Vector Local Copier

This is the FREE DEMO version of Vector Local Copier.

It's the complete copier — real-time local copying, symbol mapping, multipliers, SL/TP sync, the safety guards, the live dashboard — with one limitation: slave trades are capped to 0.01 lots. That's enough to prove it works perfectly on your exact terminals, brokers, and symbols before you buy the full-size version.

⭐ GET THE FULL VERSION (no lot cap) HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187169


Vector Local Copier mirrors trades from one master MT5 terminal to any number of slave terminals on the SAME Windows PC or VPS. No cloud, no DLLs, no external servers, no account passwords leaving your machine. Just fast, faithful local copying — with safety logic most copiers don't have.


🛡️ THE SAFETY LAYER THAT SETS VECTOR APART (this demo shows it all at 0.01 lots)

✅ Anti-chase entry guard. If a master trade is already older than your chosen window (e.g. your slave was offline and just reconnected), Vector will not open it at a now-worse price. It skips it instead of chasing. No surprise fills.

✅ Broker-safe lot sizing. Every copied lot is validated against the slave symbol's min / max / step before sending — never blindly rejected by the broker.

✅ Master-offline protection. If the master terminal dies or freezes, Vector detects it and either holds or flattens the slave positions — your choice.


📋 THE CORE COPYING

• Local, real-time copying between MT5 terminals on the same PC or VPS
• One master, many slaves, each with its own settings
• Symbol mapping (e.g. GER40 to GER30) for brokers with different names
• Global and per-symbol lot multipliers
• Optional SL/TP mirroring — including add, move, and remove
• Full open / close / partial-close copying
• Optional equity targets — auto-close and stop at a set profit or loss
• Discreet, configurable position comments
• Independent copier groups via separate Channel IDs
• Live on-chart dashboard — connection health, copies, skips, last action
• Survives restarts — loses no state on reconnect


🚀 HOW TO INSTALL THE DEMO

1. Download this free demo file
2. In MT5: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts → paste the file
3. Restart the terminal
4. Install on EVERY MT5 terminal that will send or receive (same PC or VPS)
5. Attach in MASTER mode on the source account; SLAVE mode on each copy account, using the SAME Channel ID
6. Test on demo accounts first

Slave trades will copy at a maximum of 0.01 lots in this demo. Everything else behaves exactly like the full product.


⭐ READY FOR FULL-SIZE COPYING?

Upgrade to the full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187169
Same copier, no lot cap — copy at whatever size your multiplier sets.


⚠️ IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ

• Same machine only. Copies between MT5 terminals on the same Windows PC or VPS. Not over the internet to a different computer.
• MT5 to MT5 only. Does not bridge to MT4.
• Positions only. Copies market positions (open/close/partial). Pending orders are copied once they fill on the master.
• Demo cap: slave trades limited to 0.01 lots in this free version.
• Prop firm / broker rules are your responsibility. Some restrict copy trading between accounts. Check your firm's rules before use.


💬 SUPPORT

Questions? Message me through MQL5 — happy to help you get set up. If the demo works well on your setup, the full version is one click away.


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