CustomRange VolumeProfile

CustomRange Volume Profile

This indicator builds a Volume Profile for any time range you choose on the chart. Instead of resetting per day, it lets you pick the exact start and end of the range with two vertical lines, and draws the horizontal volume histogram together with the three key levels: the Point of Control (POC), the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL).

Key Features

  • Small control box on the chart with a single ON / OFF button.
  • When ON, two vertical lines appear - drag them to set the start and end of the range.
  • The volume profile is calculated only between the two lines and updates as you move them.
  • When OFF, the two lines and their profile are hidden.
  • The control box can be dragged to any position on the chart.
  • POC, VAH and VAL plotted and labelled for the selected range.
  • Adjustable Value Area percentage, resolution, profile width and full colour control.
  • Choose the timeframe used to build the volume, independent of your chart timeframe.
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

How It Works

Set the two vertical lines around the area you want to study. The indicator reads price and volume from the calculation timeframe you select, distributes each bar's volume across the price range it covered, and stacks the result into horizontal bins between the two lines. The bin with the highest volume becomes the POC. Bins are then added around the POC until the chosen Value Area percentage of total volume is reached, defining the VAH and VAL boundaries.

Input Parameters

  • rows (resolution) - number of price bins; higher = finer detail.
  • Value Area (%) - share of total volume included in the Value Area.
  • TF used to compute volume - timeframe used to build the profile.
  • profile width (% of range) - horizontal length of the histogram relative to the distance between the two lines.
  • profile bar color - colour of bars outside the Value Area.
  • Value Area bar color - colour of bars inside the Value Area.
  • POC line color - colour of the Point of Control line.
  • VAH / VAL line color - colour of the Value Area boundary lines.
  • range (vertical) line color - colour of the two range lines.
  • show POC / VAH / VAL labels - show or hide the level labels.

Notes

This is a visual analysis tool. It does not send trading signals or open orders. It is provided free of charge.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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DailySession VolumeProfile
Sompop Jittrakul
Indicators
Session Volume Profile (Daily) This indicator draws a daily Session Volume Profile directly on your chart. For each trading day it builds a horizontal volume histogram and marks the three key levels traders watch: the Point of Control (POC) , the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL) . The profile resets automatically at the start of every new day, and you can choose how many previous days to display alongside the current one. Key Features POC, VAH and VAL plotted and labelled for e
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QuickTrade Panel
Sompop Jittrakul
Utilities
QuickTrade - One-Click Trading Panel QuickTrade is a manual trading panel that places orders with a single click and sizes the lot automatically from a fixed money-per-trade amount. Instead of typing a lot size, you type how much money you want to put at risk, and QuickTrade calculates the correct lot from your chosen Stop Loss distance. Every order is sent with its Stop Loss and Take Profit already attached. Key Features One-click SELL / BUY - large buttons that also show the live Bid/Ask price
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Gold DoubleSide Grid EA
Sompop Jittrakul
Experts
A fully automated double-side grid and hedge Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. OVERVIEW Gold DoubleSide Grid EA trades both directions on the same symbol at the same time. It opens paired buy and sell positions, adds to the grid by Distance steps as price moves, scales lot size with a martingale multiplier, and aims to close each cycle in profit using a trailing profit lock. An automatic session filter learns the broker's daily market break from tick data, so the EA pauses around
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