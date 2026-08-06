Prop Firm Shield

Prop Firm Shield watches your prop-firm account's daily loss and total drawdown in real time, warns you at 80%, and force-closes everything at 90% — before the firm's breach line ends your challenge.
===================================================== 

One bad day should not cost you your challenge.

Prop firms disqualify an account the moment it breaches the maximum daily loss or the maximum total loss. While you trade, floating losses, commissions and swaps quietly add up — and many traders discover the breach line only after crossing it.

Prop Firm Shield is an account-protection utility. It never opens trades. It does three things, and does them relentlessly:

  • Monitor — every position on every symbol of the account (manual, mobile, or other EAs), on a ~100 ms cycle, judged on equity: the same basis your firm uses.
  • Warn — at 80% consumption of either limit (configurable): panel turns orange, sound alert, push notification to your phone.
  • Force-close & lock — at 90% (configurable): all positions closed immediately; any new position opened while locked is closed on detection until the daily reset.

Why 90% and not 100%? Because forced closes can slip. The margin is your cushion.

Built-in presets (official rules as of July 2026):

  • FTMO 2-Step
  • Fintokei Challenge
  • The5ers High Stakes
  • FundingPips 2-Step

Any other plan works too. Rules of virtually every firm can be expressed with Prop Firm Shield's three axes — daily base (balance / equity / higher of both at reset), daily limit (% of initial / % of today's base / fixed amount), and total floor (static / trailing EOD / trailing intraday). FTMO 1-Step, Fintokei SwiftTrader, FundingPips Zero and others are documented in the manual with exact CUSTOM settings.

Details that matter:

  • Daily base and lock state survive MT5 restarts (per-account, per-day persistence)
  • Balance-based daily bases are reconstructed exactly from trade history even if you attach mid-day
  • A lock caused by total drawdown never auto-releases — by design; a lock caused by daily loss clears at the daily reset time
  • Close reports are aggregated into a single push notification
  • Attach to one chart only; a second instance waits in standby and takes over automatically if the first is removed
  • Clean, minimal panel: two consumption bars, equity, trigger levels, countdown to reset; collapsible to a small pill

Setup: 3 steps. Attach to any one chart of the account → allow algo trading → pick a preset or set CUSTOM. The panel turns green and you are protected.

Launch price — the price will increase as reviews come in.

Honest limitations (please read before purchase):

  • MT5 does not allow any EA to pre-block orders. New positions during lock are closed after detection — an after-the-fact response.
  • Forced closes can slip; weekend gaps can land fills beyond the firm's line.
  • No protection while your MT5 terminal is not running (a VPS is recommended).
  • Presets reflect official rules at the time of research; always verify your firm's current rules. The firm's own judgement always prevails.
  • Prop Firm Shield reduces risk substantially, but it cannot guarantee that disqualification is prevented.

Note: the Market demo runs in the Strategy Tester, which cannot simulate account-level events such as push notifications or positions opened from mobile. To evaluate the full behavior, use it on a demo account.

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4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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TradeDiscipliner
Kohei Tsujimoto
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Stop Trading on Impulse. Let Your Rules Do the Blocking. TradeDiscipliner — The Rule-Enforcing Order Panel for MT5 You already know your rules. The problem is following them. You have a strategy. You know your risk-reward minimum. You know your lot-sizing rules. You know you shouldn't enter after three losses in a row. And yet — the moment a candle spikes, all of that knowledge evaporates. You click BUY anyway. You tell yourself "just this once." Then you watch the position go against you, exact
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