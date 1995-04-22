Kubera Adaptive EA

Kubera Adaptive

Adaptive Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5

Kubera Adaptive is an Expert Advisor designed to identify trend opportunities using a combination of price action, volatility analysis, and dynamic trade management. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal decision parameters to respond to changing market behaviour.

The strategy combines trend filtering, volatility measurement, and structured position management to execute trades according to predefined trading rules. Multiple layers of risk management help control exposure during different market conditions.

Features

Adaptive market analysis

Trend-following strategy

Volatility-aware entries

Dynamic position management

Adaptive recovery management

Equity-based position sizing (optional)

Basket management

Automatic profit locking

Spread filtering

Configurable risk controls

Drawdown protection

Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Trading Approach

Kubera Adaptive evaluates several market characteristics before opening a trade, including:

Trend direction

Volatility conditions

Market quality

Position management rules

Risk controls

Trade management adapts to changing market conditions while operating within user-defined parameters.

Suitable Markets

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Major currency pairs

CFD markets (broker dependent)

Customisation

The EA provides configurable inputs that allow traders to adjust:

Risk level

Position sizing

Recovery settings

Basket management

Spread limits

Profit protection

Risk limits

This flexibility allows the EA to be configured according to different trading preferences and account sizes.

Important Information

Kubera Adaptive is an automated trading tool. Market conditions change over time, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Performance in historical testing or demo trading does not guarantee similar results in live markets.

Risk Warning: Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose part or all of your invested capital. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.