XauSLS Gold Session Liquidity Structure

XauSLS is an analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It brings together five things Gold traders usually track with several separate indicators:





- Trading sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York, and an optional Frankfurt session, shown as a clean, non-overlapping colored timeline row below price. Session times are configured directly in broker time (HH:MM), so the display always matches what the chart itself shows.





- Liquidity levels — Previous Day High/Low, current Day High/Low, and Previous Week High/Low, built from the broker's own daily/weekly candles.





- Liquidity sweep detection — flags when price pushes through one of those levels by a configurable minimum (in points or ATR-relative terms) and then closes back inside the range within a configurable number of bars. Unconfirmed and confirmed sweeps are shown as visually distinct chart arrows.





- Market structure — fractal swing high/low detection with a configurable lookback, Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) classification, and an optional ATR-relative amplitude filter to ignore minor swings. Structure is also tracked independently on three additional, freely chosen higher timeframes.





- Combined events — when a confirmed liquidity sweep is followed by a matching structure break on the same timeframe, the indicator flags it as a "Setup Candidate" with a rule-based weak/medium/strong rating, optionally requiring higher-timeframe agreement.





All of this is summarized in a compact, configurable on-screen dashboard: current/next session with progress, the most recent liquidity and combined event, local and multi-timeframe structure status, and ATR / spread / today's range / ADR%. The dashboard's corner, offset, font size, compact mode, and light/dark theme are all configurable, and each of its five sections can be shown or hidden independently.





Alerts (popup and/or push) are available for confirmed sweeps and for combined events, each with its own on/off switch and cooldown. No alert fires while historical data is loading, so opening the indicator on a fresh chart does not flood you with alerts for past events.





This is an analysis tool, not a trading signal generator. XauSLS displays rule-based, reproducible market information — session activity, liquidity levels, sweep confirmations, structure breaks. It does not predict future price movement, does not guarantee any outcome, and does not report a win rate, profit factor, or any other performance statistic. Every on-chart label and every alert message uses neutral, descriptive language only — for example "Liquidity Sweep Confirmed", "Structure Confirmed", or "Setup Candidate" — never wording that implies a guaranteed or high-probability result. Trading Gold and other instruments carries a real risk of loss; using this indicator is not financial advice and does not remove that risk.





Runs on any MetaTrader 5 broker/account offering XAUUSD (or an equivalent Gold symbol) and any timeframe; no DLLs, no external files, no internet connection, and no registration required to run.





INPUT PARAMETERS





General

- InpDebugMode — logs internal state to the Experts tab on every closed bar

- InpHistoryDays — how many days of history to keep in view for level/session computation





Sessions

- InpShowSydney / InpShowTokyo / InpShowLondon / InpShowNewYork / InpShowFrankfurt — enable each session

- Inp<Session>StartTime / Inp<Session>EndTime — broker-time HH:MM window per session

- InpSessionBandHeightPercent — height of the session timeline band as a % of the visible price range





Liquidity Levels

- InpShowPreviousDayHighLow / InpShowDayHighLow / InpShowPreviousWeekHighLow — show/hide each level pair





Sweep Detection

- InpEnableSweepDetection — master on/off

- InpMinimumSweepPoints — minimum penetration in points

- InpUseAtrThreshold / InpMinimumSweepAtr — optional ATR-relative minimum

- InpRequireCloseBackInside — require a close back inside to confirm (the sweep definition itself)

- InpConfirmationBars — bars allowed for confirmation before a candidate expires

- InpAtrPeriod — ATR period for the sweep threshold and the dashboard's Volatility section

- InpSweepMonitorPreviousDay / InpSweepMonitorPreviousWeek — which level pairs are sweep-monitored





Market Structure

- InpEnableStructure — master on/off

- InpStructureTimeframe — timeframe the local structure engine runs on

- InpSwingLookback — bars required on each side for a swing to confirm

- InpUseSwingAmplitudeFilter / InpMinimumSwingAtr — optional ATR-relative amplitude filter

- InpStructureLookbackBars — bars rescanned on every recompute

- InpShowBos / InpShowChoch — show/hide each event type





Multi-Timeframe

- InpEnableMtfContext — master on/off

- InpContextTimeframe1 / 2 / 3 — the three independently evaluated context timeframes





Combined Events

- InpEnableCombinedEvents — master on/off

- InpCombinedEventWindowBars — bars a confirmed sweep stays pending for a matching structure break

- InpRequireHtfAgreement — suppress (instead of just downgrade) when the higher timeframe contradicts





Volatility

- InpAdrPeriod — days averaged into the Average Daily Range shown on the dashboard





Alerts

- InpPopupAlerts / InpPushAlerts — delivery channels

- InpAlertOnSweep / InpSweepCooldownSeconds — sweep alert on/off and cooldown

- InpAlertOnCombinedEvent / InpCombinedEventCooldownSeconds — combined-event alert on/off and cooldown





Dashboard

- InpTheme — Dark / Light / Custom

- InpFontSize — level/structure/sweep label font size

- InpShowDashboard — master on/off

- InpDashboardCorner / InpDashboardX / InpDashboardY — position

- InpDashboardFontSize / InpDashboardCompact — dashboard-specific font size and compact mode

- InpDashboardShowSession / ShowLiquidity / ShowStructure / ShowVolatility / ShowAlerts — per-section toggles





Custom Theme (used only when Theme = Custom)

- InpCustomPrevDayLevelColor / InpCustomDayLevelColor / InpCustomPrevWeekLevelColor — per-level-type line colors