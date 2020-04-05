Sentinel Trade Engine



User Guide

Welcome to the Sentinel Trade Engine! This guide will walk you through exactly how to install and connect your

trading account to our master signal system.

You do not need any technical skills or coding experience to set this up. Just follow these simple steps, and the

Sentinel Engine will take care of the rest.

1. How the Sentinel System Works

The Sentinel system is an automated trading assistant that runs directly inside your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

Once connected, it receives high-probability trade setups from our institutional signal core.

Our platform runs four specialized market strategies simultaneously:

• Scalping: Capturing fast, highly precise momentum movements.

• Trending: Riding major, established market directions.

• Ranging: Finding opportunities when the market is moving sideways.

• Correction: Catching safe, high-probability pullbacks.

Note on Pending Orders: Because we prioritize getting the absolute best entry price, the system will frequently place

Pending Orders (Buy Limits, Sell Limits, Buy Stops, and Sell Stops) rather than jumping in immediately at market

price. If you see a pending order placed, this is completely normal! The system is waiting for price to reach the optimal

entry level.

2. How to Install the Engine

Step A: Open your Data Folder

1. Open MetaTrader 5 on your computer.

2. In the top menu bar, click on File -> Open Data Folder.

Step B: Paste the File

1. In the folder window that opens, double-click on the MQL5 folder.

2. Next, double-click on the Experts folder.

3. Copy and paste your SentinelTradeEngine.ex5 file into this folder.

Step C: Refresh MetaTrader 5

1. Return to your MetaTrader 5 screen.

2. In the Navigator panel on the left, right-click on Expert Advisors and select Refresh.

3. You will now see SentinelTradeEngine listed in your Expert Advisors.

3. How to Connect the Engine

Enable Web Requests (Required Step)

1. In MT5, click on Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl + O).

2. Click on the Expert Advisors tab.

3. Check the box that says Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

4. Click the green + button and add: https://sypgless.com

5. Click OK at the bottom to save.

4. Turning the Engine On

1. Open a chart for any supported instrument: XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, XAGUSD, or USOIL.

2. Drag SentinelTradeEngine from the Navigator panel onto your chart.

3. In the settings window that pops up, click on the Inputs tab.

Settings Guide:

• BridgeBaseURL: Leave this as https://sypgless.com (default service endpoint).

• EnableTrading: Set to true to enable automated execution.

• AllowedSymbols (Optional): Enter comma-separated symbols to filter trades (leave blank to trade all available

symbols).

• LotSize: Fixed lot size per trade (0 = auto-calculate based on account equity).

• MagicNumber: Unique identifier for this EA instance.

How to verify it is active?

Look at the top right corner of your chart. When you see a little Blue Hat icon next to SentinelTradeEngine, your EA is

connected, active, and monitoring signals.





Built for disciplined traders



Engineered for institutional precision and disciplined capital preservation: multi-timeframe With 36+ tools, SMC order flow, dynamic risk limits, real-time telemetry, and enterprise execution protocols.





1. 🏛️ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Engine

Identifies institutional market structure shifts (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG/IFVG), and liquidity sweeps to align trades with institutional order flow.

2. 📐 Multi-Timeframe Structure & Pricing

Evaluates price across 4H, 1H, 15M, and 5M timeframes using Premium vs. Discount Equilibrium and Fibonacci Optimal Trade Entries (OTE).





3. 📊 Volume Profile & Price Action

Combines Volume Profile Visible Range (VPVR), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and candle displacement analysis to confirm buying/selling pressure.





4. 🛡️ Institutional Risk & Macro Safeguards

Integrates dynamic ATR volatility sizing, London/New York session timing, DXY Dollar Index filters, and high-impact economic news shields.