🚀 COUNTERTREND HYBRID EA — The Ultimate Dual-Engine Trading Weapon for MetaTrader 5

Stop choosing between the safety of a grid and the raw power of trend-following. CounterTrend Hybrid EA combines both worlds into a single, high-performance algorithm engineered to dominate the markets—especially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

Whether the market is moving sideways or exploding in a massive trend, this EA adapts automatically to capture consistent profits while keeping risk tightly under control.

🔥 Why Choose CounterTrend Hybrid EA?