Divergence Radar

# Divergence Radar Scanner

**Multi-Symbol, Multi-Timeframe Divergence Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5.**

Divergence Radar Scanner watches up to 30 symbols across up to 7 timeframes at once, detects Regular and Hidden divergences on RSI, MACD and Stochastic, and ranks every signal with a transparent, never-a-win-rate Confluence Score — all in one sortable dashboard matrix, with confirmed-bar alerts that never fire twice.

## Key Features

- **Multi-Symbol scanning** — Market Watch, a custom symbol list, or a ready-made preset (Forex Majors, Majors + Minors, Metals, Indices); broker prefixes/suffixes are resolved automatically.
- **Multi-Timeframe** — M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, any combination.
- **Three oscillators** — RSI, MACD and Stochastic, each independently switchable.
- **Regular & Hidden divergence**, on both highs and lows — four divergence types in total.
- **Confluence Score (0–95)** — a transparent, 7-part breakdown of setup quality (pivot strength, divergence strength, extreme-zone position, second-oscillator confirmation, higher-timeframe context, structural proximity, volatility health), frozen the moment a signal is confirmed. It is a setup-quality indicator, never a win-probability or profitability estimate.
- **Dashboard matrix** — one row per symbol, one column per timeframe, plus Best/Score/Age summary columns. Sort by symbol, score or age; filter by direction, divergence type, unread, or a minimum score; search by symbol; click any cell to open that chart.
- **Optional filters** — extreme-zone requirement, higher-timeframe trend alignment (Hidden divergences only), healthy-volatility requirement, second-oscillator confirmation requirement. All off by default, so nothing is ever hidden without you choosing it.
- **Alert engine** — Popup, Sound, Push and Email, with five distinct event types (New Confirmed, Score Threshold, Second Oscillator Confirmed, Higher-Timeframe Confirmed, Invalidated). Global + per-symbol cooldown. Never alerts on historical or filtered-out signals, never re-alerts the same event twice — not even after a terminal restart.
- **Persistence** — alert history and dashboard layout survive a restart. Corrupted state files are backed up, never silently discarded.
- **Non-repaint by design** — a signal only appears once every contributing pivot has actually confirmed; confirmed signals are never moved, deleted or re-scored afterwards.

## How Confirmation Works

Every pivot needs a configurable number of newer, non-exceeding bars to close before it counts as confirmed — that delay *is* the non-repaint guarantee. A signal's timestamp is the moment the *last* of its four contributing pivots confirmed, never the moment the underlying extreme actually happened. The chart marker sits on the confirmation bar; the pivot lines point back to where the extreme occurred — so the confirmation delay stays visible instead of being hidden from you.

## Ready-Made Configurations

The indicator ships with a deliberately balanced default configuration (Forex majors + minors, M15/H1/H4/D1, RSI + MACD). The product page and included documentation also describe recommended input combinations for four common trading styles — Forex Intraday, Swing Trading, XAUUSD, and a Conservative low-frequency setup — so you can reproduce any of them by changing a handful of inputs.

## Tested At Scale

Automated tests exercise the real scanning pipeline at up to 30 symbols × 6 timeframes × 3 oscillators (174 simultaneously scanned slots), plus dedicated handle-release and sustained-runtime stability checks — not just a quick manual check on one chart.

