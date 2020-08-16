Trading An Edge

Ultimate Support & Resistance







Advanced Support & Resistance Trading Made Easy

Read on to discover about pivots and how they can help your trading where you will also find details on Pivot Prof which has been delighting customers for years with its rich and easy to use features.

Introduction



Pivot trading has been around for decades and is extensively used by professional and institutional traders to help establish entry and exit points in the markets. It is used across all types of securities from shares, indices and commodities to Forex and precious metals, it truly is a universal tool and is the holy grail of support and resistance.

What Is A Pivot?

In simple terms a pivot is a central price point plus up to four higher levels of resistance and four lower levels of support, which are calculated using the most recent trading range, like daily, to create a set of levels where it is anticipated the price will react in the current trading period.

Pivots can be calculated from any timeframe. Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly are the main periods used, and clusters of Pivot levels from different timeframes form even stronger signals. Additionally, scalpers can use various intraday pivots if they have the right pivot tool.

A price above the pivot point is often considered bullish and likewise bearish below. In a normal market you would expect that the price will fall mainly between the first level of resistance and support, R1 and S1, and the main pivot point sits in the middle of these two levels.

As price moves further away from the pivot point the more likely a reversal becomes. So, a trader is more likely to exit a long position or open a short position if the price reaches R3 say, than they are of opening a new long position at R3 which represents a potential top of the expected trading range.

Do Pivots Work?

Absolutely, they work because the levels are generated by formulas using the previous trading range and are therefore closely correlated. Pivots do not repaint or lag in anyway, and their extensive use by market traders further helps to ensure the levels are respected.

Pivots correctly calculated can provide clear entry and exit points where price reacts, leading to minimal drawdown and small stops compared to standard indicators. For example look at this chart, the Relative Strength Indicator is signaling a long entry as it has crossed above the 30 level

This next chart shows you what happened to that long trade and what the Daily Pivots alone had to offer on the same day.

RSI: Long trade a complete loss, only one other trade opportunity during the day

Daily Pivots: Three accurate winning entries, all with minimal stops. In fact you could also have gone long above D-S1.





As you can see there is much more opportunity with the pivot levels and very importantly look how little price retraces back over the level once crossed. This clearly shows how price can react to these levels and can provide you with the opportunity for accurate entries with small stops and drawdown.

How Do I Use Pivots?

Pivot Prof will provide the trader with the simultaneous display of pivot levels and more from across multiple timeframes all on one easy to read chart including alerts to phone, email or screen and a fully customizable display. So all the trader then needs to do is decide to enter a trade or not at each level. Traders can use simple price reaction to a level or combine pivots with any other entry method they choose, for example, candlestick patterns, fractals or other indicators of their choice.

The key to working with pivots is to understand that they give you an opportunity to enter and exit trades close to the reaction point and that by trading levels you automatically filer out less predictable entry points.

For example look at this chart:

As you can see Pivot Prof provides a nice easy to read chart that shows only relevant information, and clearly identifies in advance key market levels.

Using Pivot Prof also helps you to identify where your stop loss should go and give it some protection. If you just went long above the Daily Pivot then the best place for your stop is below it and the level will give some protection to your trade.

Stoploss Example:









PIVOT PROF ** Advanced Support & Resistance Trading - Made Easy with Pivot Prof **

With thousands of downloads, this time tested indicator will help you take advantage of trading pivots and give you that extra edge.

Simple, effective trading method

Easy to use, visual trading levels presented on your chart (more than just pivots)

Multiple timeframes all in one place

Popup, Email and Mobile (Push Notification) alerts

Full customization: Colors, Styles, Levels, Display, Calculations, Alerts and Alert Zones

Unique algorithms to tune levels to market hours and not your broker time

Unique display methods to keep your chart clear of irrelevant levels

Levels for Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, + 2 Intraday Custom Timeframes

5 formulas to choose from: Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodies, DeMark

You can filter with your preferred indicators/method

Full Manual - download here (or bottom of post) Pivot Prof Manual

Compatible with EA development

5 STAR Reviews

Excellent support via support@pivotprof.com

Get your copy now, simply click the MT4/5 icon below for the product page..





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Two Easy Trades showing the power of Pivot Prof levels...









DOWNLOAD THE MANUAL HERE



