TradeFrame

TradeFrame — Manual Trade Execution & Risk Panel for MetaTrader 5

Plan, size, and place a trade in seconds. TradeFrame puts draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart and calculates the correct lot size automatically from your chosen risk method — so you execute with the right position size instead of doing the math by hand.

TradeFrame is a manual execution and risk-management tool. It does not generate signals or choose entries for you — you stay in full control of every trade.

Key Features

  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart
  • Automatic lot-size calculation from your selected risk method
  • Market, Limit and Stop orders
  • Real-time Risk, Reward and R:R display
  • One-click Buy / Sell with instant direction switching
  • Market-price snap mode for fast market entries
  • Optional risk / reward background fill for clear visualization
  • Configurable keyboard hotkeys (execute, close, flip, market mode)
  • Sound notifications
  • Magic number and deviation (slippage) settings

Risk Modes

  • Equity percentage
  • Balance percentage
  • Fixed money amount
  • Fixed lot size

How It Works

  1. Drag the Entry line to your desired price.
  2. Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  3. Choose your risk method — the lot size updates automatically.
  4. Click Buy or Sell to place the displayed market or pending order.

The calculated lot size and R:R update in real time whenever you move the levels or change the risk settings.

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Type: manual execution & risk utility (not an automated trading system)
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes, subject to broker conditions

Important TradeFrame does not open trades on its own and does not provide trading signals. It is a discretionary execution and position-sizing assistant.

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