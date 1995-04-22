Lycan is an automated Scalping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods.

It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries.





Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account. (Aggressive Settings Only) (NY Open Session Only)Monitor here:





Core Principle: No Grid, No Martingale, Dual Scalp Strategy System

Lycan does not add to losing positions, does not average down, and does not increase lot size to recover previous losses. This approach is a deliberate design choice intended to keep risk exposure predictable per trade.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Broker type: Low-spread ECN broker (also functions on non-ECN brokers)

Account type: Hedging account required (not compatible with netting-only accounts)

(Optional) Time Settings: Pre-NY Session and NY Session Time (Broker Time)

MAIN FEATURES:

No Grid / No Martingale

Dual Scalp Strategy System

Smart Adaptive TP/SL

Spread Filter

News Filter

Session Filter

Notes

The strategy has been tested on historical XAUUSD data under specific market and broker conditions. Past performance and backtest results do not indicate future results. Live results may differ depending on broker conditions, spread levels, slippage, VPS latency, and market volatility.