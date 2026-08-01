# White Rabbit X





Twelve native entry engines. Eleven exit architectures. One Expert Advisor.





Most EAs give you a strategy. This one gives you the workshop: you choose the signal engine, the management skeleton and the filters, and the built-in walk-forward tells you whether the result survives outside the sample.





## Twelve entry engines, all native





MACD · EMA Cross · Momentum · Stochastic · TRIX · RSI · CCI · Williams %R · DeMarker · MFI · OsMA · Ichimoku





Every one is a native MetaTrader indicator — no custom indicator files to install, nothing to break on the next terminal update.





Ichimoku reads all five buffers: the reference trigger is the Kumo breakout, not a Tenkan/Kijun cross, and the Chikou span works as a confirmation filter. Stochastic exposes slowing, smoothing method and the Low/High vs Close/Close price field — the three parameters most EAs hardcode.





Three trigger types combine into seven entry methods.





## Eleven exit architectures





SL/TP · organic target · trailing only · SL/TP with trailing · breakeven and trailing · reversal exit · separate grid · unified grid · Martingale · D'Alembert · signal only.





The management skeleton is a choice, not a fixed part of the strategy.





## Walk-forward inside the EA





Not the tester's Forward tab. The EA slices the period into in-sample and out-of-sample windows and, in optimization mode, trades only the in-sample — so the genetic algorithm never sees the data it will be judged on.





Windows advance side by side, reusing no day. That is a requirement, not a preference: the walk-forward runs inside a single tester pass, with one parameter set and one timeline, so every bar needs exactly one label. Sliding windows overlap by construction — one cycle's out-of-sample falls inside the next cycle's in-sample — and inflate the measured efficiency.





The report gives the Walk Forward Efficiency per cycle, with mean and standard deviation. An EA returning 70% every cycle and one returning 200% once and −20% the rest share the same average; only the first is robust, and the dispersion tells them apart.





## Risk measured in R





Fixed-R sizes every position so one trade risks exactly 1R, computed on a fixed base capital rather than the running balance. Results become comparable across symbols, accounts and runs: +40R on gold and +40R on EURUSD mean the same thing, while "+3,200 USD" means nothing without knowing the lot and the balance.





Fixed-R and percentage-of-balance are complementary, not alternatives. Optimize in Fixed-R: with the base capital frozen, passes stay comparable to each other and across symbols. Live, Percentage usually makes more sense — it tracks the account, compounds as it grows and cuts exposure as it shrinks, protection Fixed-R cannot give because it deliberately ignores the running balance. Both modes report in R, so the record stays readable after the switch.





Fifteen optimization criteria, including a composite score that returns zero below thirty trades — which alone discards the classic "winner" built on three lucky trades.





## Protection that runs before the order





Maximum daily loss, equity drawdown ceiling, minimum free margin, spread limit, session and weekday windows, and a news filter with CSV cache for backtesting. Freeze-level and stops-level distances are checked before each request, so the log stays readable instead of filling with broker rejections.





## Chart panel





Strategy, indicator and active parameters, account and EA capital, closed, floating and net P&L, open positions and — under Martingale, D'Alembert or Grid — the live cycle: consecutive losses, outstanding debt, recovered amount, target, legs, anchor and ATR spacing.





Interface in eleven languages.





## What ships with it





- Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — 136 documented inputs

- 3,738 ready-made set files: 89 symbols × 11 systems × both directions

- Automatic installer that finds your terminal, copies the sets and adapts them to your broker's symbol suffix and minimum lot

- Manual, WFO guide, input reference, set tutorial and FAQ in eleven languages

- Support and updates through the official channel





## Before you buy





This is a research framework, not a signal to switch on and walk away. Every set is a hypothesis: it needs optimization, out-of-sample validation and forward-demo before real money.





Grid, Martingale and D'Alembert change the nature of the risk curve. Grid requires a real hedging account.





No Expert Advisor, preset or historical result guarantees future performance.





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Official channel: https://t.me/MrRabbit_MT5 — the creator's own sets, manuals in your language and update notices. The EA is sold only here on the MQL5 Market;





Set library and manuals in eleven languages, also on GitHub:





The Telegram channel carries community-optimized sets and update notices. **In the coming weeks**: automatic set manager. An executable that reads your account through the terminal and keeps the library aligned with it — it finds your broker's real symbol name, adjusts the lot to the minimum volume, sizes risk to your balance and keeps in scope only the symbols and systems you are studying. Plug and play: no editing 3,738 files by hand.





**Coming soon**: Historical Tool Manager — a separate tool that downloads real tick history and injects it into MetaTrader as a custom symbol, for backtests with 100% history quality.