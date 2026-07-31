Trading Sessions FX with DST
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Sessions FX with Automatic DST automatically draws the four major Forex trading sessions directly on your chart using clean border-only boxes that accurately surround each session's price action.
The indicator automatically handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) for Sydney, London, and New York, while also detecting your broker's GMT offset. No manual calculations are required—session boxes always appear exactly where they should.
Key Features
✔ Four Major Trading Sessions
Display any combination of:
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Sydney
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Tokyo
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London
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New York
Each session can be enabled or disabled independently.
✔ Automatic Daylight Saving Time (DST)
The indicator automatically applies official DST rules for:
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London
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New York
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Sydney
Session times remain accurate throughout the year without requiring any user adjustments.
✔ Automatic Broker GMT Offset Detection
The indicator detects your broker's server GMT offset automatically and converts all session times accordingly.
No manual setup is required for standard brokers.
✔ Manual GMT Offset Override
For brokers using non-standard server times, you can manually specify the GMT offset in minutes.
✔ Real Session Price Boxes
Each session box automatically expands to include the highest high and lowest low formed during that trading session.
The result is a clear visual representation of the entire trading range.
✔ Active Session Highlight
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Current session displayed with a bold border
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Completed sessions shown with dimmed borders
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Optional preview of upcoming sessions
✔ Session Labels
Each box displays the session name above it using bold, easy-to-read text.
✔ Clean Chart Appearance
Only border lines are drawn.
No background filling is used, allowing candles and indicators to remain fully visible.
✔ Information Panel
Optional information panel displays:
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Current server time
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Detected broker GMT offset
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Today's trading session schedule
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Displayed in your selected timezone
✔ Timeframe Filter
Optimized for:
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M1
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M5
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M15
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M30
The limitation can be disabled if you wish to use the indicator on all timeframes.
✔ Automatic Redrawing
Session boxes appear automatically at the exact opening of each trading session and continue expanding in real time as new candles are formed.How It Works
Each session is anchored to its local market hours:
|Session
|Local Time
|Sydney
|08:00 – 17:00
|Tokyo
|09:00 – 18:00
|London
|08:00 – 17:00
|New York
|08:00 – 17:00
The indicator automatically converts these local trading hours into your broker's server time using:
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Official DST rules
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Current UTC offset of each financial center
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Automatically detected broker GMT offset
As a result, session boxes always begin on the correct candle regardless of broker or season.Display Options
By default, all session times and the information panel are displayed using your broker's server time.
Alternatively, you can display times using any fixed GMT offset.
Example:
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GMT+9 (Japan / Korea)
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GMT+2
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GMT−5
This is controlled through the Display Offset from GMT input parameter.Input Parameters
Sessions
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Enable/Disable Sydney
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Enable/Disable Tokyo
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Enable/Disable London
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Enable/Disable New York
Session Times
Configure the local opening and closing hour for each market.
Time Settings
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Automatic Broker GMT Offset
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Manual Broker GMT Offset
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Display Offset from GMT
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Information Panel On/Off
Appearance
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Active session border color
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Past session border color
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Future session border color
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Border width
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Label color
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Font size
Timeframe Filter
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M1–M30 only (default)
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All timeframes
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Fully automatic DST adjustment
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Automatic broker time detection
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No manual calculations
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Accurate session positioning
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Clean professional appearance
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Lightweight and fast
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Suitable for every Forex symbol
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Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers
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Works on any MT5 symbol.
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Supports all timeframes.
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Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5.
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Designed for traders who need accurate Forex session visualization throughout the year.