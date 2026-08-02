Sentinel Trade

                                                           

                                                       Sentinel Trade Engine

                                                                           User Guide

Welcome to the Sentinel Trade Engine! This guide will walk you through exactly how to install and connect your

trading account to our master signal system.

You do not need any technical skills or coding experience to set this up. Just follow these simple steps, and the

Sentinel Engine will take care of the rest.

1. How the Sentinel System Works

The Sentinel system is an automated trading assistant that runs directly inside your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

Once connected, it receives high-probability trade setups from our institutional signal core.

Our platform runs four specialized market strategies simultaneously:

• Scalping: Capturing fast, highly precise momentum movements.

• Trending: Riding major, established market directions.

• Ranging: Finding opportunities when the market is moving sideways.

• Correction: Catching safe, high-probability pullbacks.

Note on Pending Orders: Because we prioritize getting the absolute best entry price, the system will frequently place

Pending Orders (Buy Limits, Sell Limits, Buy Stops, and Sell Stops) rather than jumping in immediately at market

price. If you see a pending order placed, this is completely normal! The system is waiting for price to reach the optimal

entry level.

2. How to Install the Engine

Step A: Open your Data Folder

1. Open MetaTrader 5 on your computer.

2. In the top menu bar, click on File -> Open Data Folder.

Step B: Paste the File

1. In the folder window that opens, double-click on the MQL5 folder.

2. Next, double-click on the Experts folder.

3. Copy and paste your SentinelTradeEngine.ex5 file into this folder.

Step C: Refresh MetaTrader 5

1. Return to your MetaTrader 5 screen.

2. In the Navigator panel on the left, right-click on Expert Advisors and select Refresh.

3. You will now see SentinelTradeEngine listed in your Expert Advisors.

3. How to Connect the Engine

Enable Web Requests (Required Step)

1. In MT5, click on Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl + O).

2. Click on the Expert Advisors tab.

3. Check the box that says Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

4. Click the green + button and add: https://sypgless.com

5. Click OK at the bottom to save.

4. Turning the Engine On

1. Open a chart for any supported instrument: XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, XAGUSD, or USOIL.

2. Drag SentinelTradeEngine from the Navigator panel onto your chart.

3. In the settings window that pops up, click on the Inputs tab.

Settings Guide:

• BridgeBaseURL: Leave this as https://sypgless.com (default service endpoint).

• EnableTrading: Set to true to enable automated execution.

• AllowedSymbols (Optional): Enter comma-separated symbols to filter trades (leave blank to trade all available

symbols).

• LotSize: Fixed lot size per trade (0 = auto-calculate based on account equity).

• MagicNumber: Unique identifier for this EA instance.

How to verify it is active?

Look at the top right corner of your chart. When you see a little Blue Hat icon next to SentinelTradeEngine, your EA is

connected, active, and monitoring signals.


                                                         

                                                               Built for disciplined traders

Engineered for institutional precision and disciplined capital preservation: multi-timeframe With 36+ tools, SMC order flow, dynamic risk limits, real-time telemetry, and enterprise execution protocols.


1. 🏛️ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Engine

Identifies institutional market structure shifts (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG/IFVG), and liquidity sweeps to align trades with institutional order flow.

2. 📐 Multi-Timeframe Structure & Pricing

Evaluates price across 4H, 1H, 15M, and 5M timeframes using Premium vs. Discount Equilibrium and Fibonacci Optimal Trade Entries (OTE).


3. 📊 Volume Profile & Price Action

Combines Volume Profile Visible Range (VPVR), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and candle displacement analysis to confirm buying/selling pressure.


4. 🛡️ Institutional Risk & Macro Safeguards

Integrates dynamic ATR volatility sizing, London/New York session timing, DXY Dollar Index filters, and high-impact economic news shields.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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