Gold Trend Machine – Easy SET File & Instructions

Hi! This post gives you the special settings file (SET file) for the Gold Trend Machine robot. This file helps the robot trade Gold better, so you don’t have to guess the settings.

📥 Download the SET File

Look at the bottom of this blog. You’ll see an attachment — that’s the SET file. Just download it.

📌 How to Use the SET File (Super Easy)

Open MetaTrader 5 Put the Gold Trend Machine EA on your chart Right‑click the chart Choose Expert Advisors → Properties Click Load Pick the SET file you downloaded Press OK Done! The robot now uses the best settings.

📌 Best Way to Use It

Use it on XAUUSD (Gold)

Works best on H1 timeframe

Good for 3‑digit Gold brokers like Exness

Keep AutoTrading ON

Don’t trade when spreads are crazy high

📞 Need Help?

If you want updated settings or have questions, just send me a message here on MQL5. I always reply fast and help you set everything up.

⚠️ Important Warning

I do NOT sell this robot or any settings on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other app. If someone tries to sell you my EA or settings outside MQL5, it’s a scam.

All settings and updates are free here on my MQL5 blog.

📢 Official Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/GoldTrendMachineEA

Here is the Set-file Explanation that is enjoyable to read:

Meet Goldie, the Trading Robot! Goldie is a tiny robot who loves watching gold prices. He lives inside your computer and has one job: Buy gold when it’s safe. Sell gold when it’s smart. Avoid danger at all costs. To do this, Goldie follows a big rulebook full of simple instructions. Let’s explore his world! 📘 Chapter 1: Goldie’s ID Card Goldie has a special ID number so he never gets confused with other robots. He also writes his name “GTM‑SR” on every trade like a signature. This helps you know which trades belong to him. 📘 Chapter 2: Goldie’s Magic Glasses Goldie wears magic glasses that help him read gold prices correctly. Some brokers show gold like this: 2400.123 Others show it like this: 2400.12 Goldie’s glasses automatically adjust so he always sees the numbers the right way. 📘 Chapter 3: Goldie’s Two Maps Goldie uses two maps to understand where gold is going: 🗺️ Big Map (1‑Hour Chart) Shows the big direction — like looking at the whole city. 🗺️ Small Map (15‑Minute Chart) Shows the short direction — like looking at one street. Goldie only moves when both maps agree. If the big map says “UP” and the small map says “UP,” Goldie says: “Great! Let’s go!” If they disagree, Goldie says: “Nope. Too risky.” 📘 Chapter 4: Goldie’s Strength Meter Goldie has a special tool called the Trend Strength Meter. It tells him if gold is moving strongly or just wobbling around. If the meter is weak, Goldie refuses to trade. If the meter is strong, Goldie gets excited: “This trend is powerful! Time to work!” 📘 Chapter 5: Goldie’s Two Superpowers Goldie has two ways to enter trades: 🟢 Superpower 1: Pullback Punch Goldie waits for gold to step back a little… Then he jumps in! This is his safe and calm superpower. 🔵 Superpower 2: Momentum Dash Goldie sees gold suddenly speeding forward… And he dashes in quickly! This is his fast and brave superpower. Goldie chooses the best superpower depending on the situation. 📘 Chapter 6: Goldie’s Danger Sensors Goldie is very careful. He avoids danger using special sensors: ❌ High Spread Sensor If trading costs are too high, Goldie stops. ❌ Low Volatility Sensor If gold is sleepy and slow, Goldie waits. ❌ Crazy Volatility Sensor If gold is too wild, Goldie hides. ❌ Rollover Sensor Goldie rests during daily broker reset. ❌ Friday Sensor Goldie closes all trades before the weekend. Goldie is smart — he never fights the market. 📘 Chapter 7: Goldie’s News Alarm Goldie hates big news events. They make gold explode like fireworks. So he sets a timer: Stop 20 minutes before news

Stop 20 minutes after news

If gold spikes too fast → Goldie jumps out immediately Goldie always stays safe. 📘 Chapter 8: Goldie’s Sleepy Hours Goldie knows some hours are terrible for gold trading. During those hours, he simply sleeps. No trading. No stress. 📘 Chapter 9: Goldie’s Escape Plan Goldie always has a plan to exit trades safely: A smart stop loss

A big take profit

A trailing stop that follows price

A breakeven shield

A trend‑flip exit

A maximum time limit Goldie never stays in a bad trade. 📘 Chapter 10: Goldie’s Energy Saver Mode When the market is slow or it’s summer, Goldie reduces his energy: He trades smaller and safer. This helps him avoid unnecessary losses. 📘 Chapter 11: Goldie’s Recovery Boost If Goldie loses a little money (5%), he activates: Recovery Mode! But he only boosts his power when: The trend is very strong

The strength meter is high

The market is safe Goldie never gambles. He only boosts when conditions are perfect. 📘 Chapter 12: Goldie’s Safety Rules Goldie follows strict rules: Risk only 1% per trade

Stop trading after too many losses

Stop trading after a big daily loss

Limit trades per day

Pause after losing streaks

Protect against slippage Goldie is responsible and disciplined. 📘 Chapter 13: Goldie’s Dashboard Goldie shows his status on your screen: Trend

Filters

Risk

Entries

Exits It’s like a little robot control panel. 🌟 The End: Goldie’s Promise Goldie is a careful, smart, and friendly robot. He trades gold only when: The trend is strong

The market is safe

The news is quiet

The hours are good

The volatility is normal Goldie’s mission is simple: Trade safely. Trade smartly. Protect your account.



Gold Impulse Engine Set files you can also download here below:



