Vectron XAUBOT

VECTRON – US30 Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

VECTRON is an automated US30 scalping system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, short-term scalping logic, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

VECTRON combines technical market analysis with AI-assisted trend confirmation. When the scalping strategy generates a trading signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The bot opens a trade only when the strategy signal matches the market direction confirmed by the AI. If the strategy signal and the AI-confirmed market direction do not agree, the trade is not opened.


Live Signal: View the VECTRON US30 signal on MQL5


You can also run your own backtests inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

VECTRON uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term US30 price movements. Unlike longer-term trend-following systems, the strategy focuses on temporary momentum, short-term market structure, and trading opportunities that may remain available for only a limited period.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These include the strategy signal, AI-assisted trend confirmation, market structure, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading-session conditions, market timing, and economic news filters.

The strategy focuses on selective execution rather than opening a large number of trades. Trading frequency may therefore vary depending on market conditions.

Execution and Trade Management

Execution conditions are important for short-term trading systems. VECTRON is designed to respond when a qualifying US30 setup is detected, while avoiding entries when spreads, volatility, timing, or other configured conditions are unsuitable.

The system focuses on:

  • Short-term US30 trading opportunities
  • Multi-factor entry confirmation
  • Controlled market exposure
  • Configurable exit management
  • Spread and execution conditions
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters

Actual execution speed and trade results depend on the broker, spread, slippage, server latency, VPS quality, and current market conditions.

Developed Specifically for US30:

VECTRON was developed for the US30 index rather than being optimized for many unrelated markets.

The strategy is designed around:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Short-term index price movements
  • High-liquidity trading sessions
  • Fast-moving market conditions
  • US30 volatility and momentum behavior
  • Low-spread and stable-execution environments


High-Impact News Filter:

VECTRON checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with unexpected economic events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Backtesting and Transparency:

VECTRON includes Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical US30 market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Historical testing period
  • Tested US30 symbol
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates past strategy behavior and does not predict future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for US30
  • Recommended for the M5 timeframe
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Technical and AI-assisted market analysis
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Short-term scalping logic
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable entry and exit management
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • Strategy Tester reports included
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:50 or higher
  • Account type: Any account type supported by the broker
  • Broker: A broker offering competitive US30 spreads, low slippage, and stable execution
  • Preferred broker type: ECN or low-spread account
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. Users should select risk settings suitable for their account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open the US30 M5 chart in MetaTrader
  2. Attach VECTRON to only one US30 M5 chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading
  4. Apply the included recommended settings
  5. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously
  6. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously


Included with the Product:

  • VECTRON license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which market does VECTRON trade?

VECTRON is developed specifically for the US30 index.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M5.

How does VECTRON confirm a trade?
The scalping strategy first identifies a potential US30 trading setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then checks the current market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The system also evaluates market structure, trend strength, short-term momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, session conditions, and upcoming high-impact economic news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Will VECTRON open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?
No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Does VECTRON trade continuously?
VECTRON can continuously monitor US30 while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable scalping conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does VECTRON require fast execution?
Stable and responsive execution is recommended because VECTRON is designed for short-term US30 trading. Results may be affected by broker latency, spread, slippage, VPS performance, and current market conditions.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
VECTRON includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test VECTRON inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can VECTRON operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage US30 while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does VECTRON guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, scalping strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, product settings, account size, leverage, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading indices, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test VECTRON on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


VECTRON is developed by XAUBOT for automated US30 scalping on the M5 timeframe.

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5 (46)
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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5 (2)
Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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