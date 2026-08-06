Prop Firm Shield watches your prop-firm account's daily loss and total drawdown in real time, warns you at 80%, and force-closes everything at 90% — before the firm's breach line ends your challenge.

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One bad day should not cost you your challenge.

Prop firms disqualify an account the moment it breaches the maximum daily loss or the maximum total loss. While you trade, floating losses, commissions and swaps quietly add up — and many traders discover the breach line only after crossing it.

Prop Firm Shield is an account-protection utility. It never opens trades. It does three things, and does them relentlessly:

Monitor — every position on every symbol of the account (manual, mobile, or other EAs), on a ~100 ms cycle, judged on equity: the same basis your firm uses.

Warn — at 80% consumption of either limit (configurable): panel turns orange, sound alert, push notification to your phone.

Force-close & lock — at 90% (configurable): all positions closed immediately; any new position opened while locked is closed on detection until the daily reset.

Why 90% and not 100%? Because forced closes can slip. The margin is your cushion.

Built-in presets (official rules as of July 2026):

FTMO 2-Step

Fintokei Challenge

The5ers High Stakes

FundingPips 2-Step

Any other plan works too. Rules of virtually every firm can be expressed with Prop Firm Shield's three axes — daily base (balance / equity / higher of both at reset), daily limit (% of initial / % of today's base / fixed amount), and total floor (static / trailing EOD / trailing intraday). FTMO 1-Step, Fintokei SwiftTrader, FundingPips Zero and others are documented in the manual with exact CUSTOM settings.

Details that matter:

Daily base and lock state survive MT5 restarts (per-account, per-day persistence)

Balance-based daily bases are reconstructed exactly from trade history even if you attach mid-day

A lock caused by total drawdown never auto-releases — by design; a lock caused by daily loss clears at the daily reset time

Close reports are aggregated into a single push notification

Attach to one chart only; a second instance waits in standby and takes over automatically if the first is removed

Clean, minimal panel: two consumption bars, equity, trigger levels, countdown to reset; collapsible to a small pill

Setup: 3 steps. Attach to any one chart of the account → allow algo trading → pick a preset or set CUSTOM. The panel turns green and you are protected.

Launch price — the price will increase as reviews come in.

Honest limitations (please read before purchase):

MT5 does not allow any EA to pre-block orders. New positions during lock are closed after detection — an after-the-fact response.

Forced closes can slip; weekend gaps can land fills beyond the firm's line.

No protection while your MT5 terminal is not running (a VPS is recommended).

Presets reflect official rules at the time of research; always verify your firm's current rules. The firm's own judgement always prevails.

Prop Firm Shield reduces risk substantially, but it cannot guarantee that disqualification is prevented.

Note: the Market demo runs in the Strategy Tester, which cannot simulate account-level events such as push notifications or positions opened from mobile. To evaluate the full behavior, use it on a demo account.