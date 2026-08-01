Nolan MT5

Some systems are built to be busy. Nolan MT5 was built to be right.

Nolan MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold), built on a refined four-strategy execution core for traders who understand that patience, not activity, is where the real edge lives.

A Different Philosophy

Most Expert Advisors trade constantly, mistaking motion for progress. Nolan does the opposite. It is not trying to be busy, and it will happily sit on its hands for long stretches, sometimes considerable periods, without taking a single trade. It waits. It waits for the setups that actually matter, and it ignores everything else. You can typically expect around 15 trades per month, and there will be quiet weeks. That silence is not the system failing. That silence is the system working exactly as designed.

A Real Edge

Let me be direct: this EA has a genuine, structural edge. Not a curve-fitted illusion that evaporates the moment the market shifts, but an edge that has held up across the full spectrum of market conditions. The backtests show Nolan performing through every volatility regime since 2016: calm markets, violent markets, trending, ranging, crisis and recovery. Through all of it, on the recommended balance, maximum drawdown has stayed within 10%. That is not an accident. That is what a system with a real edge looks like. Nolan MT5 runs four distinct execution strategies, each of which can be individually enabled or disabled from the inputs. Run all four together for a diversified footprint, or isolate the ones that suit your market view. The choice is yours.

Intelligent Internal Risk

Risk on Nolan MT5 is calculated internally by the system itself. There is deliberately no fixed lot or fixed percentage input, because the position sizing is tied directly to the EA's underlying mechanics. Forcing a manual lot or percentage would break that relationship and erode the very edge the system is built on.

You simply select a risk profile and let Nolan size each trade in harmony with its logic.

Risk-Adjusted by Design

This is where Nolan MT5 separates itself from my other projects. Where other systems chase maximum return, Nolan is calibrated for smoother, risk-adjusted performance and lower drawdown on the recommended balance. It is designed to target a maximum drawdown of around 10% under default settings. This is a system for traders who want to still be here in five years, compounding steadily, while the account-blowers come and go.

Optional daily and weekly capital protection shields can be enabled for an additional layer of control.

The internal mechanics are proprietary and will not be disclosed.

Setup Requirements

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Doesn't matter; Nolan MT5 manages its own internal timeframes automatically

Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for optimal returns)

Leverage: 1:400

Account Mode: Hedging

Account Type: Raw/ECN

Recommended Brokers: FP Markets, IC Markets (or another broker offering similar raw-spread ECN conditions; subject to your own jurisdiction's regulations)

VPS: A stable VPS of your choice, running 24/5

How to Use

Enable Algo Trading in your MT5 terminal.

Attach Nolan MT5 to an XAUUSD chart.

Run on default settings; no configuration required. Risk settings can be adjusted to match your personal risk tolerance, and each of the four strategies can be turned on or off as you prefer.

Important: Add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ (without any spaces) to the Allowed URLs list under Tools then Options then Expert Advisors in your MT5 terminal. Nolan MT5 will not function correctly without this.

Disclaimer

Nolan MT5 is provided strictly on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis, with no warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to fitness for a particular purpose or profitability. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs such as gold carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from live results, backtests, or strategy tester output, is not indicative of future results. You should not trade with capital you cannot afford to lose. The seller assumes no liability for any financial losses, technical failures (including but not limited to VPS downtime, broker execution issues, slippage, or connectivity loss), or any other damages arising from the use of this product. By purchasing and using Nolan MT5, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and compliance with the laws and regulations of your jurisdiction.