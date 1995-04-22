Kubera Adaptive EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.3
- 激活: 10
Kubera Adaptive
Adaptive Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5
Kubera Adaptive is an Expert Advisor designed to identify trend opportunities using a combination of price action, volatility analysis, and dynamic trade management. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal decision parameters to respond to changing market behaviour.
The strategy combines trend filtering, volatility measurement, and structured position management to execute trades according to predefined trading rules. Multiple layers of risk management help control exposure during different market conditions.
Features
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Adaptive market analysis
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Trend-following strategy
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Volatility-aware entries
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Dynamic position management
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Adaptive recovery management
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Equity-based position sizing (optional)
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Basket management
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Automatic profit locking
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Spread filtering
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Configurable risk controls
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Drawdown protection
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Compatible with MetaTrader 5
Trading Approach
Kubera Adaptive evaluates several market characteristics before opening a trade, including:
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Trend direction
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Volatility conditions
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Market quality
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Position management rules
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Risk controls
Trade management adapts to changing market conditions while operating within user-defined parameters.
Suitable Markets
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Forex
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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Major currency pairs
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CFD markets (broker dependent)
Customisation
The EA provides configurable inputs that allow traders to adjust:
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Risk level
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Position sizing
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Recovery settings
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Basket management
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Spread limits
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Profit protection
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Risk limits
This flexibility allows the EA to be configured according to different trading preferences and account sizes.
Important Information
Kubera Adaptive is an automated trading tool. Market conditions change over time, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Performance in historical testing or demo trading does not guarantee similar results in live markets.
Risk Warning: Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose part or all of your invested capital. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.