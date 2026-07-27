XauSLS Gold Session Liquidity Structure

XauSLS is an analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It brings together five things Gold traders usually track with several separate indicators:

- Trading sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York, and an optional Frankfurt session, shown as a clean, non-overlapping colored timeline row below price. Session times are configured directly in broker time (HH:MM), so the display always matches what the chart itself shows.

- Liquidity levels — Previous Day High/Low, current Day High/Low, and Previous Week High/Low, built from the broker's own daily/weekly candles.

- Liquidity sweep detection — flags when price pushes through one of those levels by a configurable minimum (in points or ATR-relative terms) and then closes back inside the range within a configurable number of bars. Unconfirmed and confirmed sweeps are shown as visually distinct chart arrows.

- Market structure — fractal swing high/low detection with a configurable lookback, Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) classification, and an optional ATR-relative amplitude filter to ignore minor swings. Structure is also tracked independently on three additional, freely chosen higher timeframes.

- Combined events — when a confirmed liquidity sweep is followed by a matching structure break on the same timeframe, the indicator flags it as a "Setup Candidate" with a rule-based weak/medium/strong rating, optionally requiring higher-timeframe agreement.

All of this is summarized in a compact, configurable on-screen dashboard: current/next session with progress, the most recent liquidity and combined event, local and multi-timeframe structure status, and ATR / spread / today's range / ADR%. The dashboard's corner, offset, font size, compact mode, and light/dark theme are all configurable, and each of its five sections can be shown or hidden independently.

Alerts (popup and/or push) are available for confirmed sweeps and for combined events, each with its own on/off switch and cooldown. No alert fires while historical data is loading, so opening the indicator on a fresh chart does not flood you with alerts for past events.

This is an analysis tool, not a trading signal generator. XauSLS displays rule-based, reproducible market information — session activity, liquidity levels, sweep confirmations, structure breaks. It does not predict future price movement, does not guarantee any outcome, and does not report a win rate, profit factor, or any other performance statistic. Every on-chart label and every alert message uses neutral, descriptive language only — for example "Liquidity Sweep Confirmed", "Structure Confirmed", or "Setup Candidate" — never wording that implies a guaranteed or high-probability result. Trading Gold and other instruments carries a real risk of loss; using this indicator is not financial advice and does not remove that risk.

Runs on any MetaTrader 5 broker/account offering XAUUSD (or an equivalent Gold symbol) and any timeframe; no DLLs, no external files, no internet connection, and no registration required to run.

INPUT PARAMETERS

General
- InpDebugMode — logs internal state to the Experts tab on every closed bar
- InpHistoryDays — how many days of history to keep in view for level/session computation

Sessions
- InpShowSydney / InpShowTokyo / InpShowLondon / InpShowNewYork / InpShowFrankfurt — enable each session
- Inp<Session>StartTime / Inp<Session>EndTime — broker-time HH:MM window per session
- InpSessionBandHeightPercent — height of the session timeline band as a % of the visible price range

Liquidity Levels
- InpShowPreviousDayHighLow / InpShowDayHighLow / InpShowPreviousWeekHighLow — show/hide each level pair

Sweep Detection
- InpEnableSweepDetection — master on/off
- InpMinimumSweepPoints — minimum penetration in points
- InpUseAtrThreshold / InpMinimumSweepAtr — optional ATR-relative minimum
- InpRequireCloseBackInside — require a close back inside to confirm (the sweep definition itself)
- InpConfirmationBars — bars allowed for confirmation before a candidate expires
- InpAtrPeriod — ATR period for the sweep threshold and the dashboard's Volatility section
- InpSweepMonitorPreviousDay / InpSweepMonitorPreviousWeek — which level pairs are sweep-monitored

Market Structure
- InpEnableStructure — master on/off
- InpStructureTimeframe — timeframe the local structure engine runs on
- InpSwingLookback — bars required on each side for a swing to confirm
- InpUseSwingAmplitudeFilter / InpMinimumSwingAtr — optional ATR-relative amplitude filter
- InpStructureLookbackBars — bars rescanned on every recompute
- InpShowBos / InpShowChoch — show/hide each event type

Multi-Timeframe
- InpEnableMtfContext — master on/off
- InpContextTimeframe1 / 2 / 3 — the three independently evaluated context timeframes

Combined Events
- InpEnableCombinedEvents — master on/off
- InpCombinedEventWindowBars — bars a confirmed sweep stays pending for a matching structure break
- InpRequireHtfAgreement — suppress (instead of just downgrade) when the higher timeframe contradicts

Volatility
- InpAdrPeriod — days averaged into the Average Daily Range shown on the dashboard

