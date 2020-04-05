GOLDWnner

Gold Winner is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for gold trading (XAUUSD Spot). It combines powerful and precise analysis of multiple technical indicators to accurately capture high-probability trend entry points, and is equipped with rigorous risk management protocols to completely protect your capital from market risks!

Main Advantages:
- Extreme Zone Filtering Mechanism: Strictly waits for the H2 timeframe to enter the extreme zone (Overbought >85 or Oversold <15) to precisely spot key market turning points and avoid blind trades.
- In-depth Gold-Specific Optimization: Parameter calibration tailored to the unique volatility and price behavior of the XAUUSD market, with extremely excellent and stable backtest results.
- Built-in Intelligent Risk Management System: Every order is pre-set with precise Stop-loss and Take-profit parameters to safeguard your capital all-round.
- Extremely Simple and Intuitive: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, one-click installation and simple configuration.

Recommendations:
- Recommended Timeframe: H2 (Trend & extreme zone filter) & M5 (Precise entry execution)
- Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent cent account)
- Recommended Broker: ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution speed
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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