Aurum Trade Director Monitor
- 专家
-
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen**Freelance Software Designer**
**40+ Years of Professional Experience**
Specializing in the design and development of custom trading software, including:
* Expert Advisors (MT4 / MQ4)
* C++
* DLL (Dynamic-Link Library) development
* Trade strategy implementation
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
ATDMONITOR is a professional account monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that gives you a clear, real-time overview of your trading performance.
Monitor balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total profit/loss, today's results, monthly performance, peak equity and detailed daily statistics from one easy-to-read dashboard. Filter all calculations by symbol and/or Magic Number to analyze exactly the trades that matter.
Designed for traders who want instant insight into their account performance without opening the MT4 Account History or Trade tabs.