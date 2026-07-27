Impact VOSS

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              Impact VOSS – Volume Order Smart Signals
                    Professional MT5 Indicator
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Trade With Institutional Order Flow

Impact VOSS is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze Volume, Order Flow and Smart Signals in real time, helping traders identify institutional activity and high-probability trading opportunities.

By combining advanced volume analysis with intelligent market signals, Impact VOSS provides a complete view of market participation, buying and selling pressure, and momentum changes before major price movements occur.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, Impact VOSS delivers professional-grade volume intelligence directly on your charts.

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                         MAIN FEATURES
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✔ Real-Time Volume Analysis
✔ Order Flow Detection
✔ Smart Buy & Sell Signals
✔ Buying & Selling Pressure
✔ Volume Momentum Analysis
✔ High Volume Detection
✔ Market Participation Analysis
✔ Trend Confirmation
✔ Reversal Identification
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Non-Repainting Logic
✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible
✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading
✔ Lightweight & Fast
✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

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                          PERFECT FOR
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• Order Flow Traders
• Volume Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• ICT Traders
• Price Action Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Index Traders
• Futures Traders
• Crypto Traders

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                          WORKS ON
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• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• NASDAQ
• US30
• GER40
• SP500
• BTCUSD
• ETHUSD

...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.

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                     WHY IMPACT VOSS?
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Institutional traders leave footprints through trading volume and order flow long before major market moves become obvious.

Impact VOSS helps reveal this hidden activity by combining advanced volume analytics with intelligent trading signals that highlight changes in buying and selling pressure.

By monitoring market participation in real time, Impact VOSS helps traders:

✔ Detect institutional activity
✔ Identify high-volume trading zones
✔ Confirm trend strength
✔ Spot momentum shifts
✔ Improve entry and exit timing
✔ Filter low-quality trades
✔ Improve Risk / Reward opportunities
✔ Trade with greater confidence

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                    BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE
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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.

✔ Fast calculations
✔ Clean charts
✔ Professional visualization
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Optimized for every timeframe

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                     BEST COMBINED WITH
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• VWAP
• Order Blocks
• Volume Profile
• Market Structure
• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• BOS / CHOCH
• Support & Resistance
• Trend Analysis

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (8)
Индикаторы
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Volume flow Profile
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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