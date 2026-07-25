Simple Replay
- Утилиты
-
- Версия: 1.0
Simple Replay Simple Replay
Bar-by-Bar Historical Price Action Replay for MetaTrader 5
Simple Replay is a utility Expert Advisor that lets you replay historical price bars one at a time on your MT5 chart. A curtain hides future bars so you only see what happened up to the current position — perfect for practicing price action and backtesting discretionary strategies.
Features
- Play / Pause — Auto-play bars at adjustable speed (0.5x to 64x)
- Step Forward / Back — Move one bar at a time in either direction
- Jump to Date — Type any date/time and press GO
- Camera Follow — Auto-scroll keeps the replay bar in view
- Indicator Compatible — Standard indicators (MA, RSI, MACD, etc.) work correctly during replay
- Load Older History — Pull more data from the server on demand
- No DLLs — Pure MQL5, safe and lightweight
How to Use
- Attach Simple Replay to any chart — it starts at mid-history automatically
- Use the on-chart panel to play, pause, step, or jump to a date
- Future bars are hidden — read the chart and practice trading bar by bar
Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Start Time
|Replay start ("YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM", empty = mid-history)
|""
|Speed
|Playback speed (bars/second)
|2.0
|Right Margin
|Cursor position on screen (0.05 = right, 0.50 = center)
|0.15
|Camera Follow
|Auto-scroll on step
|true
|Panel X / Y
|Panel position in pixels
|20 / 28
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