## Please Note

- This is an analysis and alerting tool. It never places, modifies or closes a trade, and it makes no promise of profit or a specific win rate.
- The Confluence Score describes setup quality only — always apply your own risk management.
- English UI. No DLLs, no external registration, no cloud service required.
Рекомендуем также
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Индикаторы
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Trendline wizard
Piergiorgio Panzironi
Индикаторы
Trendline Wizard Overview: The Trendline Wizard is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who rely on trendlines for their technical analysis. This indicator automatically monitors specified trendlines and provides real-time alerts when price action interacts with these critical levels. Whether you’re a swing trader, day trader, or long-term investor, the Trendline Wizard is an essential tool to enhance your trading strategy. Key Features: Customizable Alerts : Set
Level Volume Pro
John Samfel Bucton Josol
Индикаторы
HAT IT DOES   MONTHLY HIGH & LOW — AUTO-DRAWN EVERY MONTH Draws the High and Low of every month for the current year (or any year you set). Each level extends as a horizontal ray into the future so you always see where price is reacting to historical monthly extremes. Color-coded (blue = high, red = low), labeled (JAN HIGH, FEB LOW etc.), fully customizable width and style. Toggle individual months on or off.   WEEKLY HIGH & LOW
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Коробка Ганна (или Квадрат Ганна) — метод анализа рынка по статье Уильяма Ганна «Математическая формула для предсказания рынка» (W.D. Gann "Mathematical formula for market predictions"). Этот индикатор может строить три модели Квадратов: 90, 52(104), 144. Шесть вариантов сеток и два варианта дуг. Вы можете построить, одновременно, несколько квадратов на одном графике Параметры Square — выбор модели квадрата: 90 — квадрат 90 (или квадрат девяти); 52 (104) — квадрат 52 (или 104); 144 — универсал
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Crypto Zeus Dual Core Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
CRYPTO ZEUS DUAL-CORE PROTOCOL  Advanced Crypto Matrix: Supertrend AI + External Sync Module - [NEW] 24/7 Crypto Unlock: The EA now fully supports weekend trading by auto-detecting Crypto assets. - [NEW] Continuous Trend Rider: Re-enters trades continuously on pullbacks if the macro-trend remains strong, maximizing profit on long runs. - [NEW] Ghost Trailing Stop: Added a virtual trailing stop to fully ride breakouts instead of exiting at fixed Fibo targets. - [NEW] Preset System: Added a buil
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие импульсы ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Последни
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Индикаторы
Наш индикатор   Basic Support and Resistance   - это решение, необходимое для повышения технического анализа.Этот индикатор позволяет вам проектировать уровни поддержки и сопротивления на диаграмме/ версия MT4 Особенности Интеграция уровней Fibonacci: с возможностью отображения уровней Fibonacci наряду с уровнями поддержки и сопротивления, наш показатель дает вам еще более глубокое представление о поведении рынка и возможных областях обращения. Оптимизация производительности: При возможности о
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Индикатор DYJ BoS автоматически определяет и отмечает основные элементы изменений структуры рынка, включая: Прорыв структуры (BoS): обнаруживается, когда цена совершает значительное движение, прорывая предыдущую точку структуры. Он отмечает возможные линии восходящего тренда и линии нисходящего тренда (UP & DN, то есть непрерывные новые максимумы и новые минимумы), и как только цена пробивает эти линии, он отмечает красные (МЕДВЕДЬ) и зеленые (БЫЧЬИ) стрелки. BoS обычно происходит, когда цен
BB Trend Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Индикаторы
BB Trend Structure BB Trend Structure is a trend-following indicator built using a modified Bollinger Band concept to provide cleaner, more stable, and more consistent trend detection. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands that rely heavily on the middle band movement, this indicator focuses primarily on the Upper Band and Lower Band structure.   This approach allows the trend line to remain smoother and more consistent, making trend direction easier to read and less noisy during market fluctuati
Global Session Zones System MT5
You Long Guo
Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Global Session Zones System — это вспомогательный индикатор, разработанный для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он преобразует временные циклы в наглядный язык графика, автоматически рисуя фоновые рамки, ключевые ценовые линии и статистическую панель для четырех основных торговых сессий (Нью-Йорк, Лондон, Токио, Сидней). Это помогает трейдерам точно определять диапазоны волатильности и силу тренда, предоставляя надежные сигналы пробоя. Основные функции Визуализация сессий : Поддержка настро
MTF Candles Tam Liquidity Trade
Duy Tam Nguyen
Индикаторы
MTF Candle Visualizer Pro Elevate your Price Action analysis with a professional Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Monitoring multiple timeframes is essential for high-probability trading, but switching charts constantly is exhausting. MTF Candle Visualizer Pro solves this by displaying real-time candles from 4 different timeframes (D1, H4, H1, M30) directly in a sub-window, ensuring you never lose sight of the "Big Picture." Key Features: Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe View: Display high-quality candles
Utraspikedetector
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
UltraSpikeDETECTOR for MQL5 is a professional market indicator designed to detect sudden price spikes and market trends efficiently. It provides real-time alerts, clear visual signals, and full integration with the MQL5 platform. Fully customizable and adaptable to various trading strategies, it helps traders monitor market movements more effectively. This tool is intended to support informed decision-making and improve trading analysis. No profit guarantees are provided, ensuring compliance wit
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (9)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots for MT5
