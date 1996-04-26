M5 Gold Arrows is a clean, easy-to-use trading indicator designed to highlight potential market reversal and continuation opportunities using intelligent market analysis. It plots clear BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart, helping traders identify possible entry points without clutter.

The indicator is designed to produce non-repainting arrows after a candle has closed, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence. It is suitable for discretionary trading and can also be used as an additional confirmation tool alongside your existing strategy.

Features

Non-repainting BUY and SELL arrows

Adaptive signal generation for changing market conditions

Built-in confluence filtering to improve signal quality

Optional alerts for new trading signals

Heiken Ashi Candles built in

Lightweight and easy to use

Suitable for Gold and other Forex instruments

Important

Like every technical indicator, no signal is perfect. The market is influenced by many factors, and false arrows will occur, especially during ranging markets, high-impact news events, or periods of low liquidity.

For best results, use M5 Gold Arrows together with proper risk management, sensible stop-loss placement, and additional market confirmation such as support and resistance, trend analysis, or price action.

This indicator is intended to assist your trading decisions—it does not guarantee profitable trades or eliminate trading risk.