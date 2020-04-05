Gold Winner is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for gold trading (XAUUSD Spot). It combines powerful and precise analysis of multiple technical indicators to accurately capture high-probability trend entry points, and is equipped with rigorous risk management protocols to completely protect your capital from market risks!





Main Advantages:

- Extreme Zone Filtering Mechanism: Strictly waits for the H2 timeframe to enter the extreme zone (Overbought >85 or Oversold <15) to precisely spot key market turning points and avoid blind trades.

- In-depth Gold-Specific Optimization: Parameter calibration tailored to the unique volatility and price behavior of the XAUUSD market, with extremely excellent and stable backtest results.

- Built-in Intelligent Risk Management System: Every order is pre-set with precise Stop-loss and Take-profit parameters to safeguard your capital all-round.

- Extremely Simple and Intuitive: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, one-click installation and simple configuration.





Recommendations:

- Recommended Timeframe: H2 (Trend & extreme zone filter) & M5 (Precise entry execution)

- Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent cent account)

- Recommended Broker: ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution speed