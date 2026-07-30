Conquest MT5 | Gold XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Institutional-Grade MT5 Algorithmic Trading Robot

Conquest is a flagship Expert Advisor and the finest work I've produced to date. This flagship algorithmic trading system represents years of development. It is built for traders who want a disciplined, systematic approach to gold trading, with capital protection engineered into its core rather than bolted on as an afterthought.

The internal mechanics are proprietary and will not be disclosed. What you can rely on: Conquest includes a hard capital-protection stop designed to safeguard your account against sudden, extreme price movements or a VPS/connection failure.

Setup Requirements

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: Doesn't matter; Conquest manages its own internal timeframes automatically

Doesn't matter; Conquest manages its own internal timeframes automatically Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for optimal returns)

$500 (recommended $1000+ for optimal returns) Leverage: 1:400

1:400 Account Mode: Hedging

Hedging Account Type: Raw/ECN

Raw/ECN Recommended Brokers: FP Markets, IC Markets (or another broker offering similar raw-spread ECN conditions; subject to your own jurisdiction's regulations)

FP Markets, IC Markets (or another broker offering similar raw-spread ECN conditions; subject to your own jurisdiction's regulations) VPS: A stable VPS of your choice, running 24/5

How to Use

Enable Algo Trading in your MT5 terminal. Attach Conquest to an XAUUSD chart. Run on default settings; no configuration required. Risk settings can be adjusted to match your personal risk tolerance. Important: Add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ (without any spaces) to the Allowed URLs list under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in your MT5 terminal. Conquest will not function correctly without this.

Disclaimer

Conquest is provided strictly on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis, with no warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to fitness for a particular purpose or profitability. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs such as gold carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from live results, backtests, or strategy tester output, is not indicative of future results. You should not trade with capital you cannot afford to lose. The seller assumes no liability for any financial losses, technical failures (including but not limited to VPS downtime, broker execution issues, slippage, or connectivity loss), or any other damages arising from the use of this product. By purchasing and using Conquest, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and compliance with the laws and regulations of your jurisdiction.