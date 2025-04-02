Fontoura AutoPIlot MT5
- 专家
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Ricardo Henrique MatosRicardo Matos is a visionary entrepreneur who began his journey at 17. With over 15 years of experience in real estate investments and high-end sales, Ricardo has consistently thrived in challenging environments. A skilled risk manager, he mastered financial markets, believing that risk management
- 版本: 1.30
- 激活: 5
Auto Pilot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to turn market analysis into disciplined, fast, and controlled execution. It identifies potential opportunities, opens trades automatically, and manages each position with intelligent risk protection. Built for traders seeking technology, consistency, and reduced emotional interference through a simple, modern, and professional trading experience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxM-8v_qD5Q