Golden Viper EA

Golden Viper EA is an automated trading system built strictly for XAUUSD (gold) on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe. It is designed and tested only for gold — not a multi-symbol robot, and not a high-frequency, grid, or martingale system.

How it works
- Trades XAUUSD only, on the H4 chart.
- Takes at most one trade per day, and only when its entry conditions align. Days with no trade are normal and intended — the EA is selective by design.
- Entries use an Ichimoku cloud filter with trend/momentum confirmation; exits are managed by the same signals, plus a profit-lock that secures gains once a trade runs far enough in your favour.
- Position size is calculated automatically from your account equity and the chosen Risk Mode. You never type in a lot size.
- A Safety Stop caps the loss of any single trade to a set percent of your balance (on by default; can be switched off).
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing trades.

Settings
- Risk Mode: Conservative (smallest sizes, smallest drawdowns), Normal (default, balanced), or Aggressive (largest sizes, largest drawdowns). Position size is set automatically from your equity and this mode.
- Safety Stop %: caps the loss of any single trade to this percent of your balance (default 5%). Set it to 0 to run the original signal-only exits.

Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 and a broker that offers XAUUSD with competitive spreads.
- Attach the EA to a XAUUSD H4 chart and enable Algo Trading (called AutoTrading in MT4).
- A VPS is recommended so exits are managed 24/5.

Verified live results
- The live, real-money track record for Golden Viper EA is published as a verified Signal on this account. Please review it before purchasing.
- Note: the published track record was run in signal-only mode (Safety Stop = 0). The default 5% Safety Stop is added protection; set it to 0 to match the settings behind the verified results.

Risk warning
- Trading gold with leverage carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Support
- Questions are welcome through the chat on this page.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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