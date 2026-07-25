Simple Replay

Simple Replay Simple Replay

Bar-by-Bar Historical Price Action Replay for MetaTrader 5

Simple Replay is a utility Expert Advisor that lets you replay historical price bars one at a time on your MT5 chart. A curtain hides future bars so you only see what happened up to the current position — perfect for practicing price action and backtesting discretionary strategies.

Features

  • Play / Pause — Auto-play bars at adjustable speed (0.5x to 64x)
  • Step Forward / Back — Move one bar at a time in either direction
  • Jump to Date — Type any date/time and press GO
  • Camera Follow — Auto-scroll keeps the replay bar in view
  • Indicator Compatible — Standard indicators (MA, RSI, MACD, etc.) work correctly during replay
  • Load Older History — Pull more data from the server on demand
  • No DLLs — Pure MQL5, safe and lightweight

How to Use

  1. Attach Simple Replay to any chart — it starts at mid-history automatically
  2. Use the on-chart panel to play, pause, step, or jump to a date
  3. Future bars are hidden — read the chart and practice trading bar by bar

Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Start Time Replay start ("YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM", empty = mid-history) ""
Speed Playback speed (bars/second) 2.0
Right Margin Cursor position on screen (0.05 = right, 0.50 = center) 0.15
Camera Follow Auto-scroll on step true
Panel X / Y Panel position in pixels 20 / 28

Copyright © 2026, Rivai Akhmad 

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Abdul Jalil
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Утилиты
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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4.83 (6)
Утилиты
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
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Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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