEFORE BUYING

I do not sell this Expert Advisor outside the MQL5 Market. I also do not sell any .set files anywhere — not on Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, email, or any external platform.

Any person offering you a “special set file,” “optimized settings,” or “secret configuration” for this EA outside MQL5 is a scammer.

The only official place to download, purchase, or receive support for this EA is here on MQL5 through private messages.

Never send money, screenshots, account details, or personal information to anyone outside MQL5.

If someone contacts you pretending to be me or offering paid set files, report the profile immediately.

📢 Official Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/GoldTrendMachineEA


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SUPREMACY BTCUSD – гибридный скальпинговый советник с системой Мартингейла, сочетающий в себе агрессивность и устойчивость SUPREMACY – это гибридная система автоматической торговли, разработанная специально для пары BTCUSD, которая, несмотря на специализацию на скальпинге и использовании стратегии Мартингейл, обладает надежностью, позволяющей выдерживать длительную эксплуатацию. Обычно «скальпинг», «Мартингейл» и «долгосрочная надежность» считаются взаимоисключающими факторами, однако данному с
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Trend Machine EA
Maricel Villanueva
Эксперты
Follow the trend, avoid the noise — a smart Gold trading robot. Gold Trend Machine is a robot that trades Gold (XAUUSD) by following the trend. It checks the big trend first, then looks for strong movement using ADX. It only enters trades with the trend — never against it. Every trade has a safe stop‑loss based on ATR. No grid, no martingale. Works well on 3‑digit Exness Gold and has a simple dashboard. Many Gold robots lose money because they trade against the trend or keep adding losing trade
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