Golden Confluence Trader

Golden Confluence Trader — Product Description

Overview

Golden Confluence Trader is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that only trades when multiple independent signals agree. Instead of reacting to a single indicator crossing a line, it waits for trend, momentum, volume, and price structure to all point the same direction before placing a trade — and it comes with built-in risk controls so a bad day doesn't become a bad month.

It trades less often than a typical single-indicator EA, by design. The goal is fewer, higher-conviction entries rather than constant activity.

Key Advantages

  • Multi-factor confirmation, not guesswork. A trade only opens when trend direction, a moving-average crossover, momentum (RSI), and trend confirmation (MACD) all agree — reducing the false signals that come from relying on any single indicator alone.
  • Sees the bigger picture. An optional higher-timeframe filter checks that a larger trend (e.g. the 4-hour trend, if you're trading the 1-hour chart) agrees with the smaller one before allowing a trade — helping avoid entries that fight the dominant direction.
  • Reads volume, not just price. A built-in Fixed Range Volume Profile identifies where real trading activity is concentrated (the Point of Control and Value Area) and can require a trade to be backed by above-average volume, filtering out low-conviction moves.
  • Understands where stop-losses cluster. Automatic liquidity zone detection marks recent swing highs and lows — the levels where other traders' stops typically sit — and can optionally require a "liquidity sweep" (a wick through one of these levels followed by a reversal) before entering, a technique often associated with institutional-style trading.
  • Protects your account automatically. A daily loss limit pauses new trades once losses reach a set percentage of the day's starting balance, with an optional setting to close everything immediately if breached.
  • Adapts to bad market conditions. A spread filter blocks new trades when the spread widens abnormally (common around news releases), protecting you from entering at unfavorable pricing.
  • Flexible position sizing. Trade fixed lots, or let the EA calculate lot size automatically based on your account balance and a chosen risk percentage per trade.
  • Full visibility while it runs. A live on-chart display shows current trend direction, RSI, MACD, volume profile levels, spread, liquidity zones, and daily loss status — so you always know why it is or isn't trading right now.
  • Try before you fully commit. A companion Signal-only indicator (sold/available separately) uses the exact same logic to plot alerts without placing any trades — ideal for observing the strategy risk-free before running the EA live.

Feature List

  • Works on MT4 and MT5
  • Configurable EMA trend and crossover system (4 moving averages)
  • RSI momentum filter with adjustable thresholds
  • MACD confirmation filter
  • Optional higher-timeframe trend agreement check
  • Fixed Range Volume Profile with Point of Control / Value Area detection
  • Optional volume-confirmation filter for entries
  • Automatic liquidity zone (swing high/low) detection and charting
  • Optional liquidity-sweep entry confirmation
  • Adjustable Stop Loss / Take Profit (points-based)
  • Optional trailing stop with configurable step
  • Fixed-lot or percentage-risk position sizing
  • Daily loss limit with optional auto-flatten
  • Spread filter for volatile/news conditions
  • Magic number support (safe to run alongside other EAs/instances)
  • One-trade-at-a-time control to avoid stacking correlated positions
  • Live on-chart status display (trend, RSI, MACD, volume, spread, liquidity, daily loss)
  • Fully adjustable color scheme for all chart drawings

Input Parameters

EMA Settings

Parameter Description
EMA_Fast Period of the fast moving average used for the entry trigger (default: 9)
EMA_Medium Period of the medium moving average the fast one must cross (default: 20)
EMA_Slow Period of the slow moving average used for trend direction (default: 50)
EMA_Trend Period of the long-term moving average used as the main trend filter (default: 200)

RSI Settings

Parameter Description
RSI_Period Number of bars used to calculate RSI (default: 14)
RSI_Overbought RSI level above which buy signals are no longer accepted (default: 70)
RSI_Oversold RSI level below which sell signals are no longer accepted (default: 30)
RSI_Midline The center RSI value used to judge bullish vs. bearish momentum (default: 50)

MACD Settings

Parameter Description
MACD_FastEMA Fast EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 12)
MACD_SlowEMA Slow EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 26)
MACD_SignalSMA Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

Trend Confirmation

Parameter Description
UseHigherTFTrend If enabled, a higher timeframe must also confirm the trend direction before trading
HigherTF Which higher timeframe to check (e.g. H4 when trading H1)
HigherTF_EMA The moving average period used to judge trend on the higher timeframe
ShowTrendOnChart Displays a live status box on the chart showing current trend, RSI, MACD, and other readings

Trade & Risk Settings

Parameter Description
LotSize Fixed lot size to trade, used when UseRiskPercent is off
UseRiskPercent If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account balance and stop-loss distance
RiskPercent Percentage of account balance risked per trade, when UseRiskPercent is on
StopLossPoints Stop-loss distance in points from entry
TakeProfitPoints Take-profit distance in points from entry
UseTrailingStop Enables a trailing stop that follows price once a trade is in profit
TrailingStopPoints Distance (in points) the trailing stop trails behind price
TrailingStepPoints Minimum price movement (in points) before the trailing stop adjusts again
Slippage Maximum allowed price slippage on order execution, in points
MagicNumber Unique ID tag so the EA only manages its own trades
OneTradeAtATime If enabled, blocks new trades while a position is already open

Spread Filter

Parameter Description
UseSpreadFilter If enabled, blocks new trades when the current spread is too wide
MaxSpreadPoints Maximum spread (in points) allowed for a new trade to open

Daily Loss Limit

Parameter Description
UseDailyLossLimit If enabled, pauses new trades once the daily loss limit is reached
MaxDailyLossPercent Maximum percentage of the day's starting balance allowed to be lost before trading pauses
CloseAllOnDailyLimit If enabled, also force-closes all open positions when the daily loss limit is hit

Fixed Range Volume Profile

Parameter Description
FRVP_Bars Number of recent bars used to build the volume profile
FRVP_Levels Number of horizontal price levels the volume profile is divided into
FRVP_ShowProfile Draws the volume profile directly on the chart
FRVP_RequireVolumeConfirm If enabled, requires the signal candle's volume to exceed the average before trading
FRVP_VolumeMultiplier How many times above-average volume must be to confirm a signal
FRVP_RequirePOCAlign If enabled, requires price to be on the favorable side of the Point of Control before trading
FRVP_ColorNormal Chart color for standard-volume price levels
FRVP_ColorValueArea Chart color for the Value Area (levels holding ~70% of volume)
FRVP_ColorPOC Chart color for the Point of Control (the single highest-volume level)

Liquidity (Swing High/Low)

Parameter Description
LIQ_SwingLookback Number of bars on each side required to confirm a swing high/low point
LIQ_ScanBars How far back the EA scans when looking for liquidity levels
LIQ_MaxZones Maximum number of liquidity zones displayed per side (highs / lows)
LIQ_ShowZones Draws liquidity levels directly on the chart
LIQ_RequireSweepConfirm If enabled, requires a liquidity sweep (a wick through a level followed by a close back inside) before trading
LIQ_ColorBSL Chart color for buy-side liquidity levels (above recent highs)
LIQ_ColorSSL Chart color for sell-side liquidity levels (below recent lows)

Recommended Use

Start on a demo account to observe behavior across different market conditions before considering live use. Default settings are tuned for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; adjust the higher-timeframe filter and points-based settings if trading a different timeframe.

Risk Disclosure

Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. This EA is a decision-support and automation tool — it does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions and their outcomes remain the responsibility of the user.


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Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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