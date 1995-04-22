Golden Viper EA is an automated trading system built strictly for XAUUSD (gold) on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe. It is designed and tested only for gold — not a multi-symbol robot, and not a high-frequency, grid, or martingale system.





How it works

- Trades XAUUSD only, on the H4 chart.

- Takes at most one trade per day, and only when its entry conditions align. Days with no trade are normal and intended — the EA is selective by design.

- Entries use an Ichimoku cloud filter with trend/momentum confirmation; exits are managed by the same signals, plus a profit-lock that secures gains once a trade runs far enough in your favour.

- Position size is calculated automatically from your account equity and the chosen Risk Mode. You never type in a lot size.

- A Safety Stop caps the loss of any single trade to a set percent of your balance (on by default; can be switched off).

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing trades.





Settings

- Risk Mode: Conservative (smallest sizes, smallest drawdowns), Normal (default, balanced), or Aggressive (largest sizes, largest drawdowns). Position size is set automatically from your equity and this mode.

- Safety Stop %: caps the loss of any single trade to this percent of your balance (default 5%). Set it to 0 to run the original signal-only exits.





Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 and a broker that offers XAUUSD with competitive spreads.

- Attach the EA to a XAUUSD H4 chart and enable Algo Trading (called AutoTrading in MT4).

- A VPS is recommended so exits are managed 24/5.





Verified live results

- The live, real-money track record for Golden Viper EA is published as a verified Signal on this account. Please review it before purchasing.

- Note: the published track record was run in signal-only mode (Safety Stop = 0). The default 5% Safety Stop is added protection; set it to 0 to match the settings behind the verified results.





Risk warning

- Trading gold with leverage carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.





Support

- Questions are welcome through the chat on this page.