Gold Cycle Trader is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It is built to capture intraday market movements while automatically managing trades from entry to exit.

The EA features intelligent market filtering, automatic risk management, and adaptive trade handling to help reduce emotional trading. It is optimized for Gold's fast-moving nature and works best under normal market conditions.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Account Balance: $2,000 on default settings

How to Use

Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart. Allow the EA to manage trades automatically. Use a low-latency VPS for the best execution, especially during active market sessions.

Important Notes

Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe

A VPS is compulsory for 24/5 trading.

As with all trading systems, losses are possible , and no EA can guarantee profits.

Always test on a demo account before trading on a live account and use appropriate risk management.

Gold Cycle Trader is intended for traders looking for a straightforward, automated solution that requires minimal setup while remaining focused on one of the world's most actively traded instruments.