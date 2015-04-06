Aurum Trade Director Color

MT4 Color Reference EA (Free)

The MT4 Color Reference EA is a simple, free utility for MetaTrader 4 developers. It displays all predefined MT4 color constants directly on your chart, with each constant shown in its actual color.

This handy reference tool makes it easy to find the right color constant while developing Expert Advisors, indicators, or scripts—without having to search through documentation or experiment with code.

Features

Displays all MT4 predefined color constants.

Shows each color in its actual appearance.

Quick and convenient on-chart reference.

Lightweight and easy to use.

Completely free of charge.

How to Use

Simply attach the Expert Advisor to any MT4 chart. The complete list of predefined MT4 colors will be displayed immediately, allowing you to see each color constant and its corresponding color at a glance.

Support

This EA is provided free of charge as a utility for the MT4 development community.

While no technical support is provided, the EA has been tested to ensure it performs its intended function reliably.