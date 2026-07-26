CounterTrend Hybrid EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 COUNTERTREND HYBRID EA — The Ultimate Dual-Engine Trading Weapon for MetaTrader 5
Stop choosing between the safety of a grid and the raw power of trend-following. CounterTrend Hybrid EA combines both worlds into a single, high-performance algorithm engineered to dominate the markets—especially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
Whether the market is moving sideways or exploding in a massive trend, this EA adapts automatically to capture consistent profits while keeping risk tightly under control.
🔥 Why Choose CounterTrend Hybrid EA?
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🤖 Dual-Engine Architecture: Seamlessly switches between a high-efficiency Sideway Grid and a precision-engineered Trend Pullback system. No matter what the market throws at you, the EA knows what to do.
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📊 Smart Grid & Recovery (Sideway Mode): Uses intelligent step-distances backed by RSI and Bollinger Bands to recover floating trades efficiently without blowing your account.
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🎯 Precision Trend Entries (Trend Mode): Never chase the market again. It waits for strategic pullbacks aligned with ADX and EMA to catch high-probability trend continuation waves.
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🛡️ Built-in Divergence Filter: Advanced RSI Divergence checks are integrated into deeper grid levels to spot trend reversals early.
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🔒 Institutional-Grade Risk Management: Protected by a comprehensive total account cutloss mechanism to ensure absolute peace of mind during extreme market volatility.
📈 Recommended Settings & Requirements
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Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) / Major Forex Pairs
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Timeframe: H1
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Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (or equivalent Cent/Standard account structure)
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Starting Lot: 0.01 (Adjust based on your risk preference)
⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always backtest and run on a demo account before deploying capital to live markets.
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