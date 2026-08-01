White Rabbit X

# White Rabbit X

Twelve native entry engines. Eleven exit architectures. One Expert Advisor.

Most EAs give you a strategy. This one gives you the workshop: you choose the signal engine, the management skeleton and the filters, and the built-in walk-forward tells you whether the result survives outside the sample.

## Twelve entry engines, all native

MACD · EMA Cross · Momentum · Stochastic · TRIX · RSI · CCI · Williams %R · DeMarker · MFI · OsMA · Ichimoku

Every one is a native MetaTrader indicator — no custom indicator files to install, nothing to break on the next terminal update.

Ichimoku reads all five buffers: the reference trigger is the Kumo breakout, not a Tenkan/Kijun cross, and the Chikou span works as a confirmation filter. Stochastic exposes slowing, smoothing method and the Low/High vs Close/Close price field — the three parameters most EAs hardcode.

Three trigger types combine into seven entry methods.

## Eleven exit architectures

SL/TP · organic target · trailing only · SL/TP with trailing · breakeven and trailing · reversal exit · separate grid · unified grid · Martingale · D'Alembert · signal only.

The management skeleton is a choice, not a fixed part of the strategy.

## Walk-forward inside the EA

Not the tester's Forward tab. The EA slices the period into in-sample and out-of-sample windows and, in optimization mode, trades only the in-sample — so the genetic algorithm never sees the data it will be judged on.

Windows advance side by side, reusing no day. That is a requirement, not a preference: the walk-forward runs inside a single tester pass, with one parameter set and one timeline, so every bar needs exactly one label. Sliding windows overlap by construction — one cycle's out-of-sample falls inside the next cycle's in-sample — and inflate the measured efficiency.

The report gives the Walk Forward Efficiency per cycle, with mean and standard deviation. An EA returning 70% every cycle and one returning 200% once and −20% the rest share the same average; only the first is robust, and the dispersion tells them apart.

## Risk measured in R

Fixed-R sizes every position so one trade risks exactly 1R, computed on a fixed base capital rather than the running balance. Results become comparable across symbols, accounts and runs: +40R on gold and +40R on EURUSD mean the same thing, while "+3,200 USD" means nothing without knowing the lot and the balance.

Fixed-R and percentage-of-balance are complementary, not alternatives. Optimize in Fixed-R: with the base capital frozen, passes stay comparable to each other and across symbols. Live, Percentage usually makes more sense — it tracks the account, compounds as it grows and cuts exposure as it shrinks, protection Fixed-R cannot give because it deliberately ignores the running balance. Both modes report in R, so the record stays readable after the switch.

Fifteen optimization criteria, including a composite score that returns zero below thirty trades — which alone discards the classic "winner" built on three lucky trades.

## Protection that runs before the order

Maximum daily loss, equity drawdown ceiling, minimum free margin, spread limit, session and weekday windows, and a news filter with CSV cache for backtesting. Freeze-level and stops-level distances are checked before each request, so the log stays readable instead of filling with broker rejections.

## Chart panel

Strategy, indicator and active parameters, account and EA capital, closed, floating and net P&L, open positions and — under Martingale, D'Alembert or Grid — the live cycle: consecutive losses, outstanding debt, recovered amount, target, legs, anchor and ATR spacing.

Interface in eleven languages.

## What ships with it

- Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — 136 documented inputs
- 3,738 ready-made set files: 89 symbols × 11 systems × both directions
- Automatic installer that finds your terminal, copies the sets and adapts them to your broker's symbol suffix and minimum lot
- Manual, WFO guide, input reference, set tutorial and FAQ in eleven languages
- Support and updates through the official channel

## Before you buy

This is a research framework, not a signal to switch on and walk away. Every set is a hypothesis: it needs optimization, out-of-sample validation and forward-demo before real money.

Grid, Martingale and D'Alembert change the nature of the risk curve. Grid requires a real hedging account.

No Expert Advisor, preset or historical result guarantees future performance.

---

Official channel: https://t.me/MrRabbit_MT5 — the creator's own sets, manuals in your language and update notices. The EA is sold only here on the MQL5 Market;

Set library and manuals in eleven languages, also on GitHub:

The Telegram channel carries community-optimized sets and update notices. **In the coming weeks**: automatic set manager. An executable that reads your account through the terminal and keeps the library aligned with it — it finds your broker's real symbol name, adjusts the lot to the minimum volume, sizes risk to your balance and keeps in scope only the symbols and systems you are studying. Plug and play: no editing 3,738 files by hand.

**Coming soon**: Historical Tool Manager — a separate tool that downloads real tick history and injects it into MetaTrader as a custom symbol, for backtests with 100% history quality.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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