Stop reconfiguring your Fibonacci every single time. On MetaTrader 5, changing Fibonacci levels means opening properties, deleting the defaults and retyping yours — again and again, for every strategy and every market. Fibonacci Level Manager and Alerts solves exactly this problem: define your level scheme once, draw your Fibonacci as usual, and it is instantly formatted with your levels, your colors, your descriptions. How it works Configure — define up to 32 levels, each with its own value and label (e.g. "70.5 OTE", "161.8 Ext"). Draw — draw your Fibonacci as you always do. It is formatted automatically. Save — store your schemes as presets (.set files) and reload them in one click. One preset for scalping, one for swing, one for OTE/SMC. Features Up to 32 custom levels with editable values and labels Auto-formatting of every Fibonacci you draw (or only those with a chosen color / unique name) Multi-instance support — different configurations on different charts Push and popup alerts when price touches one of your levels (distance in pips + anti-spam) Optional auto-created Fibonacci with exact coordinates (persistent object) Preset save/load via .set files — portable and reusable Works on any symbol and any timeframe Who is it for? Traders using Fibonacci with non-default levels: SMC/ICT (OTE), harmonic, swing, gold and index traders. Requirements MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol, any timeframe. No DLL, no external files. Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. This indicator is a chart analysis tool and does not guarantee any trading results. Past performance is not indicative of future results.