Antonio Franco
Индикаторы
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots Автоматически фиксирует каждую сделку со скриншотом точного момента Вести дневник сделок советует каждый наставник, но почти никто этого не делает, ведь вручную это долго и слишком легко пропустить. Письменный дневник фиксирует цифры, но никогда не покажет, как на самом деле выглядел график в момент входа или выхода, а именно в этом и кроется главный урок. Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots делает это за вас, автоматически, для всего счёта. Каждый раз, к
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Renko Patterns анализирует график Ренко кирпич за кирпичиком, чтобы найти известные графические паттерны, которые часто используют трейдеры на различных финансовых рынках. По сравнению с графиками на основе времени, торговля по паттернам на графиках Ренко легче и нагляднее благодаря их чистому виду. KT Renko Patterns включает несколько паттернов Ренко, многие из которых подробно описаны в книге «Профитная торговля с графиками Ренко» авторства Прашанта Шаха. Полностью автоматизированный сове
Currency Strength Meter Pro MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Купите этот индикатор, и вы сможете получить ICT Concept MT5 или любой другой индикатор бесплатно! Обращайтесь в личные сообщения для получения подробностей! Индикатор: Currency Strength Meter Pro Визуализация широты рынка (Market Breadth) Плюсы: Вместо беспорядочных графиков индикатор отображает данные в чистом формате «Дашборда» (Панели управления). Трейдеры могут мгновенно определить самые сильные и слабые валютные пары. Преимущества: Экономит время на просмотр отдельных графиков и ускоряет
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Индикаторы
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) Этот индикатор реализует концепцию баланса времени и цены, предложенную У.Д. Ганном. Он выявляет ценовые свинги на графике и проецирует временные интервалы циклов Quarter, Half и Full вперёд, отмечая их вертикальными линиями. Инструмент предназначен для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам изучать взаимосвязь между величиной ценового движения и прошедшим временем непосредственно на графиках MT5. Функции Определяет локальные максимумы и минимумы на основе глубины пиво
Stochastic ratio
Muhammad Tamimul Huda
Индикаторы
Stochastic Ratio SMA Stochastic Ratio SMA is a custom technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend analysis with a modified momentum oscillator. Unlike the standard Stochastic Oscillator, which uses the High-Low price range as its input, this indicator applies the stochastic calculation to a custom data series derived from the ratio between the Close price and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA 20). The Close/SMA ratio is normalized and smoothed using the Stochastic O
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
DYJ Super Trend Wave - это высокоточная торговая система пиков и долинов. Этот индикатор ищет самые высокие и самые низкие точки свечей при входе и выходе из рынка. Входные цены находятся рядом с самой высокой или самой низкой точкой. Тип уведомления для сигналов был добавлен в dyj supertrend. При создании многопространственного сигнала, Можно использовать следующие типы сигналов уведомления: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 24 InpIsAlert = true
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Классика среди классики: пересечение двух скользящих средних с всеми видами оповещений. Особенности Пересечение 2-х скользящих средних на закрытии последнего бара; Для обеих скользящий средних можно настроить способы усреднения: простое скользящее среднее (SMA), экспоненциальное скользящее среднее (EMA), сглаженное скользящее среднее (SMMA), линейно-взвешенное скользящее среднее (LWMA); Для обеих скользящих средних можно установить любой период усреднения и любой тип цены: Close, Open, High, Lo
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор кумулятивной дельты Как считает большинство трейдеров, цена движется под давление рыночных покупок или продаж. Когда кто-то выкупает стоящий в стакане оффер, то сделка проходит как "покупка". Если же кто-то наливает в стоящий в стакане бид - сделка идет с направлением "продажа". Дельта - это разница между покупками и продажами. А кумулятивная дельта - разница между покупками и продажами накопленным итогом за определенный период времени. Она позволяет видеть, кто в настоящий момент конт
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Другие продукты этого автора
Trading Sessions Visualizer
Rocco Schulz
Индикаторы
Trading Sessions Visualizer — это удобный индикатор торговых сессий для MetaTrader 5. Он отображает основные мировые торговые сессии в виде цветных полос в отдельном окне индикатора. Индикатор создан для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро видеть, какая торговая сессия активна в данный момент и какая сессия начнется следующей. Поддерживаются сессии Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London и New York. Отображение сделано простым, понятным и компактным. Каждую сессию можно включать или отключать отдельно.
RSI Envelope colored Zone
Rocco Schulz
Индикаторы
RSI Envelope Colored Zones — это профессиональный RSI-индикатор для MetaTrader 5 со встроенными Envelope-линиями и цветными зонами перекупленности и перепроданности. Индикатор отображает экстремальные зоны непосредственно в окне RSI для быстрого и удобного анализа рынка. Зоны перекупленности выше 70 выделяются красным цветом. Зоны перепроданности ниже 30 выделяются синим цветом. Дополнительно можно включить Envelope-линии для более точного анализа импульса и волатильности рынка. Функции: •
XauSLS Gold Session Liquidity Structure
Rocco Schulz
Индикаторы
XauSLS — это аналитический инструмент для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет пять функций, которые трейдеры по золоту обычно отслеживают с помощью нескольких отдельных индикаторов: - Торговые сессии — Сидней, Токио, Лондон, Нью-Йорк и опционально Франкфурт, отображаются в виде чистой, неперекрывающейся цветной временной шкалы под ценой. Время сессий настраивается напрямую в брокерском времени (ЧЧ:ММ), поэтому отображение всегда соответствует самому график
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв