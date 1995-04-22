Golden Confluence Trader — Product Description

Overview

Golden Confluence Trader is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that only trades when multiple independent signals agree. Instead of reacting to a single indicator crossing a line, it waits for trend, momentum, volume, and price structure to all point the same direction before placing a trade — and it comes with built-in risk controls so a bad day doesn't become a bad month.

It trades less often than a typical single-indicator EA, by design. The goal is fewer, higher-conviction entries rather than constant activity.

Key Advantages

Multi-factor confirmation, not guesswork. A trade only opens when trend direction, a moving-average crossover, momentum (RSI), and trend confirmation (MACD) all agree — reducing the false signals that come from relying on any single indicator alone.

A trade only opens when trend direction, a moving-average crossover, momentum (RSI), and trend confirmation (MACD) all agree — reducing the false signals that come from relying on any single indicator alone. Sees the bigger picture. An optional higher-timeframe filter checks that a larger trend (e.g. the 4-hour trend, if you're trading the 1-hour chart) agrees with the smaller one before allowing a trade — helping avoid entries that fight the dominant direction.

An optional higher-timeframe filter checks that a larger trend (e.g. the 4-hour trend, if you're trading the 1-hour chart) agrees with the smaller one before allowing a trade — helping avoid entries that fight the dominant direction. Reads volume, not just price. A built-in Fixed Range Volume Profile identifies where real trading activity is concentrated (the Point of Control and Value Area) and can require a trade to be backed by above-average volume, filtering out low-conviction moves.

A built-in Fixed Range Volume Profile identifies where real trading activity is concentrated (the Point of Control and Value Area) and can require a trade to be backed by above-average volume, filtering out low-conviction moves. Understands where stop-losses cluster. Automatic liquidity zone detection marks recent swing highs and lows — the levels where other traders' stops typically sit — and can optionally require a "liquidity sweep" (a wick through one of these levels followed by a reversal) before entering, a technique often associated with institutional-style trading.

Automatic liquidity zone detection marks recent swing highs and lows — the levels where other traders' stops typically sit — and can optionally require a "liquidity sweep" (a wick through one of these levels followed by a reversal) before entering, a technique often associated with institutional-style trading. Protects your account automatically. A daily loss limit pauses new trades once losses reach a set percentage of the day's starting balance, with an optional setting to close everything immediately if breached.

A daily loss limit pauses new trades once losses reach a set percentage of the day's starting balance, with an optional setting to close everything immediately if breached. Adapts to bad market conditions. A spread filter blocks new trades when the spread widens abnormally (common around news releases), protecting you from entering at unfavorable pricing.

A spread filter blocks new trades when the spread widens abnormally (common around news releases), protecting you from entering at unfavorable pricing. Flexible position sizing. Trade fixed lots, or let the EA calculate lot size automatically based on your account balance and a chosen risk percentage per trade.

Trade fixed lots, or let the EA calculate lot size automatically based on your account balance and a chosen risk percentage per trade. Full visibility while it runs. A live on-chart display shows current trend direction, RSI, MACD, volume profile levels, spread, liquidity zones, and daily loss status — so you always know why it is or isn't trading right now.

A live on-chart display shows current trend direction, RSI, MACD, volume profile levels, spread, liquidity zones, and daily loss status — so you always know why it is or isn't trading right now. Try before you fully commit. A companion Signal-only indicator (sold/available separately) uses the exact same logic to plot alerts without placing any trades — ideal for observing the strategy risk-free before running the EA live.

Feature List

Works on MT4 and MT5

Configurable EMA trend and crossover system (4 moving averages)

RSI momentum filter with adjustable thresholds

MACD confirmation filter

Optional higher-timeframe trend agreement check

Fixed Range Volume Profile with Point of Control / Value Area detection

Optional volume-confirmation filter for entries

Automatic liquidity zone (swing high/low) detection and charting

Optional liquidity-sweep entry confirmation

Adjustable Stop Loss / Take Profit (points-based)

Optional trailing stop with configurable step

Fixed-lot or percentage-risk position sizing

Daily loss limit with optional auto-flatten

Spread filter for volatile/news conditions

Magic number support (safe to run alongside other EAs/instances)

One-trade-at-a-time control to avoid stacking correlated positions

Live on-chart status display (trend, RSI, MACD, volume, spread, liquidity, daily loss)

Fully adjustable color scheme for all chart drawings

Input Parameters

EMA Settings

Parameter Description EMA_Fast Period of the fast moving average used for the entry trigger (default: 9) EMA_Medium Period of the medium moving average the fast one must cross (default: 20) EMA_Slow Period of the slow moving average used for trend direction (default: 50) EMA_Trend Period of the long-term moving average used as the main trend filter (default: 200)

RSI Settings

Parameter Description RSI_Period Number of bars used to calculate RSI (default: 14) RSI_Overbought RSI level above which buy signals are no longer accepted (default: 70) RSI_Oversold RSI level below which sell signals are no longer accepted (default: 30) RSI_Midline The center RSI value used to judge bullish vs. bearish momentum (default: 50)

MACD Settings

Parameter Description MACD_FastEMA Fast EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 12) MACD_SlowEMA Slow EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 26) MACD_SignalSMA Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

Trend Confirmation

Parameter Description UseHigherTFTrend If enabled, a higher timeframe must also confirm the trend direction before trading HigherTF Which higher timeframe to check (e.g. H4 when trading H1) HigherTF_EMA The moving average period used to judge trend on the higher timeframe ShowTrendOnChart Displays a live status box on the chart showing current trend, RSI, MACD, and other readings

Trade & Risk Settings

Parameter Description LotSize Fixed lot size to trade, used when UseRiskPercent is off UseRiskPercent If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account balance and stop-loss distance RiskPercent Percentage of account balance risked per trade, when UseRiskPercent is on StopLossPoints Stop-loss distance in points from entry TakeProfitPoints Take-profit distance in points from entry UseTrailingStop Enables a trailing stop that follows price once a trade is in profit TrailingStopPoints Distance (in points) the trailing stop trails behind price TrailingStepPoints Minimum price movement (in points) before the trailing stop adjusts again Slippage Maximum allowed price slippage on order execution, in points MagicNumber Unique ID tag so the EA only manages its own trades OneTradeAtATime If enabled, blocks new trades while a position is already open

Spread Filter

Parameter Description UseSpreadFilter If enabled, blocks new trades when the current spread is too wide MaxSpreadPoints Maximum spread (in points) allowed for a new trade to open

Daily Loss Limit

Parameter Description UseDailyLossLimit If enabled, pauses new trades once the daily loss limit is reached MaxDailyLossPercent Maximum percentage of the day's starting balance allowed to be lost before trading pauses CloseAllOnDailyLimit If enabled, also force-closes all open positions when the daily loss limit is hit

Fixed Range Volume Profile

Parameter Description FRVP_Bars Number of recent bars used to build the volume profile FRVP_Levels Number of horizontal price levels the volume profile is divided into FRVP_ShowProfile Draws the volume profile directly on the chart FRVP_RequireVolumeConfirm If enabled, requires the signal candle's volume to exceed the average before trading FRVP_VolumeMultiplier How many times above-average volume must be to confirm a signal FRVP_RequirePOCAlign If enabled, requires price to be on the favorable side of the Point of Control before trading FRVP_ColorNormal Chart color for standard-volume price levels FRVP_ColorValueArea Chart color for the Value Area (levels holding ~70% of volume) FRVP_ColorPOC Chart color for the Point of Control (the single highest-volume level)

Liquidity (Swing High/Low)

Parameter Description LIQ_SwingLookback Number of bars on each side required to confirm a swing high/low point LIQ_ScanBars How far back the EA scans when looking for liquidity levels LIQ_MaxZones Maximum number of liquidity zones displayed per side (highs / lows) LIQ_ShowZones Draws liquidity levels directly on the chart LIQ_RequireSweepConfirm If enabled, requires a liquidity sweep (a wick through a level followed by a close back inside) before trading LIQ_ColorBSL Chart color for buy-side liquidity levels (above recent highs) LIQ_ColorSSL Chart color for sell-side liquidity levels (below recent lows)

Recommended Use

Start on a demo account to observe behavior across different market conditions before considering live use. Default settings are tuned for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; adjust the higher-timeframe filter and points-based settings if trading a different timeframe.

Risk Disclosure

Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. This EA is a decision-support and automation tool — it does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions and their outcomes remain the responsibility of the user.