Conquest MT5

Conquest MT5 | Gold XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Institutional-Grade MT5 Algorithmic Trading Robot

Conquest is a flagship Expert Advisor and the finest work I've produced to date. This flagship algorithmic trading system represents years of development. It is built for traders who want a disciplined, systematic approach to gold trading, with capital protection engineered into its core rather than bolted on as an afterthought.

The internal mechanics are proprietary and will not be disclosed. What you can rely on: Conquest includes a hard capital-protection stop designed to safeguard your account against sudden, extreme price movements or a VPS/connection failure.

Setup Requirements

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: Doesn't matter; Conquest manages its own internal timeframes automatically
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for optimal returns)
  • Leverage: 1:400
  • Account Mode: Hedging
  • Account Type: Raw/ECN
  • Recommended Brokers: FP Markets, IC Markets (or another broker offering similar raw-spread ECN conditions; subject to your own jurisdiction's regulations)
  • VPS: A stable VPS of your choice, running 24/5

How to Use

  1. Enable Algo Trading in your MT5 terminal.
  2. Attach Conquest to an XAUUSD chart.
  3. Run on default settings; no configuration required. Risk settings can be adjusted to match your personal risk tolerance.
  4. Important: Add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ (without any spaces) to the Allowed URLs list under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in your MT5 terminal. Conquest will not function correctly without this.

Disclaimer

Conquest is provided strictly on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis, with no warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to fitness for a particular purpose or profitability. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs such as gold carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from live results, backtests, or strategy tester output, is not indicative of future results. You should not trade with capital you cannot afford to lose. The seller assumes no liability for any financial losses, technical failures (including but not limited to VPS downtime, broker execution issues, slippage, or connectivity loss), or any other damages arising from the use of this product. By purchasing and using Conquest, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and compliance with the laws and regulations of your jurisdiction.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Marcus Creations
Kelvin Kioko Kaambi
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Marcus Creations: Free Buy/Sell Signal Indicator for MT5 Probability-based buy and sell signals powered by market regime detection and Monte Carlo simulation. 100% free for the community. Marcus Creations is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that reads the current market regime, then runs a proprietary Monte Carlo simulation engine to map the most probable price path ahead. When the probabilities align, it prints clean buy and sell arrows directly on your chart; no clutter, no complicated setup. In
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Nolan MT5
Kelvin Kioko Kaambi
Experts
Nolan MT5 Some systems are built to be busy. Nolan MT5 was built to be right. Nolan MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold), built on a refined four-strategy execution core for traders who understand that patience, not activity, is where the real edge lives. A Different Philosophy Most Expert Advisors trade constantly, mistaking motion for progress. Nolan does the opposite. It is not trying to be busy, and it will happily sit on its hands for long st
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