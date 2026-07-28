SuperTrend Ribbon

Definition and theoretical foundation

SuperTrend Ribbon is a volatility-adjusted trend-following indicator designed to identify the prevailing market direction, highlight possible regime reversals and provide a dynamic reference for structural risk management.

The underlying SuperTrend method combines price with the Average True Range, or ATR. ATR measures volatility rather than direction by considering the current high–low range and any gap relative to the previous close. The SuperTrend then places an adaptive boundary above or below price:

Basic Lower Band = Source - (ATR Multiplier * ATR)

Basic Upper Band = Source + (ATR Multiplier * ATR)

These basic bands are recursively adjusted so that the active lower band generally rises during an uptrend and the active upper band generally falls during a downtrend. A bullish regime begins when price closes above the previous upper boundary, while a bearish regime begins when price closes below the previous lower boundary. The method therefore combines volatility measurement, trailing market structure and trend-state detection in a single calculation.

Indicator description

SuperTrend Ribbon transforms the traditional single SuperTrend line into a clearer chart-based decision surface. In a bullish regime, it plots a green trend boundary beneath price and fills the area between that boundary and the lower edge of the candle body. In a bearish regime, it plots a red boundary above price and fills the area between the line and the upper edge of the candle body.

The filled area makes trend direction easier to recognise than a single line alone. A widening ribbon indicates that price is moving further away from its volatility-adjusted boundary, while a narrowing ribbon may indicate slowing momentum, consolidation or increasing risk of a trend change.

The indicator is designed as an analytical overlay only. It does not open, modify or close trades.

Main features

Volatility-adjusted trend calculation

The indicator uses the native ATR calculation in MetaTrader 5. Its default configuration is:

  • ATR period: 10
  • ATR multiplier: 3.0
  • Source: median price, calculated as ( H i g h + L o w ) / 2 (High+Low)/2 (High+Low)/2

A larger ATR multiplier places the trend boundary farther from price, producing fewer but slower reversals. A smaller multiplier creates a more responsive line, although it can also increase false changes during sideways conditions.

Multiple price-source options

The calculation can be based on:

  • Median price: ( High + Low ) / 2 (High+Low)/2 (High+Low)/2
  • Closing price
  • OHLC average: ( Open + High + Low + Close ) / 4 (Open+High+Low+Close)/4 (Open+High+Low+Close)/4
  • Typical price: ( High + Low + Close ) / 3 (High+Low+Close)/3 (High+Low+Close)/3

This allows the user to adjust the behaviour of the indicator for different instruments and volatility structures.

Bullish and bearish ribbons

During an uptrend, the ribbon extends from the lower candle-body edge to the rising SuperTrend support line. During a downtrend, it extends from the upper candle-body edge to the falling SuperTrend resistance line.

Separate ribbon sections prevent the bullish and bearish areas from being connected incorrectly when the market changes direction.

Trend-reversal arrows

An upward arrow is displayed when the SuperTrend changes from bearish to bullish. A downward arrow appears when it changes from bullish to bearish.

These arrows mark a confirmed change in the calculated trend state. They should be interpreted as analytical signals rather than guaranteed trade entries.

Closed-candle alerts

Popup alerts are generated after a completed candle confirms a reversal. This reduces repeated intrabar notifications and avoids treating a temporary movement within an unfinished candle as a confirmed signal.

Customisable appearance

Users can independently configure:

  • Uptrend line colour
  • Downtrend line colour
  • Bullish ribbon colour
  • Bearish ribbon colour
  • Ribbon transparency
  • Signal visibility
  • Ribbon visibility

The ribbon colour is blended with the chart background, helping it remain readable across different chart themes.

Practical interpretation

The green ribbon represents an active bullish volatility regime, while the red ribbon represents an active bearish volatility regime. The SuperTrend boundary can also serve as a reference for structural invalidation, trailing-stop research or position-management rules.

However, the indicator does not calculate position size, account risk, spread, slippage or an appropriate stop-loss distance. During low-volatility consolidation, price can repeatedly cross the bands and produce several losing reversals. It is therefore most useful when combined with market-structure, momentum or higher-timeframe confirmation.


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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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