Alerts
- InpPopupAlerts / InpPushAlerts — delivery channels
- InpAlertOnSweep / InpSweepCooldownSeconds — sweep alert on/off and cooldown
- InpAlertOnCombinedEvent / InpCombinedEventCooldownSeconds — combined-event alert on/off and cooldown

Dashboard
- InpTheme — Dark / Light / Custom
- InpFontSize — level/structure/sweep label font size
- InpShowDashboard — master on/off
- InpDashboardCorner / InpDashboardX / InpDashboardY — position
- InpDashboardFontSize / InpDashboardCompact — dashboard-specific font size and compact mode
- InpDashboardShowSession / ShowLiquidity / ShowStructure / ShowVolatility / ShowAlerts — per-section toggles

Custom Theme (used only when Theme = Custom)
- InpCustomPrevDayLevelColor / InpCustomDayLevelColor / InpCustomPrevWeekLevelColor — per-level-type line colors
Recommended products
Bat Structure Pro
Batsaikhan Ayushjav
Experts
BAT PRO v29.16 - Official Description BAT STRUCTURE PRO: THE NEXT GEN SMC TRADING ENGINE LIVE SIGNAL MONITORING: https://www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/bat-pro-v2910-live/11956223#portfolioSettingsBtn (Watch the live performance of our Institutional AI Algorithm) WHY BAT STRUCTURE PRO? BAT PRO is a high-performance automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Order Flow . It is designed to think like a bank trader, identifying high-probability Li
XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
Malik Korrich
Experts
XHTB Throne EA is a high-performance scalping solution tailored for Gold (XAUUSD), built to operate with speed, precision, and discipline in volatile market conditions. Its core strength lies in a refined trailing stop system that locks in profits almost instantly, ensuring gains are protected the moment price moves in favor. Click here to read the Official XHTB EA Guide Risk Management Daily loss limits to control overall risk Trading activity adjusts according to account balance News filt
Accurate Gold MT5
Willie Lim
Indicators
The  Accurate Gold  indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both  intuitive  and  simple to use , regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights
WennideJordanOSC
Wennide Mogore
Indicators
Overview Wennide.JordanOSC is an advanced algorithmic indicator built specifically for traders seeking high-probability trend reversals and institutional-grade precision. By combining multi-structure price action (ZigZag) with advanced momentum validation (MACD), this indicator filters out market noise and pinpoints clean, high-reward continuation and reversal points. Designed to operate seamlessly on timeframes up to M30 max, JordanOSC provides clear, non-repainting visual signals that empower
PutCall Sniper MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Range Support Resistance Breakout Closed Alarm
Andre Matthes
Indicators
- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool  -   SELF-Adjusting - you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance) - you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support) # Alert happens when the PRICE    CLOSES    above/below 1 of these Borders # (we released a TOUCH - Version too)  - popup Alert or custom sound  - PUSH notification  - eMAIL notification - once a Border got crossed(closed candle! )-->   it doesnt disappear   --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS ( RANGE(new) ) above/below t
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Indicators
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Trending Volatility System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Prime Major FX Swing Grid
Ronie Alimon Ausa
Experts
Prime Major FX Swing Grid EA  A MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor  for traders who prefer a structured, disciplined, and transparent automated trading approach on major forex pairs. This EA uses swing-based market entries combined with controlled grid recovery logic. It is designed to identify potential short-term market movements, manage basket positions, and close trades based on predefined profit conditions. Unlike aggressive grid systems, Prime Major FX Swing Grid EA emphasizes controlled exposure
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Indicators
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.78 (23)
Experts
Scalper Deriv is a scalping EA and automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 , supporting Forex, Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), traditional indices, and Deriv Synthetic Indices such as Volatility Index, Boom, Crash, and Step Index. More than just an EA: Scalper Deriv includes a system of set files organized by symbol and risk level. Instead of applying a universal configuration to all markets, Scalper Deriv uses parameters prepared for the characteristics of each instrument. This allows you to
Investmen Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
Kadenspikekiller
Netsai Mundawata
Indicators
Boom & Crash AI Spike Detector MT5 – Advanced Edition + Weltrade Support Unlock the Next Generation of Boom & Crash Trading Experience a smarter way to trade with our Advanced AI Boom & Crash Spike Detector for MT5. Powered by enhanced AI technology and intelligent market filtering, this indicator delivers high-probability Buy and Sell signals with improved accuracy and reduced false entries. Designed for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, the latest version combines precision, spee
Market Steps MT5
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Financial Markets such as Forex. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials togethe
TrendIQ pro
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
TRENDIQ PRO — ADAPTIVE VOLATILITY TREND INDICATOR FOR MT5 Professional Adaptive Trend Trading System for MetaTrader 5 TrendIQ Pro is a professional-grade MT5 trend trading indicator designed for forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, crypto, and scalping traders seeking high-probability buy and sell signals with adaptive volatility intelligence. Built using advanced ATR-based trend detection, Ehlers Super Smoother filtering, momentum scoring, and dynamic trend cloud technology, TrendIQ Pro delivers cle
