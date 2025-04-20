PipBandint Pro

Sale for 15 copies!

Note: Please message me for the settings manual and group link. Also, this robot gets updated regularly for optimum results.





The PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who seek to capitalize on short-term market movements. This EA is optimized for both swinging and scalping strategies, making it ideal for traders who prefer quick, high-frequency trades with tight stop-loss and take-profit levels. The EA is built to operate efficiently in fast-moving markets, ensuring that you can take advantage of even the smallest price fluctuations. It can however be used to swing trade at higher timeframes too.

The Scalper Edition of PipBandit Pro is versatile and can trade a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex pairs, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stock CFDs. However, for optimal performance, it is recommended to use the EA on highly liquid and volatile instruments with tight spreads.

I have backtested and used the robot before introducing it to the market for just over 2 years trading different pairs, my preffered pairs are Deriv Synthetic indices (Step index, Step index 300, Step index 500, Volatility Index 'Volatility 75, Volatility 50' Volatility 100, Volatility 200 and Voatility s Variants') and also Forex Pairs EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD Etc. You can also trade Stock Indices such as NASDAQ 100/US Tech100, S&P 500, UK Tech 100, Dow Jones and other Major Pairs.

This robot enables you to use multiple strategies in one, including the 1 minute power strategy for fundamental news such as NFP, CPI and others, the 5 minute strategy which is excellent for scalping Boom 1000 and crash 1000, and the CC strategy which allows you to trade everything else at any timeframe.

Please follow the link on the EA parameters to join my telegram group for support and settings. You can trade with the team or individually.

Key Features: Scalping Strategy : The EA is designed to identify and execute trades based on short-term price movements, making it perfect for scalping strategies.

Risk Management : The EA includes robust risk management features, including customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels, trailing stops, and position sizing to help protect your capital.

Flexible Trade Direction : You can configure the EA to trade in one direction (Buy Only or Sell Only) or both directions (Buy and Sell), depending on your trading preferences.

Auto-Close Feature : The EA can automatically close trades based on candle color, allowing you to lock in profits or cut losses quickly.

Trailing Stop : The trailing stop feature helps you maximize profits by automatically adjusting the stop-loss level as the trade moves in your favor.

Customizable Parameters: The EA offers a wide range of customizable parameters, including lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, slippage, and more, allowing you to tailor the EA to your specific trading style. System Parameters:

Lot Size : The volume of each trade. You can adjust this based on your account size and risk tolerance.

Muliple trades : This EA lets you enter the number of trades per entry from 1 to 100 mulpiple trades per entry making it it perfect for scalping.

Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Levels : Set your desired stop-loss and take-profit levels in points to manage risk and lock in profits.

Slippage : The maximum allowed slippage in points, ensuring that your trades are executed within an acceptable price range.

Magic Number : A unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing you to easily track and manage trades opened by the EA.

Trade Direction : Choose between Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both directions, depending on your market outlook.

Max Buy/Sell Positions : Limit the number of simultaneous buy or sell positions to control your exposure.

Trailing Stop : Enable or disable the trailing stop feature and set the trailing stop distance in points.

Auto-Close: Enable or disable the auto-close feature, which closes trades based on candle color. Advantages: Timeframes: M5, M15 M30 for Scalping, 1H and 4H for swinging long term. Efficiency : The EA is optimized for speed and accuracy, ensuring that trades are executed quickly and at the best possible prices.

Flexibility : With a wide range of customizable parameters, you can adapt the EA to suit your trading style and market conditions.

Risk Management : The EA includes multiple risk management features to help protect your capital and maximize your profits.

User-Friendly: The EA is easy to set up and use, with clear instructions and a straightforward interface. Conclusion: The PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition is a powerful tool for traders who want to take advantage of short-term market movements. With its advanced features, customizable parameters, and robust risk management. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition can help you take your trading to the next level. Note: The EA is designed to be used on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and requires a stable internet connection and a VPS for optimal performance. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account to ensure it meets your trading needs.



















