Aurum Trade Director Calendar

ATDCALENDAR – Forex Session Calendar for MT4

ATDCALENDAR is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically calculates and displays the major Forex trading sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York.

The EA intelligently handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes, market holidays, early-close trading days, session overlaps, and current market liquidity, ensuring accurate session information throughout the year.

A clear on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, including:

  • Current UTC and broker time
  • Active Forex markets
  • Session opening and closing times
  • Session overlap status
  • DST status
  • Current market liquidity

In addition, the EA automatically generates a comprehensive CSV calendar containing every trading day of the year, including:

  • Daily session opening and closing times
  • UTC and local market times
  • DST information
  • Market holidays
  • Early-close trading days

ATDCALENDAR is an ideal companion for discretionary traders, algorithmic traders, educators, and developers who need reliable Forex session and calendar data directly inside MetaTrader 4.

Key Features

  • Automatic DST adjustment
  • Sydney, Tokyo, London & New York sessions
  • Holiday and early-close support
  • Real-time market status panel
  • Liquidity indication
  • Annual CSV export with complete market calendar
  • Fully automatic operation
  • Designed for MetaTrader 4


The .csv can be found in \MQL4\Files


 


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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