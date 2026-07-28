Donchain Trend

Definition and theoretical foundation

Donchain Trend Ribbon is a market-structure and breakout-regime indicator based on the Donchian channel methodology. “Donchain Trend Ribbon” is the product name, while the underlying technical method is the Donchian channel.

A traditional Donchian channel is formed from the highest high and lowest low over a selected lookback period:

Upper Donchian Boundary = Highest high recorded over the previous N candles.

Lower Donchian Boundary = Lowest low recorded over the previous N candles.

A close above the previous upper boundary identifies an upward breakout, while a close below the previous lower boundary identifies a downward breakout. The Donchian method was developed for systematic trend and breakout analysis and has historically been associated particularly strongly with commodity and futures trading.

Unlike a conventional channel, this indicator displays only the boundary relevant to the active regime. The design converts market structure into an immediate red-or-green trend surface rather than filling the chart with both channel boundaries.

Indicator description

Donchain Trend Ribbon identifies a bullish regime when the closing price breaks above the preceding Donchian high. It identifies a bearish regime when the closing price breaks below the preceding Donchian low. When price remains between the two breakout boundaries, the most recently confirmed regime continues.

During a bullish regime, the indicator displays the lower Donchian boundary as a stepped green support line. During a bearish regime, it displays the upper Donchian boundary as a stepped red resistance line.

This produces a compact structural overlay that communicates three related elements:

  1. The direction of the active breakout regime.
  2. The structural boundary that would challenge that regime.
  3. The degree of agreement across several related Donchian periods.

Main features

Persistent breakout regime

The default 20-period channel determines the principal direction:

  • Close above the previous upper boundary: bullish
  • Close below the previous lower boundary: bearish
  • No breakout: retain the previous regime

This persistence prevents the trend state from becoming neutral merely because price pauses after a breakout.

Active-boundary display

The indicator does not plot a complete upper-and-lower channel continuously.

In an uptrend, it plots the lower boundary beneath price as trailing structure. In a downtrend, it plots the upper boundary above price as overhead structure. This gives the chart a cleaner appearance and keeps attention on the boundary relevant to the current regime.

Ten-level consensus model

The main Donchian period is supported by nine progressively shorter calculations:

N , N − 1 , N − 2 , … , N − 9 N,\; N-1,\; N-2,\ldots,N-9 N,N1,N2,,N9

The principal regime begins with a score of + 10 +10 +10 for bullish conditions or − 10 -10 10 for bearish conditions. One point is removed for every shorter window that disagrees with the main regime.

The sign communicates direction, while the magnitude communicates internal agreement:

  • Strength 8–10: broad agreement and an established regime
  • Strength 4–7: trend remains active, but internal structure is mixed
  • Strength 1–3: early, fragile or deteriorating regime

The MQL5 implementation represents this confidence through darker-to-brighter colour levels because individual plot points do not use conventional alpha transparency in the same manner as some chart-rendering systems.

Continuation arrows

Small continuation arrows can appear when the consensus score has more than minimal support and either:

  • The shorter Donchian windows have not yet reached complete agreement; or
  • Price interacts with the active structural boundary.

These markers provide context about trend continuation or boundary interaction. They are not standalone buy or sell instructions.

Trend-flip markers

A small green circle below price identifies a bearish-to-bullish regime change. A small red circle above price identifies a bullish-to-bearish change.

The first ribbon point following a reversal is intentionally hidden. This prevents the old and new boundaries from being joined by an artificial diagonal line.

Strength-sensitive ribbon

The green or red ribbon becomes brighter as agreement across the ten Donchian calculations increases. A faint line suggests a fragile or internally divided regime, whereas a brighter line indicates broader structural agreement.

Alerts and notifications

The indicator supports:

  • Bullish regime-change alerts
  • Bearish regime-change alerts
  • Popup terminal alerts
  • Optional mobile push notifications
  • Current-candle or confirmed closed-candle operation

Confirmed closed-candle alerts are used by default to reduce intrabar instability.

Customisable controls

Users can configure:

  • Donchian period
  • Ribbon width
  • Bullish colour
  • Bearish colour
  • Continuation arrows
  • Trend-flip markers
  • Popup alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Current-bar or closed-bar signalling

The design document specifies a default 20-period calculation, a ribbon width of three pixels and optional continuation and reversal markers.

Practical interpretation

Donchain Trend Ribbon is particularly suitable for identifying whether price is operating within an upward or downward breakout structure. The stepped boundary can be used as a reference for trend invalidation, pullback analysis or trailing-exit research.

A bright green ribbon beneath price suggests that several Donchian lookbacks support the bullish regime. A faint green ribbon means that the main bullish state remains active, but shorter structures are beginning to disagree. The same interpretation applies inversely to the red bearish ribbon.

The indicator is inherently reactive. It confirms a breakout after price has already crossed a historical extreme. It may therefore enter late after an explosive candle and can generate repeated regime changes in range-bound markets.


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Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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