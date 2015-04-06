Aurum Trade Director Calendar
- Experts
-
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen**Freelance Software Designer**
**40+ Years of Professional Experience**
Specializing in the design and development of custom trading software, including:
* Expert Advisors (MT4 / MQ4)
* C++
* DLL (Dynamic-Link Library) development
* Trade strategy implementation
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
ATDCALENDAR – Forex Session Calendar for MT4
ATDCALENDAR is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically calculates and displays the major Forex trading sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York.
The EA intelligently handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes, market holidays, early-close trading days, session overlaps, and current market liquidity, ensuring accurate session information throughout the year.
A clear on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, including:
- Current UTC and broker time
- Active Forex markets
- Session opening and closing times
- Session overlap status
- DST status
- Current market liquidity
In addition, the EA automatically generates a comprehensive CSV calendar containing every trading day of the year, including:
- Daily session opening and closing times
- UTC and local market times
- DST information
- Market holidays
- Early-close trading days
ATDCALENDAR is an ideal companion for discretionary traders, algorithmic traders, educators, and developers who need reliable Forex session and calendar data directly inside MetaTrader 4.
Key Features
- Automatic DST adjustment
- Sydney, Tokyo, London & New York sessions
- Holiday and early-close support
- Real-time market status panel
- Liquidity indication
- Annual CSV export with complete market calendar
- Fully automatic operation
- Designed for MetaTrader 4
The .csv can be found in \MQL4\Files