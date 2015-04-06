Aurum Trade Director Monitor

ATDMONITOR is a professional account monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that gives you a clear, real-time overview of your trading performance.

Monitor balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total profit/loss, today's results, monthly performance, peak equity and detailed daily statistics from one easy-to-read dashboard. Filter all calculations by symbol and/or Magic Number to analyze exactly the trades that matter.

Designed for traders who want instant insight into their account performance without opening the MT4 Account History or Trade tabs.