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Cyclic Impulse MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Cyclic Impulse MT5 — This technical indicator structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. It allows you to find reversal cyclical price movements and entry signals. How the indicator works When a cyclical downward movement is detected, a blue downward bar is generated after the candle closes. It may flicker on the current candle, and the signal has not yet been confirmed. Blue arrows are duplicated on the price chart. When an upward cyclical movement is detected, a red upward bar
RKbots Fair Value Gap Pro
Roxanne Kemisha Kelly
Indicators
Fair Value Gap PRO is the institutional-grade upgrade to the free Lite version. Built for Smart Money Concepts and ICT traders who need precision, depth, and full chart control across every timeframe simultaneously. Fair Value Gaps are the footprints of institutional order flow — zones where price moved so aggressively that an imbalance was left behind. Price is consistently drawn back to these areas, making them elite entry, exit, and target zones for disciplined traders. Timeframe Coverage: Fu
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Indicators
CBT Quantum Maverick High-Efficiency Binary Trading System CBT Quantum Maverick is a finely tuned, high-performance Binary Options Trading System designed for traders seeking precision, simplicity, non-repaint signals and disciplined trading. No customization is required—this system is optimized for effective results right out of the box. Simply follow the signals, which can be mastered with a bit of practice. Key Features: Signal Precision: New-bar-based trading signals—targeting the next ca
EA Marta Julia
Kevin Andres Morillo Carrera
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) and is offered free of charge to the community. IMPORTANT — Read before use: - Always test on a demo account before deploying on a live account. - Take the time to find the optimal parameters for your broker, spread, and account size. - This EA uses a hedging-based recovery system with progressive position sizing — keep the progression factor LOW to protect your capital. - Past performance does not guarantee future results. Recommen
Uno Quant Trader
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Indicators
UNO Quant Trader UNO Quant Trader is a premium market-bias and trade-planning indicator built for traders who want cleaner decisions, faster chart reading, and a professional dashboard view. This indicator uses a multi-layer mathematical market model designed to analyze price behavior, momentum pressure, imbalance zones, trend strength, market exhaustion, and high-probability trade areas. Instead of relying on emotion or random entries, UNO Quant Trader helps you read the market using structured
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Buyer Seller Arrows – Trade with Confidence! Discover a revolutionary tool for visual analysis of buyer and seller strength across all timeframes – from M1 up to MN1. This indicator gives you an instant overview of market dynamics with color‑coded percentages and arrows. Key Features: Green upward arrows = buyer dominance Red downward arrows = seller dominance Percentage strength for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) Color coding for quick orientation (bright green and
Surya Gold EA
Homesh Nasre
Experts
Surya Gold EA is a highly advanced, fully automated trading system engineered specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe. It represents a premium blend of high-probability intraday scalping, structural trend alignment, and smart grid recovery mechanics. Recommended Settings & Requirements Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : M1 (1-Minute) Account Type : Hedging is mandatory (Netting accounts are incompatible). Minimum Deposit : $3000 (Recommended: $3,000+ for stable lon
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
HandleTrend
Kirill Subot
Indicators
Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
More from author
Trading Sessions Visualizer
Rocco Schulz
Indicators
Trading Sessions Visualizer is a clean and practical session indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the major global trading sessions as colored bars in a separate indicator window. The indicator is designed for traders who want to quickly see which market session is currently active and which session is coming next. It supports Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London and New York. The visual layout is simple, clear and space-saving. Each session can be enabled or disabled individually. Colors, ses
RSI Envelope colored Zone
Rocco Schulz
Indicators
RSI Envelope Colored Zones is a professional RSI indicator for MetaTrader 5 with integrated envelope bands and colored extreme zones. The indicator highlights overbought and oversold areas directly inside the RSI window for fast and clean market analysis. Overbought zones above 70 are highlighted in red. Oversold zones below 30 are highlighted in blue. An optional envelope indicator can also be applied to the RSI to improve momentum and volatility analysis. Features: • Colored RSI extreme z
Divergence Radar
Rocco Schulz
Indicators
# Divergence Radar Scanner **Multi-Symbol, Multi-Timeframe Divergence Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5.** Divergence Radar Scanner watches up to 30 symbols across up to 7 timeframes at once, detects Regular and Hidden divergences on RSI, MACD and Stochastic, and ranks every signal with a transparent, never-a-win-rate Confluence Score — all in one sortable dashboard matrix, with confirmed-bar alerts that never fire twice. ## Key Features - **Multi-Symbol scanning** — Market Watch, a custo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review