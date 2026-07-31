Trading Sessions FX with DST

Trading Sessions FX with Automatic DST

Trading Sessions FX with Automatic DST automatically draws the four major Forex trading sessions directly on your chart using clean border-only boxes that accurately surround each session's price action.

The indicator automatically handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) for Sydney, London, and New York, while also detecting your broker's GMT offset. No manual calculations are required—session boxes always appear exactly where they should.

Key Features

✔ Four Major Trading Sessions

Display any combination of:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

Each session can be enabled or disabled independently.

✔ Automatic Daylight Saving Time (DST)

The indicator automatically applies official DST rules for:

London

New York

Sydney

Session times remain accurate throughout the year without requiring any user adjustments.

✔ Automatic Broker GMT Offset Detection

The indicator detects your broker's server GMT offset automatically and converts all session times accordingly.

No manual setup is required for standard brokers.

✔ Manual GMT Offset Override

For brokers using non-standard server times, you can manually specify the GMT offset in minutes.

✔ Real Session Price Boxes

Each session box automatically expands to include the highest high and lowest low formed during that trading session.

The result is a clear visual representation of the entire trading range.

✔ Active Session Highlight

Current session displayed with a bold border

Completed sessions shown with dimmed borders

Optional preview of upcoming sessions

✔ Session Labels

Each box displays the session name above it using bold, easy-to-read text.

✔ Clean Chart Appearance

Only border lines are drawn.

No background filling is used, allowing candles and indicators to remain fully visible.

✔ Information Panel

Optional information panel displays:

Current server time

Detected broker GMT offset

Today's trading session schedule

Displayed in your selected timezone

✔ Timeframe Filter

Optimized for:

M1

M5

M15

M30

The limitation can be disabled if you wish to use the indicator on all timeframes.

✔ Automatic Redrawing

Session boxes appear automatically at the exact opening of each trading session and continue expanding in real time as new candles are formed.

How It Works

Each session is anchored to its local market hours:

Session Local Time Sydney 08:00 – 17:00 Tokyo 09:00 – 18:00 London 08:00 – 17:00 New York 08:00 – 17:00

The indicator automatically converts these local trading hours into your broker's server time using:

Official DST rules

Current UTC offset of each financial center

Automatically detected broker GMT offset

As a result, session boxes always begin on the correct candle regardless of broker or season.

Display Options

By default, all session times and the information panel are displayed using your broker's server time.

Alternatively, you can display times using any fixed GMT offset.

Example:

GMT+9 (Japan / Korea)

GMT+2

GMT−5

This is controlled through the Display Offset from GMT input parameter.

Sessions

Enable/Disable Sydney

Enable/Disable Tokyo

Enable/Disable London

Enable/Disable New York

Session Times

Input Parameters

Configure the local opening and closing hour for each market.

Time Settings

Automatic Broker GMT Offset

Manual Broker GMT Offset

Display Offset from GMT

Information Panel On/Off

Appearance

Active session border color

Past session border color

Future session border color

Border width

Label color

Font size

Timeframe Filter

M1–M30 only (default)

All timeframes

Fully automatic DST adjustment

Automatic broker time detection

No manual calculations

Accurate session positioning

Clean professional appearance

Lightweight and fast

Suitable for every Forex symbol

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers

Works on any MT5 symbol.

Supports all timeframes.

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5.

Designed for traders who need accurate Forex session visualization throughout the year.

AdvantagesNotes