Valkyrie Gold MT5

Valkyrie Gold MT5 | Algorithmic Impulse of the Benchmark Asset 🌟

Welcome to the era of institutional capital management in the precious metals market.

The Valkyrie Gold MT5 Expert Advisor is a high-frequency algorithmic tool designed specifically for XAUUSD volatility. Combining trend-following math with breakout momentum detection, the robot profits from gold price surges while maintaining strict risk management.

This isn't a mass-market product, but a proven hedge fund-level strategy. Its core is free of destructive methods: grids, martingales, and toxic arbitrage are excluded. Valkyrie Gold MT5 is based on pure price math, dynamic moving averages, and support/resistance confirmation with real volume.

🛡 100% PROPERTY TRADING AND FUNDED ACCOUNTS READY. The algorithm is designed in compliance with the strict risk management standards of leading proprietary trading firms (FTMO, The Funded Trader, Supernova). Each position is protected by fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels. Trades are transparent to compliance officers, ensuring seamless verification of any complexity.

⚙️ STRATEGY AND ALGORITHMIC LOGIC: Valkyrie Gold MT5 continuously scans the M5 timeframe, identifying the dominant trend using its own adaptive filter. After verifying the direction, the algorithm monitors the price for a breakout through key psychological levels. When liquidity is captured and the price breaks beyond the consolidation boundaries, the EA enters a trade with minimal slippage.

🚀 KEY BENEFITS FOR THE MKL MARKET:

  • Absolute specialization: Deep calibration exclusively for gold dynamics (XAU/USD).
  • Capital safety: Strict stop-loss and take-profit on every trade without exception.
  • Toxic Code = 0%: Complete absence of martingale, averaging, grids, and hidden hedging. Only pure mathematics.
  • Reaction speed: Optimized M5 timeframe to capture micro-movements of the market.
  • Noise filtering: An advanced false-breakout protection module keeps your deposit safe in a sideways market.
  • Lightweight: Optimized code ensures minimal CPU load, ideal for budget VPS servers.
  • Top Trader Interface: A sleek control panel with direct access to all key parameters.

📊 TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS:

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Deposit: From $100 (cent/micro), from $300 (standard).
  • Account type: Hedging / Netting (full compatibility).
  • Broker: ECN/STP providers with gold spreads up to 20 pips.
  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS is essential for timely impulse processing.

🛠 BASIC SETUP (INPUT PARAMETERS):

  • LotSize — Fixed position volume.
  • StopLoss — Loss level in points.
  • TakeProfit — Profit-taking level in points.
  • Risk per trade — Auto lot based on the risk percentage of the balance.

💰 PRICING POLICY: INVESTING IN AN ELITE ALGORITHM. MKL Market release starts at $690 . The price is based on the code architecture and proven effectiveness. As each milestone in public revenue targets is reached, the price will increase gradually, reaching a final price of $1,699 . Secure your license now to receive unlimited updates for all future versions for free!

Don't miss out on the momentum. Let Valkyrie Gold MT5 transform market noise into structured returns for your portfolio.


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