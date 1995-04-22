Golden Confluence Trader

Golden Confluence Trader — Product Description

Overview

Golden Confluence Trader is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that only trades when multiple independent signals agree. Instead of reacting to a single indicator crossing a line, it waits for trend, momentum, volume, and price structure to all point the same direction before placing a trade — and it comes with built-in risk controls so a bad day doesn't become a bad month.

It trades less often than a typical single-indicator EA, by design. The goal is fewer, higher-conviction entries rather than constant activity.

Key Advantages

  • Multi-factor confirmation, not guesswork. A trade only opens when trend direction, a moving-average crossover, momentum (RSI), and trend confirmation (MACD) all agree — reducing the false signals that come from relying on any single indicator alone.
  • Sees the bigger picture. An optional higher-timeframe filter checks that a larger trend (e.g. the 4-hour trend, if you're trading the 1-hour chart) agrees with the smaller one before allowing a trade — helping avoid entries that fight the dominant direction.
  • Reads volume, not just price. A built-in Fixed Range Volume Profile identifies where real trading activity is concentrated (the Point of Control and Value Area) and can require a trade to be backed by above-average volume, filtering out low-conviction moves.
  • Understands where stop-losses cluster. Automatic liquidity zone detection marks recent swing highs and lows — the levels where other traders' stops typically sit — and can optionally require a "liquidity sweep" (a wick through one of these levels followed by a reversal) before entering, a technique often associated with institutional-style trading.
  • Protects your account automatically. A daily loss limit pauses new trades once losses reach a set percentage of the day's starting balance, with an optional setting to close everything immediately if breached.
  • Adapts to bad market conditions. A spread filter blocks new trades when the spread widens abnormally (common around news releases), protecting you from entering at unfavorable pricing.
  • Flexible position sizing. Trade fixed lots, or let the EA calculate lot size automatically based on your account balance and a chosen risk percentage per trade.
  • Full visibility while it runs. A live on-chart display shows current trend direction, RSI, MACD, volume profile levels, spread, liquidity zones, and daily loss status — so you always know why it is or isn't trading right now.
  • Try before you fully commit. A companion Signal-only indicator (sold/available separately) uses the exact same logic to plot alerts without placing any trades — ideal for observing the strategy risk-free before running the EA live.

Feature List

  • Works on MT4 and MT5
  • Configurable EMA trend and crossover system (4 moving averages)
  • RSI momentum filter with adjustable thresholds
  • MACD confirmation filter
  • Optional higher-timeframe trend agreement check
  • Fixed Range Volume Profile with Point of Control / Value Area detection
  • Optional volume-confirmation filter for entries
  • Automatic liquidity zone (swing high/low) detection and charting
  • Optional liquidity-sweep entry confirmation
  • Adjustable Stop Loss / Take Profit (points-based)
  • Optional trailing stop with configurable step
  • Fixed-lot or percentage-risk position sizing
  • Daily loss limit with optional auto-flatten
  • Spread filter for volatile/news conditions
  • Magic number support (safe to run alongside other EAs/instances)
  • One-trade-at-a-time control to avoid stacking correlated positions
  • Live on-chart status display (trend, RSI, MACD, volume, spread, liquidity, daily loss)
  • Fully adjustable color scheme for all chart drawings

Input Parameters

EMA Settings

Parameter Description
EMA_Fast Period of the fast moving average used for the entry trigger (default: 9)
EMA_Medium Period of the medium moving average the fast one must cross (default: 20)
EMA_Slow Period of the slow moving average used for trend direction (default: 50)
EMA_Trend Period of the long-term moving average used as the main trend filter (default: 200)

RSI Settings

Parameter Description
RSI_Period Number of bars used to calculate RSI (default: 14)
RSI_Overbought RSI level above which buy signals are no longer accepted (default: 70)
RSI_Oversold RSI level below which sell signals are no longer accepted (default: 30)
RSI_Midline The center RSI value used to judge bullish vs. bearish momentum (default: 50)

MACD Settings

Parameter Description
MACD_FastEMA Fast EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 12)
MACD_SlowEMA Slow EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 26)
MACD_SignalSMA Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

Trend Confirmation

Parameter Description
UseHigherTFTrend If enabled, a higher timeframe must also confirm the trend direction before trading
HigherTF Which higher timeframe to check (e.g. H4 when trading H1)
HigherTF_EMA The moving average period used to judge trend on the higher timeframe
ShowTrendOnChart Displays a live status box on the chart showing current trend, RSI, MACD, and other readings

Trade & Risk Settings

Parameter Description
LotSize Fixed lot size to trade, used when UseRiskPercent is off
UseRiskPercent If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account balance and stop-loss distance
RiskPercent Percentage of account balance risked per trade, when UseRiskPercent is on
StopLossPoints Stop-loss distance in points from entry
TakeProfitPoints Take-profit distance in points from entry
UseTrailingStop Enables a trailing stop that follows price once a trade is in profit
TrailingStopPoints Distance (in points) the trailing stop trails behind price
TrailingStepPoints Minimum price movement (in points) before the trailing stop adjusts again
Slippage Maximum allowed price slippage on order execution, in points
MagicNumber Unique ID tag so the EA only manages its own trades
OneTradeAtATime If enabled, blocks new trades while a position is already open

Spread Filter

Parameter Description
UseSpreadFilter If enabled, blocks new trades when the current spread is too wide
MaxSpreadPoints Maximum spread (in points) allowed for a new trade to open

Daily Loss Limit

Parameter Description
UseDailyLossLimit If enabled, pauses new trades once the daily loss limit is reached
MaxDailyLossPercent Maximum percentage of the day's starting balance allowed to be lost before trading pauses
CloseAllOnDailyLimit If enabled, also force-closes all open positions when the daily loss limit is hit

Fixed Range Volume Profile

Parameter Description
FRVP_Bars Number of recent bars used to build the volume profile
FRVP_Levels Number of horizontal price levels the volume profile is divided into
FRVP_ShowProfile Draws the volume profile directly on the chart
FRVP_RequireVolumeConfirm If enabled, requires the signal candle's volume to exceed the average before trading
FRVP_VolumeMultiplier How many times above-average volume must be to confirm a signal
FRVP_RequirePOCAlign If enabled, requires price to be on the favorable side of the Point of Control before trading
FRVP_ColorNormal Chart color for standard-volume price levels
FRVP_ColorValueArea Chart color for the Value Area (levels holding ~70% of volume)
FRVP_ColorPOC Chart color for the Point of Control (the single highest-volume level)

Liquidity (Swing High/Low)

Parameter Description
LIQ_SwingLookback Number of bars on each side required to confirm a swing high/low point
LIQ_ScanBars How far back the EA scans when looking for liquidity levels
LIQ_MaxZones Maximum number of liquidity zones displayed per side (highs / lows)
LIQ_ShowZones Draws liquidity levels directly on the chart
LIQ_RequireSweepConfirm If enabled, requires a liquidity sweep (a wick through a level followed by a close back inside) before trading
LIQ_ColorBSL Chart color for buy-side liquidity levels (above recent highs)
LIQ_ColorSSL Chart color for sell-side liquidity levels (below recent lows)

Recommended Use

Start on a demo account to observe behavior across different market conditions before considering live use. Default settings are tuned for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; adjust the higher-timeframe filter and points-based settings if trading a different timeframe.

Risk Disclosure

Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. This EA is a decision-support and automation tool — it does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions and their outcomes remain the responsibility of the user.


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专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
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